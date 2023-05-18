« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36360 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:14:31 pm
Murray Rosen KC is actually posting on RAWK as The North Bank.

The fucker has been trolling us the whole time.

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Chakan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36361 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:20:25 pm
Not just about the fans though, is it!

Pretty sure what he answer would be, if you asked the players what they would like.

Exactly it's not just the fans.

The players should be rewarded for all the hard work and time they've put in. Plus Klopp needs to be recognized as well.

I'd take the trophies in a heartbeat
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36362 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:48:59 pm
I don't subscribe to the times, but I saw someone else quote it and say the process could take up to 4 years to resolve.
By which time they may have won 3 or 4 more titles, perhaps 2-3 champions leagues. All the while, most of the English media will kiss their grubby, oil stained arse cheeks, refusing to acknowledge the charges, let alone the fact these scumbags have brazenly cheated for over a decade, removing any vestiges of competition and what remains of fair play. Grim.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36363 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:56:54 pm
But they have "irrefutable evidence" against the charges, they said so themselves. So why are they bothered about disputing the legality of the investigation and the involvement of certain individuals? Their case is "irrefutable". Nothing to worry about, Pep.



The charges that they've already pleaded guilty to when put to them by UEFA. And the same charges for infractions that they got away with by arguing that the offence was too long ago.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36364 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm
Of course they question the integrity of the judge, assuming everyone is as corrupt as they are. Absolute shitstains of humanity. I fucking hate them. Their managers, their players, their board and their fan.
Online swoopy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36365 on: Today at 03:39:45 pm
If they've got nothing to hide, why do they need to appeal the charges !

and

"Because he is an Arsenal fan" - get a life ffs.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36366 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm
Their actual defense is that the rules have been changed since and so shouldn't be applied to that period. That's how they will get off.
Online Wigwamdelbert

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36367 on: Today at 03:50:50 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:44:58 pm
Their actual defense is that the rules have been changed since and so shouldn't be applied to that period. That's how they will get off.
Not sure that any half-decent legal professional would make the mistake of recommending action based on rules which did not apply at the time of the alleged transgressions - while the football authorities are pretty inept, they are being guided by legal advice, and surely those legal advisors cannot be so inept as to not know what offences were in contravention of the rules applicable at the time.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36368 on: Today at 03:52:00 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:44:58 pm
Their actual defense is that the rules have been changed since and so shouldn't be applied to that period. That's how they will get off.

They need to go back through all the league tables then and start awarding 3 points for a win as the rules have changed since back then.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36369 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:46:45 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1659189927915974656?t=21IsT0293SVfdSzMK8IulA&s=19

 BREAKING: Manchester City have lodged legal challenges against the Premier Leagues 115 charges for alleged rule breaches, disputing the involvement of the barrister who is in charge of the disciplinary process because he is an Arsenal fan

The Times understands that City have raised the dispute in relation to recent changes in the Premier Leagues rules, arguing that they should not apply to investigations into alleged rule breaches before then

The club are understood to have challenged the involvement of Murray Rosen KC, the head of the Premier Leagues independent judicial panel, as the person who appoints the chair of the disciplinary commission. Rosens website states that he is a member of the MCC and Arsenal FC
They know theyre fucked then and have resorted to calling one of the countrys top barristers of being some knobhead football fan who has no professional integrity.
The sooner these cheating ficking c*nts are fucked off the better. What an absolute shit stain on the game they are.,
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36370 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36371 on: Today at 04:03:34 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

Pretty much equates to: Wow! Look at Lance go up that mountain,he's surely the best ever.Although we know he's been doping like that Pep Guardiola did,twice.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36372 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.
Carra doing his bit to protect the product. He's a company man and a shill.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36373 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

Should have stopped typing after the first sentence. Moron.

I'm no lover of Man Utd but I've heard these pundits suggesting he's a better manager than Fergie. He's never managed a club that doesn't have a bottomless pit of money. 
Online redgriffin73

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36374 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:14:31 pm
Murray Rosen KC is actually posting on RAWK as The North Bank.

The fucker has been trolling us the whole time.

;D

Seriously though, that's absolutely disgraceful suggesting a barrister would not be proefessional in his job. Isn't that slander? (or libel, can never remember which is which!)
Online paulrazor

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36375 on: Today at 04:10:14 pm
the last line is pretty shit alright
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36376 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:07:47 pm
Should have stopped typing after the first sentence. Moron.

I'm no lover of Man Utd but I've heard these pundits suggesting he's a better manager than Fergie. He's never managed a club that doesn't have a bottomless pit of money. 
He only mentioned the cheating in that tweet because he got hammered for a previous tweet that had no mention of the 115 charges.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36377 on: Today at 04:16:20 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.
Professional ambivalence here from the fuckwit.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36378 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.
First sentence was spot on.

