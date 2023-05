I was in Manchester city centre tonight around 10.30, and I’ll tell you something, you’d never have guessed they’d reached the Champions League final. No fans around, no excitement, no atmosphere. Can you imagine the chaos of town if Liverpool had won a European semi? Well, we don’t need to imagine it, we’ve all experienced it. That’s why the thought of them winning it doesn’t really bother me as it doesnt mean anything as they know they’re playing on cheat mode. It doesn’t even mean anything to the city by the look of things.