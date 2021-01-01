« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

tubby

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:09:15 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:22:24 am
If it wasnt for their cheating, theyd have mark hughes as manager. Doesnt matter how good pep is, he wouldnt have joined them had they remained a proper club.

Don't disagree with that, we all know it's true.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:18:30 am
Type Banchester Cheaty into Google and it automatically brings them up.
Even the algorithm knows the score.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:20:51 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:21:15 am
I know its easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.

But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. Theyd have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodgers. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.

Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isnt just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that

Theres loads of teams whove been done by it, which is why the awarding of titles if they get stripped is a no-go imo, because how do you compensate the other teams who missed things like CL or Europa qualification because of their cheating, you cant, its too late, they cant go back and play those European seasons again. So rewarding one doesnt seem right to me, when you cant reward the others.

Also what gets me with all this, is how other fanbases react to it. I was randomly reading some tweets after the match the other night, and some Sheff Utd fan had retweeted that awful sycophantic Henry Winter tweet, agreeing with him. Heres a fan of a team that was sort of similar to Man City, but who didnt win the lottery (hate that term). So are now one of many teams pegged back down the ladder a step by a team thats cheated to rise above. Same with Everton fans gleefully cheering them on because it stops Liverpool. They too have been impacted so much by Man Citys cheating. If fan-bases where more engaged with this, itd be harder to sportswash by the media, but they arent, its pathetic.
 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:26:39 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:21:15 am
I know its easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.

But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. Theyd have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodgers. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.

Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isnt just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that

Its an excellent point about teams like Leicester as you say the money could have transformed them, they certainly wouldnt be in the position they are in now. Many others have also lost out, even Everton and Watford in the Cup final.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:32:32 am
Funny how there are no headlines about ticket allocations or travel chaos for the final. Something tells me there wont be much of an issue getting a ticket for them
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:12:42 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:32:32 am
Funny how there are no headlines about ticket allocations or travel chaos for the final. Something tells me there wont be much of an issue getting a ticket for them

They will maybe just about sell their allocation but anyone with any remote interest in going will have no problem getting one
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:21:39 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 12:12:42 pm
They will maybe just about sell their allocation but anyone with any remote interest in going will have no problem getting one

It makes me really annoyed thinking they will be sat were we in the same seats after we had that epic struggle to get to the final and then beat Milan.

They will be watching a final they have no right to be at having manufactured and cheated to get there.

Comparing those two situations really does cement how much they have ruined football and how Saudi and Qatar will do that further.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:25:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:20:51 am
Theres loads of teams whove been done by it, which is why the awarding of titles if they get stripped is a no-go imo, because how do you compensate the other teams who missed things like CL or Europa qualification because of their cheating, you cant, its too late, they cant go back and play those European seasons again. So rewarding one doesnt seem right to me, when you cant reward the others.

Also what gets me with all this, is how other fanbases react to it. I was randomly reading some tweets after the match the other night, and some Sheff Utd fan had retweeted that awful sycophantic Henry Winter tweet, agreeing with him. Heres a fan of a team that was sort of similar to Man City, but who didnt win the lottery (hate that term). So are now one of many teams pegged back down the ladder a step by a team thats cheated to rise above. Same with Everton fans gleefully cheering them on because it stops Liverpool. They too have been impacted so much by Man Citys cheating. If fan-bases where more engaged with this, itd be harder to sportswash by the media, but they arent, its pathetic.
There are also teams who have lost their place in the premier league.
If Man City had not been bought out and immediately started cheating, they wouldve been relegated at some point. Its what they did when they were a proper club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:27:00 pm
On second thoughts there will likely be many hundreds of empty seats, if they cant be arsed to go to Wembley they wont go all the way to the Ataturk cos its effort. They will probably take their core 30k and thats it
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:33:08 pm
Simon Jordan on Talkshite asking City to show their cards and prove they're not cheating.......good shout...!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:41:11 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 12:27:00 pm
On second thoughts there will likely be many hundreds of empty seats, if they cant be arsed to go to Wembley they wont go all the way to the Ataturk cos its effort. They will probably take their core 30k and thats it
Whats the traffic like?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:58:29 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:21:15 am
I know its easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.

