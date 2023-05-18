Murray Rosen KC is actually posting on RAWK as The North Bank. The fucker has been trolling us the whole time.
Not just about the fans though, is it!Pretty sure what he answer would be, if you asked the players what they would like.
I don't subscribe to the times, but I saw someone else quote it and say the process could take up to 4 years to resolve.
But they have "irrefutable evidence" against the charges, they said so themselves. So why are they bothered about disputing the legality of the investigation and the involvement of certain individuals? Their case is "irrefutable". Nothing to worry about, Pep.
Their actual defense is that the rules have been changed since and so shouldn't be applied to that period. That's how they will get off.
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1659189927915974656?t=21IsT0293SVfdSzMK8IulA&s=19 BREAKING: Manchester City have lodged legal challenges against the Premier Leagues 115 charges for alleged rule breaches, disputing the involvement of the barrister who is in charge of the disciplinary process because he is an Arsenal fanThe Times understands that City have raised the dispute in relation to recent changes in the Premier Leagues rules, arguing that they should not apply to investigations into alleged rule breaches before thenThe club are understood to have challenged the involvement of Murray Rosen KC, the head of the Premier Leagues independent judicial panel, as the person who appoints the chair of the disciplinary commission. Rosens website states that he is a member of the MCC and Arsenal FC
Jamie Carragher@Carra23Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League. But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola. If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country. Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.
Should have stopped typing after the first sentence. Moron.I'm no lover of Man Utd but I've heard these pundits suggesting he's a better manager than Fergie. He's never managed a club that doesn't have a bottomless pit of money.
Exactly it's not just the fans.The players should be rewarded for all the hard work and time they've put in. Plus Klopp needs to be recognized as well.I'd take the trophies in a heartbeat
Pretty much equates to: Wow! Look at Lance go up that mountain,he's surely the best ever.Although we know he's been doping like that Pep Guardiola did,twice.
The dude literally sits a Judge in the High Court and is an esteemed barrister. No Court is going to accept an allegation that he can't be fair and impartial because he is a fan of a club in his personal life. Also good luck getting a lawyer to chair an arbitration process for the Premier League for significantly lower fees than their usual rates who isn't doing so because they are a football fan. He hasn't been specially appointed for this matter - he was always the chair - a job he was doing because he loves football.
