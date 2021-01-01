« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Draex

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36240 on: Today at 08:19:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:38 am
City keeping players fit and healthy is no mystery. They let the ball do the running and on average they have 70% possession.

https://www.sportingintelligence.com/2017/04/25/sharapova-guardiola-doping-darkness-and-light-250401/

Stedguardiola
rocco

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36241 on: Today at 08:25:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:38 am
City keeping players fit and healthy is no mystery. They let the ball do the running and on average they have 70% possession.
Look at the players they sign , their previous injury records are excellent .

Its rule 101
Tobelius

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36242 on: Today at 08:25:58 am
Had they been adhering to the PL rules and FFP they'd not be nowhere near where they are now,they'd be closer to the top but Guardiola and most of the players they have wouldn't have joined.

Their state owners would've still been able to invest in them legitimately once they were let in by the PL and gotten them slowly closer,now the ludicrous commercial 'deals' or the hidden wages wouldn't be there but building a winning team like that would take a decade or three and their owners just said f*ck that we want to win everything in 5 years as this sportswashing thingy really doesn't work from mid table.


MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36243 on: Today at 08:26:49 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 04:49:56 am
How have they gotten away with mainly using Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne and Silva as their midfield options for the whole season?  I know Stones was basically a midfielder for them and Phillips played some mins but those 4 played most of their games.  Silva was even cover for the wings.  If we went into a season with that many midfielders we'd have none left after about 2 months.
They dictate the tempo and slow games down to save their legs. They have 70-75% possession every game.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36244 on: Today at 08:33:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:52:13 am
City spent 200m during the pandemic when pretty much every other club had to curb their spending because of no fans. They make me fucking sick.
Only sports club on the planet to make a profit as well, I think it was around 10-15 million as well. ;D

Astounding really when match day revenue was none existent they somehow made a profit.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

keyop

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36245 on: Today at 08:43:03 am
Real have some ageing stars, and their CL luck was going to run out at some point after an amazing run these last 5-10 years.

Beating them wasn't some tactical stroke of genius, that media hacks like Phil McNulty on the BBC are wanking themselves silly over. Real didn't play well and City beat them comfortably - it's that simple, and happens all the time in the CL. Our 4-0 against Barca was as much due to the Anfield factor, Barca's complacency and us wanting it more, as much as it was due to any formation or tactical changes.

The bald drug cheat will probably overthink the final and play Haaland in goal, Ederson as a false 9, and John Stones on the wing. They bottled it against Chelsea, bottled it against Real last year, and could well do the same against Inter. The best team on paper doesn't always win the final - as evidenced by our victory in 2005 against a Milan dream team.
mikey_LFC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36246 on: Today at 08:43:49 am
Apt lyrics from their boy Noel Gallagher:

Sing a sad song
In a lonely place
Try to put a word in for me
It's been so long
Since I found this place
You better put in two or three
We as people, are just walking 'round
Our heads are firmly fixed in the ground
What we don't see
Well it can't be real
What we don't touch we cannot feel

Where we're living in this town
The sun is coming up and it's going down
But it's all just the same at the end of the day
And we cheat and we lie
Nobody says it's wrong
So we don't ask why
Cause it's all just the same at the end of the day
We're throwing it all away
We're throwing it all away
We're throwing it all away at the end of the day
rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36247 on: Today at 08:45:28 am
Earned not bought and cheated for you c*nts

Bob Harris

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36248 on: Today at 08:56:45 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:15:33 am
Excellent from Jonathan Liew.

Compare & contrast with The Times' 'top' reporters. Can't read their reports due to the paywall but:

Henry Winter's Twitter:

One of the finest performances by an English side in Europe that I've ever covered. #MCFC were fabulous and relentless, their creativity and work-rate exceptional. City made Real, a very good team, the European champions, look ordinary. City are the real deal.

Martin :puke2 Samuel Times article headline:

Man City vs Real Madrid: Peps team are arguably the greatest of all time
It would be a sporting tragedy if a side as great as this did not win European footballs greatest prize

 ::)

Surprised Slimer Samuels could drag himself away from the Abu Dhabi shill buffet table to write a headline.
Disgusting blob
Mighty_Red

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36249 on: Today at 08:58:36 am
You know, I along with many others on here were ok with Arsenal losing the title to City as I thought it would help others sit up and take notice of whats going on. Seeing the headlines from the last couple of weeks has made me realise I was completely and utterly wrong. Mentions of the investigation is all but a tiny clownfish in a sea of shit journos on the take. This oil spill has truly destroyed the ocean.

