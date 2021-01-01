Was exactly the same in 13/14. I lived in Manchester for a small period of time and got off the train after watching our game in Liverpool.



I think that was only their second title? They are an odd set of people Mancunians



I was working in Manchester for one of the league wins they bought and had to catch a tram back into the centre to get my train out to Southport and it was shocking how little disruption there was for their parade, as a contrast, I was working down the road from Albert Dock last summer and it was fecking mental trying to get there on the day of our parade with trains and stuff getting stopped before the centre etc.