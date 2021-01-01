« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36280 on: Today at 11:04:34 am
Quote from: Huytonian on Today at 07:57:49 am
And Emiliano Martínez suddenly being unavailable for Man City v Aston Villa, in the last game of the 21/22 season

Yes that was very strange wasnt it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36281 on: Today at 11:19:27 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:47:31 am
Which of these two-bob mutant mancs will be the first to give us a mention if they happen to win the CL?

Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher
Trevor Sinclair
Stu Brennan

Or will it be some other classless manc gobshite?

I might throw Micah Richards in there as well as a possible.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36282 on: Today at 11:27:29 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yes that was very strange wasnt it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.

So dodgy. It wasnt like the World Cup was a fortnight away. At the time I shrugged it off but when you think about how that game went and how Villa went 2 up, and that lump of wood in goal instead of Martinez, its pretty infuriating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36283 on: Today at 11:29:17 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:27:29 am
So dodgy. It wasnt like the World Cup was a fortnight away. At the time I shrugged it off but when you think about how that game went and how Villa went 2 up, and that lump of wood in goal instead of Martinez, its pretty infuriating.

Didn't Gerrard make a really weird comment about it as well when he was asked? Can't remember exactly what but it sounded strange at the time I remember.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36284 on: Today at 11:29:17 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:19:27 am
I might throw Micah Richards in there as well as a possible.
Danny Bitter Mills
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36285 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:05:19 am
Was exactly the same in 13/14. I lived in Manchester for a small period of time and got off the train after watching our game in Liverpool.

I think that was only their second title? They are an odd set of people Mancunians

I was working in Manchester for one of the league wins they bought and had to catch a tram back into the centre to get my train out to Southport and it was shocking how little disruption there was for their parade, as a contrast, I was working down the road from Albert Dock last summer and it was fecking mental trying to get there on the day of our parade with trains and stuff getting stopped before the centre etc.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36286 on: Today at 11:35:07 am
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yes that was very strange wasn’t it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.

Before it gets changed
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emiliano_Mart%C3%ADnez

In September 2020, Martínez moved to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa in a transfer worth £20 million. In his first season at the club, he kept a club record 15 clean sheets in the Premier League. Martinez was conveniently loaned to Abu Dhabi FC for the final fixture of the 21/22 Premier League season, and subsequently ineligible to play. As a result, Aston Villa's substitute goalkeeper squandered a 2 goal lead in the final 15 minutes and Abu Dhabi FC became champions*


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36287 on: Today at 11:48:47 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:50:17 am
As soon as United get bought by Qatar the ESL is dead.

Csn see red mancs being furious if they dont get Qatar.

Remember they just want their club back....whatever that means !
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36288 on: Today at 11:50:04 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:33:35 am
In general, other clubs don't really care that much.  Football/top level sport, is just one big gravy train, so as long as they are still part of it, that's all that matters.

Just a few clubs only ever have a chance of the real top honours, anyway.  Despite AD, clubs/owners/players are still making fortunes, that's it.

Sport stopped being sport, many years ago.

It's weird that so few of the midtable most seasons sides seem to care, now obviously everton overlook the number of european places that the sportswashers have cost them over the years due to chelsea and city having prevented us from winning trophies which is the most important consideration for them, but you would still think that some of the others would care about such things.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36289 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:35:07 am
Before it gets changed
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emiliano_Mart%C3%ADnez

In September 2020, Martínez moved to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa in a transfer worth £20 million. In his first season at the club, he kept a club record 15 clean sheets in the Premier League. Martinez was conveniently loaned to Abu Dhabi FC for the final fixture of the 21/22 Premier League season, and subsequently ineligible to play. As a result, Aston Villa's substitute goalkeeper squandered a 2 goal lead in the final 15 minutes and Abu Dhabi FC became champions*




;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36290 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yes that was very strange wasnt it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.

VERY strangeVERY weird!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36291 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:35:07 am
Before it gets changed
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emiliano_Mart%C3%ADnez

In September 2020, Martínez moved to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa in a transfer worth £20 million. In his first season at the club, he kept a club record 15 clean sheets in the Premier League. Martinez was conveniently loaned to Abu Dhabi FC for the final fixture of the 21/22 Premier League season, and subsequently ineligible to play. As a result, Aston Villa's substitute goalkeeper squandered a 2 goal lead in the final 15 minutes and Abu Dhabi FC became champions*




Fantastic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36292 on: Today at 12:10:10 pm
Genuinely don't think we're too far from them being able to go through the season with 38 wins out of 38 if Guardiola sticks around. If they become motivated enough to do it, they could. It's probably only the fact that it would show up what a farce they are that would prevent them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36293 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm
Quote from: Huytonian on Today at 12:07:26 pm
Fantastic

Huh? You cant loan players during the season can you?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36294 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm
I went to a gig last night in Manchester so before the gig started I went round the corner from the gig and found a pub. Went in, ordered a few drinks and before I know it a fair few Man City fans come in wearing the shirt. Im sitting there with my mates with my back to the pub and heard Liverpool mentioned about 3 or 4 times. Werent slagging off scousers or anything but the fact they were talking about us when they were playing Madrid was a bit weird
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:55 pm by Capon Debaser »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36295 on: Today at 12:16:12 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:47:31 am
Which of these two-bob mutant mancs will be the first to give us a mention if they happen to win the CL?

Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher
Trevor Sinclair
Stu Brennan

Or will it be some other classless manc gobshite?

i reckon pep will mention us and utd in his interview on the side of the pitch
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36296 on: Today at 12:17:13 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:35:07 am
Before it gets changed
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emiliano_Mart%C3%ADnez

In September 2020, Martínez moved to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa in a transfer worth £20 million. In his first season at the club, he kept a club record 15 clean sheets in the Premier League. Martinez was conveniently loaned to Abu Dhabi FC for the final fixture of the 21/22 Premier League season, and subsequently ineligible to play. As a result, Aston Villa's substitute goalkeeper squandered a 2 goal lead in the final 15 minutes and Abu Dhabi FC became champions*
All joking aside, they finished 1 point ahead of us, and they got a penalty at Wolves for literally nothing to win 1 nil, they got a 1 nil win at the Pit even with Rodri playing basketball, then, Villas reliable and dependable international goalkeeper goes AWOL on the last day, meaning Villa put a clown in goal who was completely at fault for 2 of their goals.

That's the set of completely legitimate circumstances that transpired to allow the cheats to get a point ahead of Liverpool.

Nothing remotely suspect about that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36297 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yes that was very strange wasnt it?

Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.
Robin Olsen starts instead and the rest of Villas team is made up of the first-choice line-up.
Martinez has a knee injury, Gerrard told Sky.
It wasnt my decision. If it was up to me, hed be starting. The doctors pulled him out.
Martinez will not want to take any risks ahead of Argentinas upcoming match with Italy.
The two nations are set to meet at Wembley Stadium a week on Wednesday.


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36298 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:16:12 pm
i reckon pep will mention us and utd in his interview on the side of the pitch

Oh, absolutely.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36299 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:16:12 pm
i reckon pep will mention us and utd in his interview on the side of the pitch

And then Mo will go and buy a new hat and dominate the headlines.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36300 on: Today at 12:27:05 pm
From Twitter

Imagine telling a Man City fan when they were in League One with barely a pot to piss in, that in just under 25 years time they'd be facing 115 charges for breaking Financial Fair play rules. Mad.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36301 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:27:05 pm
From Twitter

Imagine telling a Man City fan when they were in League One with barely a pot to piss in, that in just under 25 years time they'd be facing 115 charges for breaking Financial Fair play rules. Mad.
nothing will get done anyway.
