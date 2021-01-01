I know its easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.



But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. Theyd have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodgers. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.



Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isnt just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that



Theres loads of teams whove been done by it, which is why the awarding of titles if they get stripped is a no-go imo, because how do you compensate the other teams who missed things like CL or Europa qualification because of their cheating, you cant, its too late, they cant go back and play those European seasons again. So rewarding one doesnt seem right to me, when you cant reward the others.Also what gets me with all this, is how other fanbases react to it. I was randomly reading some tweets after the match the other night, and some Sheff Utd fan had retweeted that awful sycophantic Henry Winter tweet, agreeing with him. Heres a fan of a team that was sort of similar to Man City, but who didnt win the lottery (hate that term). So are now one of many teams pegged back down the ladder a step by a team thats cheated to rise above. Same with Everton fans gleefully cheering them on because it stops Liverpool. They too have been impacted so much by Man Citys cheating. If fan-bases where more engaged with this, itd be harder to sportswash by the media, but they arent, its pathetic.