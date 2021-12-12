« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yes that was very strange wasnt it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.

I was in Anfield last year when the news of this came through. It's never been mentioned again. Dodgy as absolute fuck. Just like the Rodri hand ball against Everton. Fuck me I hate these c*nts. They've absolutely killed my passion.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm
I was in Anfield last year when the news of this came through. It's never been mentioned again. Dodgy as absolute fuck. Just like the Rodri hand ball against Everton. Fuck me I hate these c*nts. They've absolutely killed my passion.

I think I heard on my way to the game, dodgy as fuck that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Abu Dhabi are hilarious, always the victims. Their guilt has now come through for all to see and they are shitting it at what's to come. The timing is extremely strange though, to come out with this the night after a famous CL win.

As for Carragher, he can fuck off. Next time we win the title I hope he's not on the pitch interviewing our players. He's an Evertonian, him pretending to love LFC is an act. And hopefully Van Dijk headbutts him.

Just needs Klopp telling him to fuck off once on air. He's a massive gobshite.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:57:48 pm
Even if that happens, nothing will be done. If the last few years have taught me anything, it's that the general British public will gladly take any shit thrown at them.

Yeah, I don't think it'll make a jot of difference, people in general are thick and not interested enough in what's going on around them. I've just been reading the wisdom of a Leeds fan on the BBC website sticking up for City, saying other fans are jealous and they are a joy to watch, and it was OK for United to win loads in the past and spend loads of money etc etc.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
Just been in a bar and chatting to a City fan, been going for decades, but fuck me, totally sportwashed. He asked what I thought of FSG, I said I like them as if they walked away tomorrow, nothing changes, whereas if Abu Dhabi walked away they are fucked. Oh no, according to him, City have huge sponsorship deals and they would continue :lmao

Curious if you asked him about the 115 charges against them? I'm sure he would have said it was conspiraceh
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
Curious if you asked him about the 115 charges against them? I'm sure he would have said it was conspiraceh

First thing I said was I'm not talking footy, i've 115 reasons not to. The Mancs laughed, he wasn't amused ;D

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm
Yeah, I don't think it'll make a jot of difference, people in general are thick and not interested enough in what's going on around them. I've just been reading the wisdom of a Leeds fan on the BBC website sticking up for City, saying other fans are jealous and they are a joy to watch, and it was OK for United to win loads in the past and spend loads of money etc etc.

Its not the fans though, its the owners, especially FSG, Kronke, Levy, Glazers etc who will push this.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:14:12 pm
Voided does a disservice to those clubs who didn't cheat though, without the cheats, other clubs would have won these competitions.

Man United and Liverpool would both get three additional titles. They'd probably be looking for a way to award United titles but void the seasons we should have won. ;D

As I've said before, two seasons we breezed past 90 points only to come second. We earned those titles on merit. Whether we get to celebrate them doesn't matter at this point - we deserve them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:34:53 pm
Man United and Liverpool would both get three additional titles. They'd probably be looking for a way to award United titles but void the seasons we should have won. ;D

As I've said before, two seasons we breezed past 90 points only to come second. We earned those titles on merit. Whether we get to celebrate them doesn't matter at this point - we deserve them.

Indeed, this is not the same as the years in the tour de france where all the runners up to Armstrong were also done for drugs too, without city's cheating us, united and soon arsenal would have topped the table.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 07:25:44 pm
He needs to check his history.The greatest achievement by a country mile was the Liverpool team of 1984. The had to go and play a final against Roma at the home of the finalists in Rome!!! Their team was full of Brazilian and Italian internationals. We went there and won. Now thats a fkn greatest achievement by an English club. Oh and by the way we also completed 3 league titles in a row.. all this shite no one has ever done it bollocks!

Correct.  We won a treble at the home of the team we were playing in the European cup final.  That was also three league titles in a row.  That was also a treble won after the three previous seasons where we had won a double. Unmatched in English football history. 

Go back to the mid seventies as well and we were and still are the only British club to win back to back league and European doubles.  The league and UEFA cup double in 76 and the league and European cup double in 77.  That for me triumphs everything. 

With over 700 games for the club youd think that bellend would know this but unfortunately hes more interested in his Sky pay cheque than sticking up for the club that made him a multi millionaire. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The whole it's not the money it's Guardiola is the dumbest fucking argument ever. Without the money, Guardiola is not there, and neither are any of the players, the coaches or the academy.

