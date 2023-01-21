How much revenue do Man City generate for Liverpool again?
It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.
1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.
The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.
Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.