Rest is a load of crap. How the first doesn't impact the rest is unbelievable.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36379 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

Carragher is a rat. His opinions are worthless.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36380 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm
Offline Red Beret

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36381 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm
Online spider-neil

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36382 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

Ben Johnson was doped up to the gills but when cantered to the 100m gold medal leaving Carl Lewis in his wake it was the greatest 100m ever seen in world Olympics.

Would anyone say that? So what's the difference?
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36383 on: Today at 04:29:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:46:45 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1659189927915974656?t=21IsT0293SVfdSzMK8IulA&s=19

 BREAKING: Manchester City have lodged legal challenges against the Premier Leagues 115 charges for alleged rule breaches, disputing the involvement of the barrister who is in charge of the disciplinary process because he is an Arsenal fan

The Times understands that City have raised the dispute in relation to recent changes in the Premier Leagues rules, arguing that they should not apply to investigations into alleged rule breaches before then

The club are understood to have challenged the involvement of Murray Rosen KC, the head of the Premier Leagues independent judicial panel, as the person who appoints the chair of the disciplinary commission. Rosens website states that he is a member of the MCC and Arsenal FC
Liam Twomey
@liam_twomey

Fittingly, the legal equivalent of cynically fouling to try to stop a counter.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36384 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm
Offline Schmarn

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36385 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm

Carra's tweet is meme-worthy.

"Lance Armstrong was a serial drug cheat who regularly changed his blood after each stage and before blood testing. When people spoke out against him, he bullied and threatened them into silence, ending their careers in the process.

But I dont believe cycling could reach the heights it did in the 90s without the genius of Lance Armstrong.
His 7 Tour de France wins are the greatest achievement weve ever seen from any cyclist in history."
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36386 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:23:43 pm
Exactly it's not just the fans.

The players should be rewarded for all the hard work and time they've put in. Plus Klopp needs to be recognized as well.

I'd take the trophies in a heartbeat

Been saying the same for ages
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36387 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

He's not only tweeted that, he's fucking well written it in the Torygraph too

https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1659206607337816067?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/18/abu-dhabi-billions-transform-man-city-pep-guardiola-treble/

:wanker
Offline Sharado

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36388 on: Today at 04:54:55 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:03:34 pm
Pretty much equates to: Wow! Look at Lance go up that mountain,he's surely the best ever.Although we know he's been doping like that Pep Guardiola did,twice.

I hold no love for the man but the lance comparisons are almost unfair to lance. He was the best cheat in a time everyone else was cheating too. City are out on their own really...only Newcastle and PSG for company.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36389 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
The dude literally sits a Judge in the High Court and is an esteemed barrister. No Court is going to accept an allegation that he can't be fair and impartial because he is a fan of a club in his personal life. Also good luck getting a lawyer to chair an arbitration process for the Premier League for significantly lower fees than their usual rates who isn't doing so because they are a football fan. He hasn't been specially appointed for this matter - he was always the chair - a job he was doing because he loves football.
Online Legs

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36390 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm
Most of these pundits toe the line as they dont want to harm their chances of some oil money in the future.

If dim footy fans like me can work out what is going on these lot in the game know it too.

The ones who speak out get carted off I mean Souness said Its a mans game and it has got him the sack in reality it is just an old phrase no harm meant by it but thats not how Sky role.

I mean they even allow Tyler to make remarks about Son and nothing has been done but it should be not only cos of that but as he is sh*t too.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36391 on: Today at 05:05:18 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I don’t believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season we’ve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

Pipped us by one point last season, more down to official's decisions going their way than anything else.
We've also consistently out-performed them in the Champions League. Embarrassing from Carragher.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36392 on: Today at 05:06:59 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:01:27 pm
The dude literally sits a Judge in the High Court and is an esteemed barrister. No Court is going to accept an allegation that he can't be fair and impartial because he is a fan of a club in his personal life. Also good luck getting a lawyer to chair an arbitration process for the Premier League for significantly lower fees than their usual rates who isn't doing so because they are a football fan. He hasn't been specially appointed for this matter - he was always the chair - a job he was doing because he loves football.

I don't think it's really to do with removing Rosen as it is putting pressure on him not to appear prejudicial to them. It's like when a manager talks about fair refereeing before a game in the hope the ref will then favour him so as not to appear biased.

They're trying to influence him. It won't go down well at all with whoever sits on the panel.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36393 on: Today at 05:07:20 pm
Even if they scale back a bit, theyd have profited from a decade of cheating to build a solid base. Any punishment handed out needs to take account of this.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36394 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
Man City are a state run club, the can buy virtually who they like & they have 115 FFP charges brought against them by the Premier League.
But I dont believe this level of football & results is possible without the genius of Pep Guardiola.
If they win the Treble this will be the best season weve ever seen from any team in this country.

Carra reaching new levels of embarrassment here. Jesus wept.

that is puke-inducing.
