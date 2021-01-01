I was in Manchester city centre tonight around 10.30, and Ill tell you something, youd never have guessed theyd reached the Champions League final. No fans around, no excitement, no atmosphere. Can you imagine the chaos of town if Liverpool had won a European semi? Well, we dont need to imagine it, weve all experienced it. Thats why the thought of them winning it doesnt really bother me as it doesnt mean anything as they know theyre playing on cheat mode. It doesnt even mean anything to the city by the look of things.