Great from Jonathan Liew:



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/17/manchester-citys-inexorable-hard-power-crushes-real-madrid



"And so one of the worlds richest states spends years trying to hire the worlds greatest coach, succeeds, and then gives him literally everything he needs. Every other club in the world, with the exception of Paris Saint-Germain, has to operate within the constraints of finance or fortune. Every other club in the world has flaws or problem areas that they cant address right now, but hope to at some point in the future. Guardiola, by contrast, gets the staff he wants, the players he wants when he wants them, gets their replacements ahead of schedule. So you dont just sign Erling Haaland, you sign Julián Álvarez to give him a rest. Kalvin Phillips arrives for £45m, doesnt play all season, and its fine. You decide  and just reflect on the breathtaking audacity of this for a second  that you need an upgrade on Phil Foden, and so up pops Jack Grealish. If someone accuses you of breaking the rules, you hire the worlds greatest lawyers to shoot them down. This is perfection, but not so much the perfection of great art as the perfection of a finely-executed military campaign, the perfection of unlimited wealth, the perfection of political strength, the perfection of a pointless mile-high crystal pyramid in the middle of the desert. No academy players and no Mancunians started for City last night. Does this matter? Does anything matter?"pretty much,