Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm
FC Union Berlin today:



Among the messages: If remaining competitive means losing your values, then well do without - and if you dont get that, you can go to Hertha!

Dortmund:



Among theirs: No to investors in the DFL! Your greed makes us sick! Football belongs to us!

https://twitter.com/matt_4d/status/1657439506625077250

LOVE 'EM!!  :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm
FC Union Berlin today:



Among the messages: If remaining competitive means losing your values, then well do without - and if you dont get that, you can go to Hertha!

Dortmund:



Among theirs: No to investors in the DFL! Your greed makes us sick! Football belongs to us!

https://twitter.com/matt_4d/status/1657439506625077250

Such a different mentality to the British ;)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
Plastic cnuts
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:41:53 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 13, 2023, 03:06:50 pm
A few of their players have stuck around for what feels like an eternity
I'm fairly sure they're not allowed to leave.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
Quote from: oldman on May 13, 2023, 12:37:56 pm
But they have Bayern who have won it 10 years on the trot

I have a friend who supports schalke  - he says all the teams know they wont win the league so just look forward to a good game of football and some beers - it will be like that here soon

It might be what happens in England itself, but it will kill the Premier Leagues lucrative international appeal if it becomes as predictable as the French or German league.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
I played golf today with a Man City supporter... just outside Glasgow.

I asked how a Jock came to support a club like City. To be fair he said he'd supported them since the 80s and goes down to most games with some of his mates. Theyre all Rangers supporters too but I didnt ask him where the City connection come from. I understand there's a Rangers/Chelsea one but didnt want to get into a debate with him over a round of golf.

He said that his mates tend to just go down and get pissed for the day bafore and after the match. I couldnt help myself and said "Well, be careful cause your overlords wont like that will they. You dont want to be getting invited around about your behaviour with them lot"  He wasnt too happy with that and then out of the blue piped up with "Youll be going on about FFP next, when yous lot, and especially Arsenal, have spent more than us in the last 2 years."

I just said lets not do footy mate because youll just get pissed off and I dont even consider City worth debating. 

Was a reasonably pleasant round after that as he was fucking shite at golf, as well as picking what team to support.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:26:06 am
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm
The thing that I still enjoy is when you tell a City fan (if you ever meet one) that you're not arsed about them as all their trophies are snide, you can actually see their head turning into a kettle

That's the thing isn't it - nothing they win counts. They know it and so does everyone else.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:57:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:27:07 am
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United. One thing we all have in common is a global fanbase and why we legitimately earn our money. They have 30,000 supporters in Manchester and a few worldwide, as we all know, their true commercial value is about £50 million.

Shit stain on the sport
I'd throw Arsenal in there as well mate.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:00:44 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
It might be what happens in England itself, but it will kill the Premier Leagues lucrative international appeal if it becomes as predictable as the French or German league.
As long as we beat Everton and United and give our all, I'll be fine with that.
Justice may not always be swift, but it will come- and hopefully unannounced, catching them off-guard!
Last Edit: Today at 01:04:26 am by the_red_pill
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:50:48 pm
Anyone knows what's going on with the investigation? There was talk of points deduction, exclusion from the league etc... but everything died down since February. Did they get away with it once again?

I'm just wondering why it's taking so long... in the meantime Juventus had their points deducted and reinstated :D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:52:43 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Today at 12:50:48 pm
Anyone knows what's going on with the investigation? There was talk of points deduction, exclusion from the league etc... but everything died down since February. Did they get away with it once again?

I'm just wondering why it's taking so long... in the meantime Juventus had their points deducted and reinstated :D

That process is still ongoing and will probably take years. Honestly, don't be holding your breath waiting on the outcome of that shitshow.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:54:24 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Today at 12:50:48 pm
Anyone knows what's going on with the investigation? There was talk of points deduction, exclusion from the league etc... but everything died down since February. Did they get away with it once again?

I'm just wondering why it's taking so long... in the meantime Juventus had their points deducted and reinstated :D

Pure speculation by media and people on social media. There's no news to report as it's an ongoing case. It'll be some time yet before there's anything further released about it. It took a decade to charge them, so not reasonable to expect an outcome within weeks.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
It might be what happens in England itself, but it will kill the Premier Leagues lucrative international appeal if it becomes as predictable as the French or German league.

cant work out if you are trying to be sarcastic, being as there is nothing more predictable than the prem at the moment  ;D  Title race in Germany is closer than it is here this season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:57:11 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Today at 12:50:48 pm
Anyone knows what's going on with the investigation? There was talk of points deduction, exclusion from the league etc... but everything died down since February. Did they get away with it once again?

I'm just wondering why it's taking so long... in the meantime Juventus had their points deducted and reinstated :D
Juve might be getting them taken off again, it's only temporary until the case is heard after the season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:11:01 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
I played golf today with a Man City supporter... just outside Glasgow.

