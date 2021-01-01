« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 899 900 901 902 903 [904]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2379736 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36120 on: Today at 01:21:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:46:59 am
Don't think I'll watch the final if City get through tonight.


I won't watch it but mainly because I hate watching City anyway, they are tedious to watch and I get bored
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,351
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36121 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:21:10 pm

I won't watch it but mainly because I hate watching City anyway, they are tedious to watch and I get bored
Only watch our games against them.
Haven't watched them for an eternity playing any other team.
Not even highlights. Hate them with a passion. 
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36122 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:25:03 pm
Only watch our games against them.
Haven't watched them for an eternity playing any other team.
Not even highlights. Hate them with a passion.
I can tolerate it for about 5 minutes. 

like watching paint dry.

grey paint.

on a grey wall.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,342
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36123 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:29:22 pm
ADFC only have the income they have now due to their relentless cheating from when they were formed in 2008. So, any punishment also has to take that into account. Expulsion from the league but also forcing the club to be sold to owners that are not a nation state, or linked to one, as Chelsea were, is the only way forward.

I think the nation state boat has sailed, if nothing else they will be able to be at arms length to a degree that it's not enforcable.
Some kind of "spending" cap would probably what all the other clubs will be interested in. Maybe that benefits us most as we are looking likely to be the only big non state owned club.  We'd have to buy and sell at the hugely inflated prices.  Teams further down can sell at huge prices and buy normally.  (edit, maybe the Arsenal\Spurs\Chelsea might be included).

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,368
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36124 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:27 pm
I'm not holding my breath for any kind of real punishment.

my guess is City will throw money at the problem to make it go away.

they'll negotiate a punishment that is really a PR-type act to show how sorry they are - eg agreeing to fund grassroots football to the tune of hundreds of millions over the next 10 years.

the "football pyramid" will be jumping for joy.

the PL will think "hmmmm - that takes some heat off us as well.  OK then.".

nothing real will change.

Think this the most likely turn of events as well, justice isn't the primary concern.

Finding a face-saving solution for all parties concerned to keep the money tap wide open is, unfortunately...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 899 900 901 902 903 [904]   Go Up
« previous next »
 