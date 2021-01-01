« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Don't think I'll watch the final if City get through tonight.


I won't watch it but mainly because I hate watching City anyway, they are tedious to watch and I get bored
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I won't watch it but mainly because I hate watching City anyway, they are tedious to watch and I get bored
Only watch our games against them.
Haven't watched them for an eternity playing any other team.
Not even highlights. Hate them with a passion. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Only watch our games against them.
Haven't watched them for an eternity playing any other team.
Not even highlights. Hate them with a passion.
I can tolerate it for about 5 minutes. 

like watching paint dry.

grey paint.

on a grey wall.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
ADFC only have the income they have now due to their relentless cheating from when they were formed in 2008. So, any punishment also has to take that into account. Expulsion from the league but also forcing the club to be sold to owners that are not a nation state, or linked to one, as Chelsea were, is the only way forward.

I think the nation state boat has sailed, if nothing else they will be able to be at arms length to a degree that it's not enforcable.
Some kind of "spending" cap would probably what all the other clubs will be interested in. Maybe that benefits us most as we are looking likely to be the only big non state owned club.  We'd have to buy and sell at the hugely inflated prices.  Teams further down can sell at huge prices and buy normally.  (edit, maybe the Arsenal\Spurs\Chelsea might be included).

"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I'm not holding my breath for any kind of real punishment.

my guess is City will throw money at the problem to make it go away.

they'll negotiate a punishment that is really a PR-type act to show how sorry they are - eg agreeing to fund grassroots football to the tune of hundreds of millions over the next 10 years.

the "football pyramid" will be jumping for joy.

the PL will think "hmmmm - that takes some heat off us as well.  OK then.".

nothing real will change.

Think this the most likely turn of events as well, justice isn't the primary concern.

Finding a face-saving solution for all parties concerned to keep the money tap wide open is, unfortunately...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
If City are found guilty, as well as stripping them of all titles and expelling/relegating them, surely the owners no longer pass the fit and proper test. While you can't force them to sell the PL can refuse to readmit them until they do.

I do agree with others though that much of this is wishful thinking on our part and that the likely outcome is a fine, transfer ban and points deduction, which ADFC would gladly agree upfront so long as they get to keep their titles. Stripping them is the only way to change behaviours not only of ADFC but also the Saudis and Qataris if they do buy Man U.

I think the PL will be reluctant to do that though as they use the Aguero and Kompany goals in half their advertising. The fact is that those moments should be eradicated from history.  I mean the Tour de France producers don't show highlight reels of Lance Armstrong's greatest mountain stage wins.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Only watch our games against them.
Haven't watched them for an eternity playing any other team.
Not even highlights. Hate them with a passion. 

Watched the 1st leg, my missus says I'm bitter with the things I say about them, about 20 mins in she goes "yeah you're right, these are boring to watch"
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Watched the 1st leg, my missus says I'm bitter with the things I say about them, about 20 mins in she goes "yeah you're right, these are boring to watch"
Had a period of proper dislike toward the Red Mancs, but never stopped me from watching their games, even when they were winning proper trophies, but Abu Dhabi makes me want to be violently sick.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Had a period of proper dislike toward the Red Mancs, but never stopped me from watching their games, even when they were winning proper trophies, but Abu Dhabi makes me want to be violently sick.

I used to turn them off just because you knew they'd spawn a win, but they were decent to watch. ADFC are just like robots, its awful. Hate everything about that club.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I used to turn them off just because you knew they'd spawn a win, but they were decent to watch. ADFC are just like robots, its awful. Hate everything about that club.

I'll be honest, there's times in our recent  Brentford and Leicester games when we've just knocked the ball around in circles for 20 mins with no real aim that I've been a little bored. At least with Leicester we have the glorious half hour Si Senor to entertain us.

With City, that's every game for 90 mins. They beat Everton by three on Sunday but only attempted to do something with the ball for about 7 mins altogether when they attacked. The rest of it seemed to be passing, passing, passing with no real point but to pass the ball and save energy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I used to turn them off just because you knew they'd spawn a win, but they were decent to watch. ADFC are just like robots, its awful. Hate everything about that club.

That's the thing isn't it - even though they were the best around, the jeopardy was still there because if everything didn't click they could still lose.

With City though you know exactly what you're going to get 90% of the time. A goal in the first 5 minutes from a cut back, another before half time and then 2 or 3 in the 2nd half with 75% possession and the opposition accepting their fate.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Had a funny chat with a Man U supporting mate a while back, we both had the exact same feelings, enjoy watching the other get hammered and it's fun, when city get beat it's great but not enjoyable in the same way at all, more of a dislike and gladness that this cheating entity lost. There is no fun, history or proper rivalry, it's all just happy that the oil state hasn't managed to prosper.

I'll be the same tonight if they lose, won't be anywhere near as fun or enjoyable, just will be happy a state owned team masquerading as a Manchester club won't have cheated their way to another final.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I get what you're saying but some of City's CL losses have been pretty fun. Guardiola against Spurs with the all the VAR madness... delicious beyond belief.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I saw a guy on facebook get two £145 tickets for the fa cup final for £80  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I get what you're saying but some of City's CL losses have been pretty fun. Guardiola against Spurs with the all the VAR madness... delicious beyond belief.

The Spurs loss was fantastic!
