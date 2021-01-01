

If City are found guilty, as well as stripping them of all titles and expelling/relegating them, surely the owners no longer pass the fit and proper test. While you can't force them to sell the PL can refuse to readmit them until they do.



I do agree with others though that much of this is wishful thinking on our part and that the likely outcome is a fine, transfer ban and points deduction, which ADFC would gladly agree upfront so long as they get to keep their titles. Stripping them is the only way to change behaviours not only of ADFC but also the Saudis and Qataris if they do buy Man U.



I think the PL will be reluctant to do that though as they use the Aguero and Kompany goals in half their advertising. The fact is that those moments should be eradicated from history. I mean the Tour de France producers don't show highlight reels of Lance Armstrong's greatest mountain stage wins.



