I was in Manchester city centre tonight around 10.30, and Ill tell you something, youd never have guessed theyd reached the Champions League final. No fans around, no excitement, no atmosphere. Can you imagine the chaos of town if Liverpool had won a European semi? Well, we dont need to imagine it, weve all experienced it. Thats why the thought of them winning it doesnt really bother me as it doesnt mean anything as they know theyre playing on cheat mode. It doesnt even mean anything to the city by the look of things.