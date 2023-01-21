It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.



1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.

2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.

3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich

4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.



The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.



Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.



I think you're getting this backwards. The money coming into the sport is mainly from broadcasting rights and sponsorships, the money the sportswashers are putting in is effectively just inflating transfer fees, wages and agents payments. This money doesn't stay in the game it transfers out to players etc. There's even a passage in one of the leaked email from PSG where the chairman is saying that their strategy is to inflate the marked to the level that no other clubs will be able to compete financially with them. The Naymar deal is a perfect example of this. The inflated, ridiculous fee resulted in Barca overpaying for Couthino, Dembele and with the inflated fee came inflated wages which then again resulted in all other players getting more... broke the back of one of the largest clubs in the world. (Not saying they didn't contribute themselves...). I don't think any of the commercial interest would miss City. If they're gone the broadcasting rights will still be the same. What would change is that the clubs, having the same income, but less costs would be on a (slightly) more equal footing when it comes to competeing.