Murray Rosen KC is actually posting on RAWK as The North Bank. The fucker has been trolling us the whole time.
Not just about the fans though, is it!Pretty sure what he answer would be, if you asked the players what they would like.
I don't subscribe to the times, but I saw someone else quote it and say the process could take up to 4 years to resolve.
But they have "irrefutable evidence" against the charges, they said so themselves. So why are they bothered about disputing the legality of the investigation and the involvement of certain individuals? Their case is "irrefutable". Nothing to worry about, Pep.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]