They will get away with this, just don't see anyone with enough balls to stop them. The charges will end up just being for show.

Game is done, it'll be a good bit of entertainment for the future generations but as a way of life, it's gone.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36250 on: Today at 08:58:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:28 am
Earned not bought and cheated for you c*nts


what is great about that is you couldnt even fit them all in
spider-neil

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36251 on: Today at 09:02:11 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:58:36 am
You know, I along with many others on here were ok with Arsenal losing the title to City as I thought it would help others sit up and take notice of whats going on. Seeing the headlines from the last couple of weeks has made me realise I was completely and utterly wrong. Mentions of the investigation is all but a tiny clownfish in a sea of shit journos on the take. This oil spill has truly destroyed the ocean.

They will get away with this, just don't see anyone with enough balls to stop them. The charges will end up just being for show.

Game is done, it'll be a good bit of entertainment for the future generations but as a way of life, it's gone.

If City gets away it I guarantee the Super League happens soon after.
BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36252 on: Today at 09:12:43 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:02:11 am
If City gets away it I guarantee the Super League happens soon after.

And City would be part of it so it's a 'win win' for them.

Them winning the treble weakens the PL's ability to dole out a significant punishment. They don't have the balls to hit their current champions and an English team who would be the title holders in Europe and potentially the world club champions.

paulrazor

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36253 on: Today at 09:14:46 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:12:43 am
And City would be part of it so it's a 'win win' for them.

Them winning the treble weakens the PL's ability to dole out a significant punishment. They don't have the balls to hit their current champions and an English team who would be the title holders in Europe and potentially the world club champions.


if they havent done it by now they never will

long gave up hope they ever would

in 2018 or whenever it was, they were to be hit with a 2 year champions league ban, within 10 minutes i thought
"how long before this gets overturned"

There were murmerings earlier this season of financial doping as usual, but again within 2 weeks, maybe less, it was swept under the carpet
decosabute

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36254 on: Today at 09:16:43 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:15:33 am
Excellent from Jonathan Liew.

Compare & contrast with The Times' 'top' reporters. Can't read their reports due to the paywall but:

Henry Winter's Twitter:

One of the finest performances by an English side in Europe that I've ever covered. #MCFC were fabulous and relentless, their creativity and work-rate exceptional. City made Real, a very good team, the European champions, look ordinary. City are the real deal.

Martin :puke2 Samuel Times article headline:

Man City vs Real Madrid: Peps team are arguably the greatest of all time
It would be a sporting tragedy if a side as great as this did not win European footballs greatest prize

 ::)

Well it was already obvious that Samuel is 100% on the payroll (his son has worked for the club), but that's still a joke. Winter should be hanging his head in shame too.
decosabute

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36255 on: Today at 09:18:58 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:26:49 am
They dictate the tempo and slow games down to save their legs. They have 70-75% possession every game.

You'd swear the way people go on in here, that we still play heavy metal football, like it's April 2018. We absolutely dominate possession in most games too, and yet collectively had our legs completely fall off this season.
ToneLa

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36256 on: Today at 09:19:41 am
Foolish of me to read BBC article comments but they're very fawning and I don't know if explicitly calling this void club cheats is banned, or something, cause it doesn't happen. Bots or actual deluded squares I care not

I am resigned to knowing the truth

Though I wasn't watching last night

There's a problem with boycotting Man City by non viewing and non-attendance. How would they even know?
moondog

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36257 on: Today at 09:20:43 am
All of those charges hanging over them whilst they conquer the football world and everyone is expected to be impressed? It is going to be interesting to see what happens when they win the treble and then the charges are dealt with- unless there is a massive punishment and sanctions imposed going forward, surely the rest of the league will not let them get away with it otherwise the game is over for many people. VAR and not celebrating goals has already been a knife in the enjoyment, but them breaking the rules and getting away with it would be the final blow for many.
JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36258 on: Today at 09:25:13 am
How can any journalist covering last nights game not mention that ADFC have basically been accused by their own league of being the biggest cheats in the history of the sport?
