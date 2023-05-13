I played golf today with a Man City supporter... just outside Glasgow.



I asked how a Jock came to support a club like City. To be fair he said he'd supported them since the 80s and goes down to most games with some of his mates. Theyre all Rangers supporters too but I didnt ask him where the City connection come from. I understand there's a Rangers/Chelsea one but didnt want to get into a debate with him over a round of golf.



He said that his mates tend to just go down and get pissed for the day bafore and after the match. I couldnt help myself and said "Well, be careful cause your overlords wont like that will they. You dont want to be getting invited around about your behaviour with them lot" He wasnt too happy with that and then out of the blue piped up with "Youll be going on about FFP next, when yous lot, and especially Arsenal, have spent more than us in the last 2 years."



I just said lets not do footy mate because youll just get pissed off and I dont even consider City worth debating.



Was a reasonably pleasant round after that as he was fucking shite at golf, as well as picking what team to support.