Without the money, Guardiola probably wouldn't even know of their existence.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Don't understand fans of ours who say they wouldn't want the three titles awarded to us if City had them taken away. You don't think Jurgen deserves to be remembered as a (minimum) 3 time PL winner? You don't believe Steven Gerrard wouldn't be thrilled (in his own inimitable fashion) to be a league winner?

One other thing, and apologies if I'm repeating others here: I read the Liew article and it hits plenty of the right beats, but I do bristle at all the critical articles that nonetheless state "and they hired the world's best manager" as though it was a known fact. I think the jury is very much out on that, and I'd say Klopp's career is the more noteworthy for all the behemoths he's conquered. Pip has only ever been the behemoth, and until he proves otherwise then questions will always remain.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
Just been in a bar and chatting to a City fan, been going for decades, but fuck me, totally sportwashed. He asked what I thought of FSG, I said I like them as if they walked away tomorrow, nothing changes, whereas if Abu Dhabi walked away they are fucked. Oh no, according to him, City have huge sponsorship deals and they would continue :lmao
I hope you took the high road, Rob, and bought him a pint of his favourite water.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Hopefully they also revoke any manager of the season awards that the genius cheat Pep has been given.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Hopefully they also revoke any manager of the season awards that the genius cheat Pep has been given.
and tell all their players to return their damn medals so they can be given to players who deserve them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:00:42 am
and tell all their players to return their damn medals so they can be given to players who deserve them.



Call Aguerrrrrro and ask him to send his medal to Nani or Phil Jones.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
The whole it's not the money it's Guardiola is the dumbest fucking argument ever. Without the money, Guardiola is not there, and neither are any of the players, the coaches or the academy.

Without the money, Guardiola probably wouldn't even know of their existence.

You're way off mate.  Pep would have done the exact same thing with Danny Mills and Darius Vassell.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I just want the charges against City to stick. I want their guilt to be proven beyond all reasonable doubt so all their achievements have a massive fucking Death Star sized asterisk beside them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:07:55 am
I just want the charges against City to stick. I want their guilt to be proven beyond all reasonable doubt so all their achievements have a massive fucking Death Star sized asterisk beside them.
Everyone knows they are cheating c*nts, they just need the severe punishment to go with it now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Its all very boring.

5 out of 6 titles!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:52 am
Its all very boring.

5 out of 6 titles!!!
Theyll never have as many titles as charges
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:23:26 am
Everyone knows they are cheating c*nts, they just need the severe punishment to go with it now.

I'm not sure everyone does.

Anyone with half a brain does but there are plenty of pundits, journalists and neutral fans who appear oblivious to it. They just think City are spending a load of money and that's fine because Utd do too.

They need to be punished so that in twenty years time their achievements aren't seen as legitimate. Otherwise there's too many people who are too dim to work it out on their own.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:23:26 am
Everyone knows they are cheating c*nts, they just need the severe punishment to go with it now.

That is absolutely not the case and when the likes of Sky spout City achievements there are no caveats, the charges are largely ignored. If they are proven guilty and its on all the front pages their guilt will be widely known and will no be sweep under the carpet. After that, everything else is a bonus.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:43 am
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?

They wont get off with it but lets say they do then the PL is finished as a league.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:45:22 am
That is absolutely not the case and when the likes of Sky spout City achievements there are no caveats, the charges are largely ignored. If they are proven guilty and its on all the front pages their guilt will be widely known and will no be sweep under the carpet. After that, everything else is a bonus.
Sky are trying to sell a product. Highlighting it will affect their pockets .
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:43 am
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?
They won't be the dominant team. If they get away with it, Saudi will throw the kitchen sink as will.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:43 am
What actually happens if Abu Dhabi get off with it again?
How does the PL continue when they know that the dominant team are cheats, but they cant do anything about it?

The longer it goes on the more chance of them getting away with it, though hopefully not.

I think if the PL were serious, if they had a large group of clubs saying something like these are cheating and have ruined the competitive nature of the league, if you dont do something we will try another super league then maybe theyd just get some heavy punishment slapped on and dished out quicker.

The longer it goes on leads to more doubts of dawdling and eeking out some financial punishment which will be meaningless.

Obviously thats just being pessimistic but the powers that be never like to rock the boat too much unless forced to do so and hopefully many clubs are doing that as they rightly should.

If they somehow get away without having titles voided at the very least there will be a lot of fans fully walking away (not that theyll give a shit)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:47:51 am
They wont get off with it but lets say they do then the PL is finished as a league.
They have already got away with it. Hardly any papers are really bothering to question the state of affairs, it looks like apart from a few fans from the big clubs, nobody is bothered. Think of the 'outrage' about the super league - there is none it it here.

