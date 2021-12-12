Ben Johnson was doped up to the gills but when cantered to the 100m gold medal leaving Carl Lewis in his wake it was the greatest 100m ever seen in world Olympics.



Would anyone say that? So what's the difference?



I've been thinking about this a little bit. I think there is a bit of a difference, and it's why, albeit wrongly, you get posts like Carragher's. Doping in sport directly impacts the actual sporting performance. There is a measurable difference to actual performance as a direct result of actions which break the rules. Carl Lewis ran faster directly BECAUSE of performance enhancing drugs.City's cheating isn't quite like that. They cheat to maximise their ability off the pitch. But there is no cheating (we know about at least) happening in terms of actual coaching and football performance. Guardiola still has to coach, the players still have to perform. They're only all together because of 'financial doping' but the financial doping wouldn't do a blind bit of good without actual sporting and coaching performance. That is, the performanceisn't given a boost by cheating. So it's possible to be both very impressed by the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, for example, and even praise him, whilst thinking that the whole premise of the club is built on lies. The fact that it's all built on lies should cause people to react with a great big, 'who cares', because the brilliance is only made possible by cheating in the first place. But as a pure sporting spectacle, shutting your eyes to what enabled such an assembly of coaching and footballing brilliance to be put together, it's obviously very impressive. It's like when you edit Football Manager as kid to give yourself an unlimited budget and buy 9 'galacticos' to play alongside Gerrard and Torres. It's obviously a complete joke but it's also football played as it's absolute pinnacle. Ultimately the whole thing feels cheap of course but in the moment there's something impressive about it. I don't think it's the same with performance enhancing drugs, because there's nothing 'real' about the performance itself. 'Well of course you can run it that fast, you're on massive amount of steroids'. But when De Bruyne does something world class, he's actually doing it and, when you temporarily ignore the database editing City did to make it possible to have unlimited money, it's quite impressive.