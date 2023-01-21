« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2395139 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36520 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:16:18 pm
SO Pep likens going for the title to serving to win Wimbledon

Imagine... Djokovic is two sets up, 5-0 and 40-0 in the 3rd against Buzz Aldrin
Yeah Ped, maybe if your opponent is playing with both hands tied behind their back!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36521 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36522 on: Today at 05:34:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:31:16 pm
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....

Saudis are involved now and potentially Qatar. There'll be competition but the gap will be enormous.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36523 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:25:59 pm
Yeah Ped, maybe if your opponent is playing with both hands tied behind their back!

Well its dead easy when everything is in your favour isn't it
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36524 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:12:47 pm
Why would the owners of the other clubs want to exclude the sportswashers when they generate so much revenue?

How much revenue do Man City generate for Liverpool again?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36525 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:12:47 pm
Why would the owners of the other clubs want to exclude the sportswashers when they generate so much revenue?

I am sure we would make a lot more without them around
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,367
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36526 on: Today at 06:43:33 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 06:23:08 pm
I am sure we would make a lot more without them around
If the cheats do receive their due punishment, does that open the door for civil litigation by every non cheating club that has lost revenue because of their decade and a half of breaking the rules?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36527 on: Today at 06:57:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:31:16 pm
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....

It isn't even true either, MC will hardly move the needle at all when it comes to pushing up the tv deals, it is the likes of us, united and to a lesser extent some of the london clubs that are going to be doing that.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,008
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36528 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:16:18 pm
SO Pep likens going for the title to serving to win Wimbledon

Imagine... Djokovic is two sets up, 5-0 and 40-0 in the 3rd against Buzz Aldrin Jordan Pickford


Fixed.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36529 on: Today at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:12:01 pm
Fixed.

Hmmm. Jordan Pickford and a game that involves not letting a ball into a net? And a huge area to randomly charge around in away from that ball? I don't see that ending well.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36530 on: Today at 07:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:24:51 pm
Hmmm. Jordan Pickford and a game that involves not letting a ball into a net? And a huge area to randomly charge around in away from that ball? I don't see that ending well.

imagine the stupid moves he would pull of in a tennis game   ;D :D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36531 on: Today at 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 07:26:47 pm
imagine the stupid moves he would pull of in a tennis game   ;D :D

Imagine his giant racket.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36532 on: Today at 07:51:42 pm »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,019
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36533 on: Today at 08:05:54 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,624
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36534 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:00:02 pm
How much revenue do Man City generate for Liverpool again?

It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,131
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36535 on: Today at 08:39:20 pm »
I guess if enough Americans buy clubs they will eventually be able to force the issue on state owned clubs by simply outvoting them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36536 on: Today at 08:47:51 pm »
didn't Newcastle owners get quite mad about a banner done by palace fans about them maybe thats another route to go down as it must annoy them
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36537 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:47:51 pm
didn't Newcastle owners get quite mad about a banner done by palace fans about them maybe thats another route to go down as it must annoy them

Yeah. They're a decent lot those Palace fans.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36538 on: Today at 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:18:39 pm
It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.

So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,131
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36539 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing

Not to mention the obscene wages City players will be earning. No way a player of Aguero's calibre would normally have spent their peak years at a club like City without a sniff of interest from the likes of Madrid or Barca.

Finding players who are good enough AND prepared to be paid comparatively modest wages is going to be an increasingly tough challenge. And by "comparatively modest" it's still going to be eye watering - yet a club like City could easily offer to pay double anything we can afford.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36540 on: Today at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing


Got a mate who supports Preston . Its had a knock on effect throughout the leagues .
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36541 on: Today at 10:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:43:33 pm
If the cheats do receive their due punishment, does that open the door for civil litigation by every non cheating club that has lost revenue because of their decade and a half of breaking the rules?

This is something that I see as an issue. I can't see powers that be wanting to open that particular can of worms which is why I see the majority of the charges being swept under the rug and the cheats being hit with a token fine or transfer ban.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36542 on: Today at 10:42:12 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 09:39:36 pm

Got a mate who supports Preston . Its had a knock on effect throughout the leagues .

Yep this was one of my arguements during Covid with "void" season.

I said to some twat who hates us ok we could cope with it as a club finance wise....what about all other clubs who dont get promoted so teams like Swindon / Barrow cant go up from League 2 / National League which is MASSIVE to them.

We are all LFC fans and we are our priority but I dont wanna see solid pros work their balls off and not get rewarded its not right its hard to get promoted too.

Not everything in footy is about us or PL.

Yeah but .........fill in blanks 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,609
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36543 on: Today at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing

Hold on, I want to see how he gets this back to being FSGs fault.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36544 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36545 on: Today at 11:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:18:39 pm
It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.

I think you're getting this backwards. The money coming into the sport is mainly from broadcasting rights and sponsorships, the money the sportswashers are putting in is effectively just inflating transfer fees, wages and agents payments. This money doesn't stay in the game it transfers out to players etc. There's even a passage in one of the leaked email from PSG where the chairman is saying that their strategy is to inflate the marked to the level that no other clubs will be able to compete financially with them. The Naymar deal is a perfect example of this. The inflated, ridiculous fee resulted in Barca overpaying for Couthino, Dembele and with the inflated fee came inflated wages which then again resulted in all other players getting more... broke the back of one of the largest clubs in the world. (Not saying they didn't contribute themselves...). I don't think any of the commercial interest would miss City. If they're gone the broadcasting rights will still be the same. What would change is that the clubs, having the same income, but less costs would be on a (slightly) more equal footing when it comes to competeing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Up
« previous next »
 