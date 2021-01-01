I know its easy to focus on the league titles we lost to City.
But imagine how Leicester will feel if City are found guilty. Theyd have arguably missed out on consecutive CL qualification seasons under Rodgers. Imagine how that could have transformed them. Or even just insulated them from the financial impact of a global pandemic.
Leicester will get relegated, potentially this weekend, instead. The impact of City isnt just on who won the league. It goes much deeper than that
Theres loads of teams whove been done by it, which is why the awarding of titles if they get stripped is a no-go imo, because how do you compensate the other teams who missed things like CL or Europa qualification because of their cheating, you cant, its too late, they cant go back and play those European seasons again. So rewarding one doesnt seem right to me, when you cant reward the others.
Also what gets me with all this, is how other fanbases react to it. I was randomly reading some tweets after the match the other night, and some Sheff Utd fan had retweeted that awful sycophantic Henry Winter tweet, agreeing with him. Heres a fan of a team that was sort of similar to Man City, but who didnt win the lottery (hate that term). So are now one of many teams pegged back down the ladder a step by a team thats cheated to rise above. Same with Everton fans gleefully cheering them on because it stops Liverpool. They too have been impacted so much by Man Citys cheating. If fan-bases where more engaged with this, itd be harder to sportswash by the media, but they arent, its pathetic.