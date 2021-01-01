« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:15:30 pm
"My legacy is exceptional already" - Pep telling everyone how great he has been (managing three of the richest, most dominant clubs there has been, 1 of which cheated):-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65611315

Couldn't be more obvious what the subtext is here. HIs legacy is extremely tainted. That's what the insecure little weirdo is crowing for.

Two failed drug tests as a player, huge rumours of doping within the Spanish camp which involved his Barcelona, the same Barcelona now engulfed in a referee bribing scandal, Bayern is an auto cheat code and now 115 charges of cheating against his cheating Abu Dhabi side.

He's a cheat. A serial cheat at that and his legacy is tainted as fuck and one day will be obliterated when all the truth comes out.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:50:56 pm
The one for the video is that or one like it  ;D



He had his hand under his chin, with a face like a slapped arse. was weird because i was looking at it and refreshed the page then he was beaming.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm
Couldn't be more obvious what the subtext is here. HIs legacy is extremely tainted. That's what the insecure little weirdo is crowing for.

Two failed drug tests as a player, huge rumours of doping within the Spanish camp which involved his Barcelona, the same Barcelona now engulfed in a referee bribing scandal, Bayern is an auto cheat code and now 115 charges of cheating against his cheating Abu Dhabi side.

He's a cheat. A serial cheat at that and his legacy is tainted as fuck and one day will be obliterated when all the truth comes out.
He showed how insecure he was when he complained about random Twitter accounts calling him "Fraudiola" etc, if you were so self assured of your "legacy" then you wouldn't give a flying fuck about what some guy on Twitter has said, shows how thin skinned he is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:11:52 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
He had his hand under his chin, with a face like a slapped arse. was weird because i was looking at it and refreshed the page then he was beaming.

You looked at the page this many times...

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:11:44 pm
I do agree with this bit. Maybe if the PL couldve let the cheats off then they wouldve done so much earlier. Hopefully the 18 proper clubs have let the PL know that if Abu Dhabi are let off and allowed to continue cheating, then they will form their own league.

9 clubs wrote to the PL demanding they get banned, they can't just sweep it under the carpet. Tip of the iceberg too, as the cheating from 2018 to 2022/23 has to be charged at some point.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm
If this problem doesn't get properly addressed then I think a split is inevitable. Even more so if Qatar don't get to sportswash United. No one tunes into the PL to watch Abu Dhabi and Saudi. The clubs that bring in the massive interest are Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United, and even those massive, global clubs are having the piss taken out of them by the cheats and those allowing them to cheat. I just can't believe that these clubs will allow that to go on indefinitely.

The PL would miss us three and other genuine clubs, but it wouldn't miss Abu Dhabi or Saudi. Eventually, you cut the cancer out or you die. If they aren't addressed properly, the genuine clubs will surely up sticks at some point and form a league that functions properly, rather than being a carcass for those parasites to leech the lifeblood out of for their political ends.

The PL is commiting suicide by having those two in it. Sooner or later, something will have to give if it's to survive.

Me and you are on the same page with this. Ignoring the "followers" ADFC claim, they are nowhere near the 3 teams in terms of worldwide supporters and they do not have the draw to keep the PL going if we walked away to a Super League
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:59:20 pm
In the unlikely event city get a massive punishment, can they use their huge finances to rebuild to being a financial juggernaut in the game again? Can Newcastle do it? Are there uncheating ways to grow the clubs to compete and over take at the top? Could it be done in a couple of decades?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:59:20 pm
In the unlikely event city get a massive punishment, can they use their huge finances to rebuild to being a financial juggernaut in the game again? Can Newcastle do it? Are there uncheating ways to grow the clubs to compete and over take at the top? Could it be done in a couple of decades?
which question do you want answered first, Paul?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:14:08 am
 :puke2

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:22:12 am
So much of the media sportswashed to the eyeballs too, what a shit state of affairs.

An owner who doesnt give the slighest shite about that team deserves to win a trophy hes been trying to buy for years  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:38:31 am
vomit-inducing. a man with no scruples.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:14:46 am
What a pathetic insecure little man. You just have to think about how a proper guy like Jürgen Klopp would have answered that question and you know everything about what a c*nt Pep is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:51:42 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:44:11 am
Itll be a points deduction for one season and maybe a transfer ban. Itll leave them mid-table for a year before going back to dominance the season after. Thatll be it. City will privately see that as a victory as theres no financial jeopardy to them missing out on CL, unlike normal, non-state-owned clubs.

Everton will also get a points deduction and the PL will use that as justification for citys inappropriate punishment.

By then it he Saudis will be vying for top spot. This is how it is now. The only thing that can change it at this stage is the oil states deciding to move on themselves.