What do the rival clubs do? They can thteaten to set up their own league but as we've seen with the super league, the media will rail against it.

Possibly the only chance is if Ratcliffe takes over Utd and presses for this, along with the other clubs but seems unlikely.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:58:59 am
They have already got away with it. Hardly any papers are really bothering to question the state of affairs, it looks like apart from a few fans from the big clubs, nobody is bothered. Think of the 'outrage' about the super league - there is none it it here.


I wouldn't be surprised if their lawyers have a gag order preventing anyone in the media reporting on this.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm
Pipped us by one point last season, more down to official's decisions going their way than anything else.
We've also consistently out-performed them in the Champions League. Embarrassing from Carragher.

People say that we got within a point twice so cant complain about their finances because its not like they were miles ahead of us right?


What those people don't understand is that we FAIRLY had klopp get our squad playing out of their skins to reach those levels. If luck had any kind of morals we'd have won those small margin seasons..

But it doesn't and that's life.

City have never had to "weigh up" whether to buy someone dependant on keeping other players happy, worry about how to budget the amount they can spend so that they can cover gaps in the squad sufficiently, or be worried about the fact that if injury issues occured mid season they wouldn't have the ability to go out in the market.

All that and they have a reputation of being able to pay whatever it takes so that helps in negotiations for any player also.

Given all that, we got close to them twice, got to 3 UCL finals and beat them to the league once in their all conquering era which STILL hasn't resulted in a CL and enough time has passed for that to be considered a failure. Context is a funny thing...

Not long ago there was a debate on whether we had the greatest ever PL side - between 2018-20 is the most complete side I've seen. We were incredible. If they complete this treble they will go down in history....

But the only people that will care will be those using them as a stick to beat other sides like us or United. Because football is a lie and so are they.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:45:22 am
That is absolutely not the case and when the likes of Sky spout City achievements there are no caveats, the charges are largely ignored. If they are proven guilty and its on all the front pages their guilt will be widely known and will no be sweep under the carpet. After that, everything else is a bonus.

As much as Sky like to consider themselves the voice of football, end of the day they are selling subs and it is not in their best interests to diminish the club winning their main provider of subs. If they caveated City's successes with off field facts they'd pretty much be advertising that their main source of viewers and revenue is a joke, so they won't do it.

I don't think for a second that alot of people who work there don't know the score, but the party line is to stick to the football. Unless of course something off field has the power to diminish their revenue streams, like the ESL. Then it's all guns blazing and they are more than happy to turn into the moral guardians of the game and give their pundits free reign to say whatever they want.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:29:23 pm
Ben Johnson was doped up to the gills but when cantered to the 100m gold medal leaving Carl Lewis in his wake it was the greatest 100m ever seen in world Olympics.

Would anyone say that? So what's the difference?

I've been thinking about this a little bit. I think there is a bit of a difference, and it's why, albeit wrongly, you get posts like Carragher's. Doping in sport directly impacts the actual sporting performance. There is a measurable difference to actual performance as a direct result of actions which break the rules. Carl Lewis ran faster directly BECAUSE of performance enhancing drugs.

City's cheating isn't quite like that. They cheat to maximise their ability off the pitch. But there is no cheating (we know about at least) happening in terms of actual coaching and football performance. Guardiola still has to coach, the players still have to perform. They're only all together because of 'financial doping' but the financial doping wouldn't do a blind bit of good without actual sporting and coaching performance. That is, the performance itself isn't given a boost by cheating. So it's possible to be both very impressed by the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, for example, and even praise him, whilst thinking that the whole premise of the club is built on lies. The fact that it's all built on lies should cause people to react with a great big, 'who cares', because the brilliance is only made possible by cheating in the first place. But as a pure sporting spectacle, shutting your eyes to what enabled such an assembly of coaching and footballing brilliance to be put together, it's obviously very impressive. It's like when you edit Football Manager as kid to give yourself an unlimited budget and buy 9 'galacticos' to play alongside Gerrard and Torres. It's obviously a complete joke but it's also football played as it's absolute pinnacle. Ultimately the whole thing feels cheap of course but in the moment there's something impressive about it. I don't think it's the same with performance enhancing drugs, because there's nothing 'real' about the performance itself. 'Well of course you can run it that fast, you're on massive amount of steroids'. But when De Bruyne does something world class, he's actually doing it and, when you temporarily ignore the database editing City did to make it possible to have unlimited money, it's quite impressive.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:17 am
I've been thinking about this a little bit. I think there is a bit of a difference, and it's why, albeit wrongly, you get posts like Carragher's. Doping in sport directly impacts the actual sporting performance. There is a measurable difference to actual performance as a direct result of actions which break the rules. Carl Lewis ran faster directly BECAUSE of performance enhancing drugs.

