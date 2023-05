I know it’s easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.



But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. They’d have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodger’s. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.



Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isn’t just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that



There’s loads of teams’ who’ve been done by it, which is why the awarding of titles if they get stripped is a no-go imo, because how do you compensate the other teams who missed things like CL or Europa qualification because of their cheating, you can’t, it’s too late, they can’t go back and play those European seasons again. So rewarding one doesn’t seem right to me, when you can’t reward the others.Also what gets me with all this, is how other fanbases’ react to it. I was randomly reading some tweets after the match the other night, and some Sheff Utd fan had retweeted that awful sycophantic Henry Winter tweet, agreeing with him. Here’s a fan of a team that was sort of similar to Man City, but who didn’t ‘win the lottery’ (hate that term). So are now one of many teams pegged back down the ladder a step by a team that’s cheated to rise above. Same with Everton fans gleefully cheering them on because it stops Liverpool. They too have been impacted so much by Man City’s cheating. If fan-bases where more engaged with this, it’d be harder to ’sportswash’ by the media, but they aren’t, it’s pathetic.