But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. Theyd have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodgers. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.

Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isnt just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that

Yeah you say that but they stopped us winning it a few times so its all good yeah ?!

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:01:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:43 am
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?

Well the PL will carry on too much money not to.

I can only speak for myself but id probably not bother watching it anymore not really much point when you know cheats do prosper.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:06:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:26:39 am
Its an excellent point about teams like Leicester as you say the money could have transformed them, they certainly wouldnt be in the position they are in now. Many others have also lost out, even Everton and Watford in the Cup final.

It's the biggest point that doesn't seem to get discussed anywhere. They've blocked out one space in the champions league for, what, 10 years or so now that could have been going to other clubs who would have organically grown off the back of being in the CL. I think I read Everton have been affected by this more than anyone, and they probably care the least.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:09:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:32:32 am
Funny how there are no headlines about ticket allocations or travel chaos for the final. Something tells me there wont be much of an issue getting a ticket for them

I have some accommodation booked for Istanbul.
The host has cancelled my booking and re-priced it due to the demand for the final, saved me a fortune!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:24:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:43 am
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?

It'll carry on. Too much money. Eventually City's revenues will look more realistic because international fans like teams that win and have the best players. It'll be harder to prove their finances are a grift. Also, many supporter groups across the country are bad Tories who would love to be purchased by a murderous regime with unlimited money.

The only way to reverse what the sportswashers have done to our sport is mass civil disobedience on the part of supporters across the country, which will never happen due to petty rivalries, banter, etc.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:29:28 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:24:58 pm
It'll carry on. Too much money. Eventually City's revenues will look more realistic because international fans like teams that win and have the best players. It'll be harder to prove their finances are a grift. Also, many supporter groups across the country are bad Tories who would love to be purchased by a murderous regime with unlimited money.

The only way to reverse what the sportswashers have done to our sport is mass civil disobedience on the part of supporters across the country, which will never happen due to petty rivalries, banter, etc.
If appropriate sanctions are not imposed, they'll eventually be able to stand on their two feet if their owners are smart. At that stage, they will be generating legitimate funds and they will always be able to sell one of their players to generate funds and make their profits look better.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:33:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:28 pm
If appropriate sanctions are not imposed, they'll eventually be able to stand on their two feet if their owners are smart. At that stage, they will be generating legitimate funds and they will always be able to sell one of their players to generate funds and make their profits look better.

Correct. It's the Chelsea formula. As you said, if these charges don't stick, it's finished. Last chance saloon for punishing them, really.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:36:20 pm
It's actually stunning when you think about it. They actually refused to cooperate with the investigation and still got to carry on and do what they please. It's like the rules don't apply for them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:37:55 pm
What are the league's best interest?  Let them get a slap on the wrist hoping it opens the door to more money/takeovers e.t.c and no harm no foul against their brand?

Or punish them, remove them and keep the sporting integrity?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:40:16 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 12:33:08 pm
Simon Jordan on Talkshite asking City to show their cards and prove they're not cheating.......good shout...!!!

I'm still not his biggest fan, but he is one of the few who sticks it to them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:48:39 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:33:20 pm
Correct. It's the Chelsea formula. As you said, if these charges don't stick, it's finished. Last chance saloon for punishing them, really.
I think they are in the process of doing that now. Initially, they were throwing money around every season but they are are a lot more measured in their strategy and they sell players better while maintaining smaller squads. They hope to leverage on this to get better legitimate commercial deals and matchday revenue in the near future. Winning the Champions League will be a big boost to their profile.

The foundation of it is cheating as everyone knows.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:50:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:28 pm
If appropriate sanctions are not imposed, they'll eventually be able to stand on their two feet if their owners are smart. At that stage, they will be generating legitimate funds and they will always be able to sell one of their players to generate funds and make their profits look better.

