Past doesn't matter any longer - future does. You can punish them all you like for past transgressions, strip them of titles, send them tumbling down the league tree, ban them from transfers - none of it will matter unless they are forced to function within the same framework as other clubs. Only charge of any weight here is their refusal to cooperate with PL and refusal to open their books. This is what I'll evaluate any verdict on.



Premier League can give Manchester City a free pass on all charges of cooking the books, not deduct a single point or fine them a single pound, but hold them accountable for refusing to cooperate by refusing them entry until they do - and they would win. Or they can strip them of titles, ban them from transfers, yet allow them to continue operating in the shadows - and Premier League would lose.



That's all there is to it.



It's not about who did or did not follow the rules.

It's about who makes the rules now.