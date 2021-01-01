Had a funny chat with a Man U supporting mate a while back, we both had the exact same feelings, enjoy watching the other get hammered and it's fun, when city get beat it's great but not enjoyable in the same way at all, more of a dislike and gladness that this cheating entity lost. There is no fun, history or proper rivalry, it's all just happy that the oil state hasn't managed to prosper.
I'll be the same tonight if they lose, won't be anywhere near as fun or enjoyable, just will be happy a state owned team masquerading as a Manchester club won't have cheated their way to another final.