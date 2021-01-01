ADFC only have the income they have now due to their relentless cheating from when they were formed in 2008. So, any punishment also has to take that into account. Expulsion from the league but also forcing the club to be sold to owners that are not a nation state, or linked to one, as Chelsea were, is the only way forward.



I think the nation state boat has sailed, if nothing else they will be able to be at arms length to a degree that it's not enforcable.Some kind of "spending" cap would probably what all the other clubs will be interested in. Maybe that benefits us most as we are looking likely to be the only big non state owned club. We'd have to buy and sell at the hugely inflated prices. Teams further down can sell at huge prices and buy normally. (edit, maybe the Arsenal\Spurs\Chelsea might be included).