What people overlook, is the momentum they've gained in sponsorship, recruitment and brand awareness from these breaches. That cannot be wound back, no matter what the punishment is. Juventus have proven that this year and in the past.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:43:54 am
Premier League need to be careful though, if they find City guilty & give City a slap on the wrist, then calls for the breakaway ESL will get louder, & might well happen, City need to be punished, particularly when you consider the amount of charges City are facing, a simple points deduction & transfer ban might not be enough.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:39:01 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm
What gives me confidence this time around is the sheer number and breadth of the charges, plus its the Premier League instead of UEFA. I'm still convinced UEFA or CAS had some people on the payroll (or at the very least open to large bribes), and are as corrupt as FIFA - whose council members took bribes for Qatar and other big decisions.

There's also no time-barred loopholes, and the 115 charges only go up to 2018 - with 5 more years of fraud, cheating, and deception yet to be fully uncovered. Imagine City getting found properly guilty (and sanctioned appropriately), then us all looking forward to the next installment. It'll be pure box office for football fans across Europe.

For me, this is bigger than the Calciopoli scandal in Italy, because bribing referees or match fixing means that many different people and organisations are complicit (i.e. the referees are implicated as much as all the clubs involved). With City, it's they and they alone that are doing the cheating - via fraud and deception never seen on such a massive scale before in football. We're literally talking an industrial scale multi-£billion money laundering operation over a 15-year period, using fake companies to inflate sponsorship deals, plus off the books salary/consultancy payments, and a stubborn refusal to co-operate with the Premier league - legally breaching all the financial rules of the organisation and market they operate in.

La Liga even sanctioned Barca (one of their two darling clubs that are essential for the global Spanish football brand), for not living within their means. Barca weren't even technically cheating - they were just spending way more than they earned whilst racking up huge debt, and had to have wage caps/transfer embargoes and spending limits imposed. By contrast, City's debt is completely concealed by having fake sources of income to offset the colossal spending on players, wages and other costs.

I just can't see the PL risking the embarrassment of going public with all of these charges, only to be defeated or to hand out a feeble slap on the wrist - it'd be too damaging to their brand. However, City getting nailed to the wall wouldn't affect the Premier League brand at all - it would enhance it. The PL was massive before Abu Dhabi came along, and it will be massive after. The competitiveness and fairness would return, we'd see clubs like Spurs and others getting the Champions League places they deserve, and teams like us and Arsenal winning more titles. We don't even need oil money. The Chelsea takeover and the potential sale of Utd shows that there are enough wealthy people or consortiums to buy clubs without soul-selling to despotic regimes or countries.

I'd love to see the league tables over the years with all the City results removed, just to show who has been fucked over by their cheating.  I've seen lots of digs at Arsenal this week for not beating City home or away for donkeys years, and how they'll need to do that to win the league. Fuck that. No one should have to beat a state-owned bully to win anything - they should win because they are the best team in the league that season compared to everyone that plays by the rules (and by that measure, Arsenal are worthy champions this season).

It would also send out a message loud and clear that the PL is not be messed with, and would set a range of financial and legal precedents for the future of the English game. The opportunity to reset football in this country and lay the foundations for generations to come is absolutely massive, and is an opportunity they must grab with both hands.

The premier league and its teams employ tens of thousands of people who all work hard to make their club the best it can be, and they all deserve better - just like us fans do. There will never come another chance like this to make a statement or to finally stop football descending into a toxic pit of endless greed and state-owned financial bullying (which its in very real danger of doing so permanently). The Premier league needs to hold their nerve, not be bullied, and do the right thing for the other 18 clubs in the league - who I don't think will accept anything less (I'm not counting Newcastle, as they can fuck off too - the coal-munching, soul-selling wannabes...).

Great post and while I agree with what you say, my main nagging concern is still around the whole Etihad situation.  It just feels too massive that they're somehow allowed to use Etihad as if they are external shirt and stadium naming sponsors - don't ask me how but it feels while that is allowed there will always be a way for them to avoid the bigger punishments they deserve.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:02:14 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:11:52 pm
You looked at the page this many times...



Ahhhh remember the football world roundly calling for points deductions and bans, campaigning for respect for officials following this lads?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:28:21 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:11:52 pm
You looked at the page this many times...



Whats the difference between that and what Klopp did which earned a ban?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:33:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:21 am
Whats the difference between that and what Klopp did which earned a ban?
This is worse. Ped is openly accusing the officials of cheating twiiiiiiiiice.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:50:22 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:02:14 am
Ahhhh remember the football world roundly calling for points deductions and bans, campaigning for respect for officials following this lads?

