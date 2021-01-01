Real have some ageing stars, and their CL luck was going to run out at some point after an amazing run these last 5-10 years.
Beating them wasn't some tactical stroke of genius, that media hacks like Phil McNulty on the BBC are wanking themselves silly over. Real didn't play well and City beat them comfortably - it's that simple, and happens all the time in the CL. Our 4-0 against Barca was as much due to the Anfield factor, Barca's complacency and us wanting it more, as much as it was due to any formation or tactical changes.
The bald drug cheat will probably overthink the final and play Haaland in goal, Ederson as a false 9, and John Stones on the wing. They bottled it against Chelsea, bottled it against Real last year, and could well do the same against Inter. The best team on paper doesn't always win the final - as evidenced by our victory in 2005 against a Milan dream team.