Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36200 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 pm
Carry on up the Cabal
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36201 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
What is the point with them around honestly? If they don't get done just pack up and go home cuz it's over.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36202 on: Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm
Abu Dhabi will be flooded with official congratulations letters from the England tonight.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36203 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:42:00 pm
He's 33 for fucks sake. No slow down whatsoever?
The fastest man in the world in 2017 was 31 year old Usain Bolt
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36204 on: Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
The fastest man in the world in 2017 was 31 year old Usain Bolt


My wife would disagree with that
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36205 on: Today at 12:06:40 am
Doesn't even matter.

First Champions League final that literally doesn't matter and I won't watch

If I'm in town I can see people objecting if it's on. Well I will. Load of sportswashing torturing evil murdering shite.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36206 on: Today at 12:15:59 am
Nick Harris
@sportingintel

John Doe was widely lauded for smashing the 100m world record last night, and nobody mentioned his two failed drug tests in 2014 and 2020 or the fact he's waiting for the B tests to come back on 115 of these A test samples.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1658949552462872576
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36207 on: Today at 12:16:56 am
What misses me off is City have spent billions but are still given a helping hand by the officials like the Rodri handball from last season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36208 on: Today at 12:28:01 am
Dont worry about it. Inter will beat them and well win the lot next season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36209 on: Today at 01:06:56 am
Quote from: calvin on Today at 12:15:59 am
Nick Harris
@sportingintel

John Doe was widely lauded for smashing the 100m world record last night, and nobody mentioned his two failed drug tests in 2014 and 2020 or the fact he's waiting for the B tests to come back on 115 of these A test samples.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1658949552462872576

Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
2h
Meanwhile, Pep Doe, *actually* failed two drugs tests. And after changing his story a few times, got off on a technicality, to the consternation of various anti-doping authorities.

:lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36210 on: Today at 01:11:55 am
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36211 on: Today at 01:14:02 am


Can't imagine why this is trending tonight...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36212 on: Today at 01:58:43 am
I was in Manchester city centre tonight around 10.30, and Ill tell you something, youd never have guessed theyd reached the Champions League final. No fans around, no excitement, no atmosphere. Can you imagine the chaos of town if Liverpool had won a European semi? Well, we dont need to imagine it, weve all experienced it. Thats why the thought of them winning it doesnt really bother me as it doesnt mean anything as they know theyre playing on cheat mode. It doesnt even mean anything to the city by the look of things.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36213 on: Today at 02:24:36 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:11:55 am
Great from Jonathan Liew:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/17/manchester-citys-inexorable-hard-power-crushes-real-madrid
Quote
This is perfection, but not so much the perfection of great art as the perfection of a finely-executed military campaign, the perfection of unlimited wealth, the perfection of political strength, the perfection of a pointless mile-high crystal pyramid in the middle of the desert.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36214 on: Today at 04:49:56 am
How have they gotten away with mainly using Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne and Silva as their midfield options for the whole season?  I know Stones was basically a midfielder for them and Phillips played some mins but those 4 played most of their games.  Silva was even cover for the wings.  If we went into a season with that many midfielders we'd have none left after about 2 months. 
