Pipped us by one point last season, more down to official's decisions going their way than anything else.
We've also consistently out-performed them in the Champions League. Embarrassing from Carragher.
People say that we got within a point twice so cant complain about their finances because its not like they were miles ahead of us right?
What those people don't understand is that we FAIRLY had klopp get our squad playing out of their skins to reach those levels. If luck had any kind of morals we'd have won those small margin seasons..
But it doesn't and that's life.
City have never had to "weigh up" whether to buy someone dependant on keeping other players happy, worry about how to budget the amount they can spend so that they can cover gaps in the squad sufficiently, or be worried about the fact that if injury issues occured mid season they wouldn't have the ability to go out in the market.
All that and they have a reputation of being able to pay whatever it takes so that helps in negotiations for any player also.
Given all that, we got close to them twice, got to 3 UCL finals and beat them to the league once in their all conquering era which STILL hasn't resulted in a CL and enough time has passed for that to be considered a failure. Context is a funny thing...
Not long ago there was a debate on whether we had the greatest ever PL side - between 2018-20 is the most complete side I've seen. We were incredible. If they complete this treble they will go down in history....
But the only people that will care will be those using them as a stick to beat other sides like us or United. Because football is a lie and so are they.