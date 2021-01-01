Yes that was very strange wasnt it?
Martinez does come across as being more than a little weird but excusing yourself from the last game of the season is very weird.
Robin Olsen starts instead and the rest of Villas team is made up of the first-choice line-up.
Martinez has a knee injury, Gerrard told Sky.
It wasnt my decision. If it was up to me, hed be starting. The doctors pulled him out.
Martinez will not want to take any risks ahead of Argentinas upcoming match with Italy.
The two nations are set to meet at Wembley Stadium a week on Wednesday.