Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Reply #36360 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm
« Reply #36360 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:14:31 pm
Murray Rosen KC is actually posting on RAWK as The North Bank.

The fucker has been trolling us the whole time.

Reply #36361 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm
« Reply #36361 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:20:25 pm
Not just about the fans though, is it!

Pretty sure what he answer would be, if you asked the players what they would like.

Exactly it's not just the fans.

The players should be rewarded for all the hard work and time they've put in. Plus Klopp needs to be recognized as well.

I'd take the trophies in a heartbeat
Reply #36362 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm
« Reply #36362 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:48:59 pm
I don't subscribe to the times, but I saw someone else quote it and say the process could take up to 4 years to resolve.
By which time they may have won 3 or 4 more titles, perhaps 2-3 champions leagues. All the while, most of the English media will kiss their grubby, oil stained arse cheeks, refusing to acknowledge the charges, let alone the fact these scumbags have brazenly cheated for over a decade, removing any vestiges of competition and what remains of fair play. Grim.
Reply #36363 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
« Reply #36363 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:56:54 pm
But they have "irrefutable evidence" against the charges, they said so themselves. So why are they bothered about disputing the legality of the investigation and the involvement of certain individuals? Their case is "irrefutable". Nothing to worry about, Pep.



The charges that they've already pleaded guilty to when put to them by UEFA. And the same charges for infractions that they got away with by arguing that the offence was too long ago.
Reply #36364 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm
« Reply #36364 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
Of course they question the integrity of the judge, assuming everyone is as corrupt as they are. Absolute shitstains of humanity. I fucking hate them. Their managers, their players, their board and their fan.
