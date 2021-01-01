« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36040 on: Yesterday at 07:25:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:29:20 pm
It really is in the fans hands. If every club boycotted their home games against them and every club didn't sell any tickets to their ground then the Premier League would have to do something.


They'd still have them all down as sell-out crowds at the Etihad ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36041 on: Yesterday at 07:31:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:47:10 pm
When you win the league every season because youre cheating c*nts, and nobody congratulate you because everyone knows you are cheating c*nts, what is the actual point? What possible enjoyment could that give you?
The thing is, none of it is actually about enjoyment anyway. The owners aren't in it for the enjoyment factor, they're in it for political reasons.

Their fans don't enjoy it either. That's clear because they never stop bleating and whinging.

It's clearly not about the enjoyment. The players don't seem to enjoy it either. They love their money, but have faces like a smacked backside when they are on their two bus stop open top bus parade to show off their silver asterisks.

Ped spends most of his time thinking about and talking about Liverpool.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36042 on: Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:32 pm
The thing is, none of it is actually about enjoyment anyway. The owners aren't in it for the enjoyment factor, they're in it for political reasons.

Their fans don't enjoy it either. That's clear because they never stop bleating and whinging.

It's clearly not about the enjoyment. The players don't seem to enjoy it either. They love their money, but have faces like a smacked backside when they are on their two bus stop open top bus parade to show off their silver asterisks.

Ped spends most of his time thinking about and talking about Liverpool.
Unfortunately, they are also taking away a lot of enjoyment for fans of other clubs. What is enjoyable about knowing you are having to compete against the biggest cheats in the history of world sport?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36043 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm
Unfortunately, they are also taking away a lot of enjoyment for fans of other clubs. What is enjoyable about knowing you are having to compete against the biggest cheats in the history of world sport?

Nothing will ever take away my joy at watching us play incredible football.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36044 on: Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
Nothing will ever take away my joy at watching us play incredible football.
That is true, however, without Abu Dhabis cheating you wouldve enjoyed 3 more league titles.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36045 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm
That is true, however, without Abu Dhabis cheating you wouldve enjoyed 3 more league titles.

And importantly for a huge swathe of our fanbase, experienced what its like to see the team win the league in the ground, lift and parade the trophy on the pitch and then the parade. I can say I was there for example when Bob won his last title

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36046 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm
And importantly for a huge swathe of our fanbase, experienced what its like to see the team win the league in the ground, lift and parade the trophy on the pitch and then the parade. I can say I was there for example when Bob won his last title




Sir Bob is untouchable.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36047 on: Today at 12:11:27 am
Quote
Nick Harris
@sportingintel

I totally get why broadcasters, rights holders, radio stations, newspapers & everyone else don't repeatedly bring up that Man City been punished for cheating / non-cooperation TWICE already AND face 115 current cheating charges. Also: I don't.

Nick Harris
@sportingintel

Being asked to believe Man City is a fantastically well run & profitable biz, generating loads of £ cos they're so popular but City Football Group (parent company where MCFC by FAR the biggest fish in pond) lost £138m in 2021-22, following £53m loss in 20-21.

Nick Harris
@sportingintel

CFG lost "only" £205m in 2019-20 and "only" £84m in 2018-19. Seems like a massively lucrative business.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36048 on: Today at 06:13:53 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:11:27 am


I noticed Nick had been ranting about it afterwards.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36049 on: Today at 08:14:00 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm
I don't know much about rules of the PL, but I would have thought that if a club was withholding information required to continue participating in a competition, then surely their 'licence' or ability to participate in the said competition should also be withheld or revoked?
Who makes the rules? The PL or Man City?

And how many more seasons are going to pass, and how many more clubs will have to continue to go through what ourselves and Arsenal have had to before a decision is made?

It's farcical.
I'm quietly confident they'll get properly punished this time as it's the PL and not UEFA, and there's 115 charges to face.

There's no way the PL goes public with that many breaches without having done all the due diligence to make sure they have an iron-clad legal case. Imagine if those 115 charges were dropped on technicalities, or if City won an appeal? The whole footballing system would be screwed and the implications/backlash would be massive.

It'll be interesting to see what City do with new signings and contracts this summer. Firstly - will players want to join a club with so much bad karma around them, and whose reputation and standing could soon be officially punished and tarnished? Secondly, will City risk their usual dodgy deals and inflated salaries, knowing that a guilty verdict on the 115 charges means that the PL will conduct another full investigation into the period 2018 to 2023 - for which City are not co-operating - and is therefore clearly a 5-year period that's also full of fraud and rule breaches. Thirdly, could the PL impose transfer restrictions due to the ongoing charges and their refusal to disclose financial information? We've seen transfer bans in the PL before, so the precedents are there.

I'm not bothered about the silence around the case, as that's quite normal in most big legal battles - a flurry of headlines and charges followed by weeks or months of legal wrangling (whilst no doubt City are desperately working on damage limitation or bribery).

I genuinely think they'll be nailed to the wall. Then there'll be even more nails hammered in when the PL get their hands on the post-2018 financials - which we all know will be full of enormous payments from Abu Dhabi, laundered through state-owned companies that are worth fuck all, and who under normal circumstances would never pay so much sponsorship to an English club with such a pathetically small global fanbase.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36050 on: Today at 08:44:11 am
Itll be a points deduction for one season and maybe a transfer ban. Itll leave them mid-table for a year before going back to dominance the season after. Thatll be it. City will privately see that as a victory as theres no financial jeopardy to them missing out on CL, unlike normal, non-state-owned clubs.

Everton will also get a points deduction and the PL will use that as justification for citys inappropriate punishment.

By then it he Saudis will be vying for top spot. This is how it is now. The only thing that can change it at this stage is the oil states deciding to move on themselves.