They wont need to worry about proving anything if they get off with these charges.

PL is pretty much saying spend a billion this summer if you like as we cant touch you legally.

Obviously likes of Us Arsenal Spurs would be finished in terms of competiting for titles we all become Fulhams overnight.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:50:22 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:37:55 pm
What are the league's best interest?  Let them get a slap on the wrist hoping it opens the door to more money/takeovers e.t.c and no harm no foul against their brand?

Or punish them, remove them and keep the sporting integrity?

Money. They don't care about sporting integrity, unless it negatively affects sponsors (ex., betting companies).
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:54:47 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:50:20 pm
They wont need to worry about proving anything if they get off with these charges.

PL is pretty much saying spend a billion this summer if you like as we cant touch you legally.

Obviously likes of Us Arsenal Spurs would be finished in terms of competiting for titles we all become Fulhams overnight.
Regulations will become more and more stringent so it's on their best interest to scale back. UEFA's new 80% has tightened the margins.

Edit: It will be 70% in a few years and surely, they can't be stupid enough to make a sports washer get away with it using a time-bar provision. The loopholes are getting closed every year. This explains why Chelsea spent £600m in the space of a few months (I.e to get their deals done before the restrictions come into force). FSG deserve credit for expanding our revenue streams (even though the method of finance is up for debate) and we'll reap the benefits in the near future.

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0274-14da0ce4535d-fa5b130ae9b6-1000--explainer-uefa-s-new-financial-sustainability-regulations/
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:05:52 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:03:34 am
I wouldn't be surprised if their lawyers have a gag order preventing anyone in the media reporting on this.
I don't think a company can tell "the media" not to report on them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:06:24 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:14:52 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:50:20 pm
They wont need to worry about proving anything if they get off with these charges.

PL is pretty much saying spend a billion this summer if you like as we cant touch you legally.

Obviously likes of Us Arsenal Spurs would be finished in terms of competiting for titles we all become Fulhams overnight.

Only way would be to start a breakaway league without the likes of them if it came to that point no other option surely
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:16:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:36:20 pm
It's actually stunning when you think about it. They actually refused to cooperate with the investigation and still got to carry on and do what they please. It's like the rules don't apply for them.

Not really they can't just throw them out can they no matter how much we would want that have to go through processes it will take time
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:40:13 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:14:52 pm
Only way would be to start a breakaway league without the likes of them if it came to that point no other option surely

We should be looking into this now I get everyone wants to win but their has to be some rules.

Id like to think these charges stick but im not as confident as some that they will.

We are lucky as fans as we have won everything so we will always have that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:44:09 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:14:52 pm
Only way would be to start a breakaway league without the likes of them if it came to that point no other option surely

Ahh man, imagine that

The top 10 clubs (minus ADFC and SAFC) fucked off and formed their own mini-league.  Then slowly recruited an additional 10 teams over the coming years. 

Effectively, leaving Saudi and Abu Dhabi (and any other state-owned teams) to play themselves all season.

If Carlsberg did league breakaways.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:01:24 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:37:55 pm
What are the league's best interest?  Let them get a slap on the wrist hoping it opens the door to more money/takeovers e.t.c and no harm no foul against their brand?

Or punish them, remove them and keep the sporting integrity?

Given the continued lack of any real interest in city (even chelsea had bought a following by this length of time) then you would think that the brand would actually benefit from hitting them with a big punishment as it preemptively stops Saudicastle doing the same thing and results in more trophies for the clubs that everyone is actually interested in and gives more chance for the every once in a while great seasons sides to challenge too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:06:18 pm
If the PL are not strong now, they are going to end up with two small clubs, in terms of worldwide appeal, hoovering up all the trophies. It absolutely will damage the brand. If Liverpool hadnt been challenging the cheats then the league would already be feeling the negative effects.