I'm sure Pep's been charged and they're just waiting for the sun to implode before dishing out the punishment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:51:21 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:50:22 am
I'm sure Pep's been charged and they're just waiting for the sun to implode before dishing out the punishment.
Its probably time barred by now anyway
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:38:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:21 am
Whats the difference between that and what Klopp did which earned a ban?
It was probably like CAS, where City got to nominate 2 of the 3 judges that made the decision.

Verdict: 2-1 in favour of City, after the exchanging of large envelopes of cash...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:48:18 am
English football is on a knife edge here and the PL know it. If they don't come down hard on City and punish them properly for cheating then the shell of football that we already have now will just erode away and we'll be left with nothing. At that point I can see people just deciding that they're done with it all and walking away. I know I will at that point. The ESL will become a genuine thing as well and it won't just be to replace UEFA competition, it'll be to replace the PL as well

They need to be stripped of every title they have won since the takeover. Do that for the period they have cooperated for and then strip them of the rest for non-cooperation. Ban them from Europe, give them a transfer ban, the biggest fine in the history of sports and a serious discussion has to be had around expulsion from the league itself
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:08:45 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:48:18 am
English football is on a knife edge here and the PL know it. If they don't come down hard on City and punish them properly for cheating then the shell of football that we already have now will just erode away and we'll be left with nothing. At that point I can see people just deciding that they're done with it all and walking away. I know I will at that point. The ESL will become a genuine thing as well and it won't just be to replace UEFA competition, it'll be to replace the PL as well

They need to be stripped of every title they have won since the takeover. Do that for the period they have cooperated for and then strip them of the rest for non-cooperation. Ban them from Europe, give them a transfer ban, the biggest fine in the history of sports and a serious discussion has to be had around expulsion from the league itself
I said earlier, it doesnt matter what financial penalties they are hit with. They are immune. They can pay any fine without blinking and the State of Abu Dhabi can instruct  any company inside Abu Dhabi, or any worldwide company they also own, to invest in ADFC.
They only solution is to expel them from the league and have a complete ban on state ownership, whether that is directly owned by a ruling family as in Abu Dhabis case, or indirectly through individuals or companies with links to the state.

The ADFC fans are now complaining that this Qatari banker bidding for united doesnt have the wealth so buy them so he must be indirectly linked with the Qatari ruling family.
It would seem they much prefer owners being an actual member of a despotic ruling family.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:45:35 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:02:14 am
Ahhhh remember the football world roundly calling for points deductions and bans, campaigning for respect for officials following this lads?

Very reminiscent of Mascherano getting sent off against United that time, I think they launched a 'respect' campaign and he was used to make it look like they were doing something. It soon went quiet on the respect campaign though, especially when you'd see United players circling the referee often, clearly trying to intimidate them. Or when you'd see Rooney openly tell a referee to fuck off several times a game, but that was okay because it showed how passionate he was.


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:52:02 am
Past doesn't matter any longer - future does.  You can punish them all you like for past transgressions, strip them of titles, send them tumbling down the league tree, ban them from transfers - none of it will matter unless they are forced to function within the same framework as other clubs. Only charge of any weight here is their refusal to cooperate with PL and refusal to open their books. This is what I'll evaluate any verdict on.

Premier League can give Manchester City a free pass on all charges of cooking the books, not deduct a single point or fine them a single pound, but hold them accountable for refusing to cooperate by refusing them entry until they do - and they would win. Or they can strip them of titles, ban them from transfers, yet allow them to continue operating in the shadows - and Premier League would lose.

That's all there is to it.

It's not about who did or did not follow the rules.
It's about who makes the rules now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:00:50 am
HALA MADRID.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:09:30 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:52:02 am
Past doesn't matter any longer - future does.  You can punish them all you like for past transgressions, strip them of titles, send them tumbling down the league tree, ban them from transfers - none of it will matter unless they are forced to function within the same framework as other clubs. Only charge of any weight here is their refusal to cooperate with PL and refusal to open their books. This is what I'll evaluate any verdict on.

Premier League can give Manchester City a free pass on all charges of cooking the books, not deduct a single point or fine them a single pound, but hold them accountable for refusing to cooperate by refusing them entry until they do - and they would win. Or they can strip them of titles, ban them from transfers, yet allow them to continue operating in the shadows - and Premier League would lose.

That's all there is to it.

It's not about who did or did not follow the rules.
It's about who makes the rules now.

Surely you do both. Punish them for past transgressions AND enforce the rules going forward. By doing the former, you show you are serious about doing the latter.

It's how the law of the land works for the rest of us.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:37:51 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:21 am
Whats the difference between that and what Klopp did which earned a ban?
I think Jurgen's a bit more intimidating than Pep, if we're honest.
Pep just looks ridiculous; that's why we all love this moment!