I asked how a Jock came to support a club like City. To be fair he said he'd supported them since the 80s and goes down to most games with some of his mates. Theyre all Rangers supporters too but I didnt ask him where the City connection come from. I understand there's a Rangers/Chelsea one but didnt want to get into a debate with him over a round of golf.

He said that his mates tend to just go down and get pissed for the day bafore and after the match. I couldnt help myself and said "Well, be careful cause your overlords wont like that will they. You dont want to be getting invited around about your behaviour with them lot"  He wasnt too happy with that and then out of the blue piped up with "Youll be going on about FFP next, when yous lot, and especially Arsenal, have spent more than us in the last 2 years."

I just said lets not do footy mate because youll just get pissed off and I dont even consider City worth debating. 

Was a reasonably pleasant round after that as he was fucking shite at golf, as well as picking what team to support.

I think the Rangers-City connection (so much as there is one) doesnt go much further than being contrarian to the Celtic-Man Utd connection (again, so much as there is one)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:31:51 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
I played golf today with a Man City supporter... just outside Glasgow.

I asked how a Jock came to support a club like City. To be fair he said he'd supported them since the 80s and goes down to most games with some of his mates. Theyre all Rangers supporters too but I didnt ask him where the City connection come from. I understand there's a Rangers/Chelsea one but didnt want to get into a debate with him over a round of golf.

He said that his mates tend to just go down and get pissed for the day bafore and after the match. I couldnt help myself and said "Well, be careful cause your overlords wont like that will they. You dont want to be getting invited around about your behaviour with them lot"  He wasnt too happy with that and then out of the blue piped up with "Youll be going on about FFP next, when yous lot, and especially Arsenal, have spent more than us in the last 2 years."

I just said lets not do footy mate because youll just get pissed off and I dont even consider City worth debating. 

Was a reasonably pleasant round after that as he was fucking shite at golf, as well as picking what team to support.

I liken it to Lobsters being put in cold water that gets slowly heated up, until they are boiled alive. That's Manchester City fans.

Robinho and the shite they bought when the money was first there is the lukewarm water.
Gradually they improved (and cheated all the books) and once they started winning it was too late.

No way a City fan will agree to all those infringements, they are cooked, as well as their books are!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:38:24 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:52:43 pm
That process is still ongoing and will probably take years. Honestly, don't be holding your breath waiting on the outcome of that shitshow.

I thought the collating of evidence was complete, and that the evidence had been handed over to an independent panel to evaluate and deliver an outcome.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 02:40:11 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:38:24 pm
I thought the collating of evidence was complete, and that the evidence had been handed over to an independent panel to evaluate and deliver an outcome.
I've posted this before .... at the end of this season they'll deduct enough points to award Arsenal the title, then say "time to move on, nothing more needed, they've paid the price".
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:10:55 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Such a different mentality to the British ;)

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:27:28 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:38:24 pm
I thought the collating of evidence was complete, and that the evidence had been handed over to an independent panel to evaluate and deliver an outcome.

They are still trying to get documents from more recent seasons but City are no longer co-operating so they have now been charged with non-cooperation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:46:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:27:28 pm
They are still trying to get documents from more recent seasons but City are no longer co-operating so they have now been charged with non-cooperation.

2018 onwards. When their dodgiest "sponsorship deals" occurred
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:47:10 pm
When you win the league every season because youre cheating c*nts, and nobody congratulate you because everyone knows you are cheating c*nts, what is the actual point? What possible enjoyment could that give you?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:03:44 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:47:10 pm
When you win the league every season because youre cheating c*nts, and nobody congratulate you because everyone knows you are cheating c*nts, what is the actual point? What possible enjoyment could that give you?

Sadly, there are quite a few in the media happy to turn a blind eye. They'll be fawning over City and Ped if/when they win the CL.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:06:51 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Today at 12:50:48 pm
Anyone knows what's going on with the investigation? There was talk of points deduction, exclusion from the league etc... but everything died down since February. Did they get away with it once again?

I'm just wondering why it's taking so long... in the meantime Juventus had their points deducted and reinstated :D

The investigators in Feb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:08:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:46:59 pm
2018 onwards. When their dodgiest "sponsorship deals" occurred
How about when the PL clubs had a vote at the end of 2021, weeks after Saudicastle were bought.

19 clubs put to a vote that all owner linked deals above £1 million had to cleared by the PL it was almost a unanimous vote, you can guess which 2 clubs voted against the motion and 2 months later The Cheats signed 3 owner linked deals (Emirates Palace Hotels, Masdar and Experience Abu Dhabi) within weeks of each other that saw their commercial revenues jump from £270 million to a world record £340 million a year.

Hopefully that should be another 3 charges down the line for The Cheats.