City's cheating isn't quite like that. They cheat to maximise their ability off the pitch. But there is no cheating (we know about at least) happening in terms of actual coaching and football performance. Guardiola still has to coach, the players still have to perform. They're only all together because of 'financial doping' but the financial doping wouldn't do a blind bit of good without actual sporting and coaching performance. That is, the performance itself isn't given a boost by cheating. So it's possible to be both very impressed by the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, for example, and even praise him, whilst thinking that the whole premise of the club is built on lies. The fact that it's all built on lies should cause people to react with a great big, 'who cares', because the brilliance is only made possible by cheating in the first place. But as a pure sporting spectacle, shutting your eyes to what enabled such an assembly of coaching and footballing brilliance to be put together, it's obviously very impressive. It's like when you edit Football Manager as kid to give yourself an unlimited budget and buy 9 'galacticos' to play alongside Gerrard and Torres. It's obviously a complete joke but it's also football played as it's absolute pinnacle. Ultimately the whole thing feels cheap of course but in the moment there's something impressive about it. I don't think it's the same with performance enhancing drugs, because there's nothing 'real' about the performance itself. 'Well of course you can run it that fast, you're on massive amount of steroids'. But when De Bruyne does something world class, he's actually doing it and, when you temporarily ignore the database editing City did to make it possible to have unlimited money, it's quite impressive.

Yes of course there will be a difference mate... it's an analogy.

However they have both cheated, obviously in different ways, different to a drugs cheat, different to a cricketer tampering with the ball, a gambler rigging a machine, but they have cheated and cheated much more than any of these in my opinion as it has been decades long, it has been on a mass scale and has affected a lot more people.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:17 am
I've been thinking about this a little bit. I think there is a bit of a difference, and it's why, albeit wrongly, you get posts like Carragher's. Doping in sport directly impacts the actual sporting performance. There is a measurable difference to actual performance as a direct result of actions which break the rules. Carl Lewis ran faster directly BECAUSE of performance enhancing drugs.

City's cheating isn't quite like that. They cheat to maximise their ability off the pitch. But there is no cheating (we know about at least) happening in terms of actual coaching and football performance. Guardiola still has to coach, the players still have to perform. They're only all together because of 'financial doping' but the financial doping wouldn't do a blind bit of good without actual sporting and coaching performance. That is, the performance itself isn't given a boost by cheating. So it's possible to be both very impressed by the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, for example, and even praise him, whilst thinking that the whole premise of the club is built on lies. The fact that it's all built on lies should cause people to react with a great big, 'who cares', because the brilliance is only made possible by cheating in the first place. But as a pure sporting spectacle, shutting your eyes to what enabled such an assembly of coaching and footballing brilliance to be put together, it's obviously very impressive. It's like when you edit Football Manager as kid to give yourself an unlimited budget and buy 9 'galacticos' to play alongside Gerrard and Torres. It's obviously a complete joke but it's also football played as it's absolute pinnacle. Ultimately the whole thing feels cheap of course but in the moment there's something impressive about it. I don't think it's the same with performance enhancing drugs, because there's nothing 'real' about the performance itself. 'Well of course you can run it that fast, you're on massive amount of steroids'. But when De Bruyne does something world class, he's actually doing it and, when you temporarily ignore the database editing City did to make it possible to have unlimited money, it's quite impressive.

The fact of the matter is they do not play together or are coached by Ped (convicted drug cheat) without the financial cheating, so that's as good as Ped (convicted drug cheat) giving them performance enhancing drugs. Fuck them. Fuck everything about them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Given how intertwined Sky and the PL are, and given how 'all in' they seem to be going on this treble bid (without any passing mention of the charges lingering over them), it further reinforces the idea that nothing major will happen IMO.

I just think it wouldn't be out the realms of possibility that a high level clandestine 'tip the wink' has been given to protect the brand and to ensure that Sky, the presenters, pundits and other stakeholders won't be made to look stupid in 12-24-48 months when the commission announce their verdict.

It just baffles that there is not even a passing mention of the charges perhaps taking some of the shine off this achievement?
