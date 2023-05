I do agree with this bit. Maybe if the PL could’ve let the cheats off then they would’ve done so much earlier. Hopefully the 18 proper clubs have let the PL know that if Abu Dhabi are let off and allowed to continue cheating, then they will form their own league.



If this problem doesn't get properly addressed then I think a split is inevitable. Even more so if Qatar don't get to sportswash United. No one tunes into the PL to watch Abu Dhabi and Saudi. The clubs that bring in the massive interest are Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United, and even those massive, global clubs are having the piss taken out of them by the cheats and those allowing them to cheat. I just can't believe that these clubs will allow that to go on indefinitely.



The PL would miss us three and other genuine clubs, but it wouldn't miss Abu Dhabi or Saudi. Eventually, you cut the cancer out or you die. If they aren't addressed properly, the genuine clubs will surely up sticks at some point and form a league that functions properly, rather than being a carcass for those parasites to leech the lifeblood out of for their political ends.



The PL is commiting suicide by having those two in it. Sooner or later, something will have to give if it's to survive.



9 clubs wrote to the PL demanding they get banned, they can't just sweep it under the carpet. Tip of the iceberg too, as the cheating from 2018 to 2022/23 has to be charged at some point.Me and you are on the same page with this. Ignoring the "followers" ADFC claim, they are nowhere near the 3 teams in terms of worldwide supporters and they do not have the draw to keep the PL going if we walked away to a Super League