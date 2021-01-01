Apt lyrics from their boy Noel Gallagher:



Sing a sad song

In a lonely place

Try to put a word in for me

It's been so long

Since I found this place

You better put in two or three

We as people, are just walking 'round

Our heads are firmly fixed in the ground

What we don't see

Well it can't be real

What we don't touch we cannot feel



Where we're living in this town

The sun is coming up and it's going down

But it's all just the same at the end of the day

And we cheat and we lie

Nobody says it's wrong

So we don't ask why

Cause it's all just the same at the end of the day

We're throwing it all away

We're throwing it all away

We're throwing it all away at the end of the day