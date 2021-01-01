I don't know much about rules of the PL, but I would have thought that if a club was withholding information required to continue participating in a competition, then surely their 'licence' or ability to participate in the said competition should also be withheld or revoked?

Who makes the rules? The PL or Man City?



And how many more seasons are going to pass, and how many more clubs will have to continue to go through what ourselves and Arsenal have had to before a decision is made?



It's farcical.



I'm quietly confident they'll get properly punished this time as it's the PL and not UEFA, and there's 115 charges to face.There's no way the PL goes public with that many breaches without having done all the due diligence to make sure they have an iron-clad legal case. Imagine if those 115 charges were dropped on technicalities, or if City won an appeal? The whole footballing system would be screwed and the implications/backlash would be massive.It'll be interesting to see what City do with new signings and contracts this summer. Firstly - will players want to join a club with so much bad karma around them, and whose reputation and standing could soon be officially punished and tarnished? Secondly, will City risk their usual dodgy deals and inflated salaries, knowing that a guilty verdict on the 115 charges means that the PL will conduct another full investigation into the period 2018 to 2023 - for which City are not co-operating - and is therefore clearly a 5-year period that's also full of fraud and rule breaches. Thirdly, could the PL impose transfer restrictions due to the ongoing charges and their refusal to disclose financial information? We've seen transfer bans in the PL before, so the precedents are there.I'm not bothered about the silence around the case, as that's quite normal in most big legal battles - a flurry of headlines and charges followed by weeks or months of legal wrangling (whilst no doubt City are desperately working on damage limitation or bribery).I genuinely think they'll be nailed to the wall. Then there'll be even more nails hammered in when the PL get their hands on the post-2018 financials - which we all know will be full of enormous payments from Abu Dhabi, laundered through state-owned companies that are worth fuck all, and who under normal circumstances would never pay so much sponsorship to an English club with such a pathetically small global fanbase.