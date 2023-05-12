« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2023, 08:41:22 pm
Abu Dhabi FC, Saudicastle both are pretty easy to work out to be honest, so that would do.

I had to have a few goes to work out how to get the auticorrect he who fannies about and dives around. (its C R7 without the space) I wasn't sure if it referred to Ronaldo or The diving crying rat faced c*nt Bruno Fernandes

Maybe. Just prefer talking straight about it I guess. All those sorts of nicknames and all just seem an overly immature way of facing up to a serious issue. I know we dont solve the worlds problem on here, but if we want to get the problems surrounding City and Newcastle taken seriously then I think we need to deal with it in that manner. The second anyone sees them referred to in that manner whether its on here, on Twitter, down the pub, on the radio, or in a newspaper comments section, that persons argument becomes easier to dismiss as trivial. Sorry for taking an innocent post and reacting without any sense of humour, Im just sick of everything that comes with having these regimes involved in sport.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 12, 2023, 08:47:40 pm
Maybe. Just prefer talking straight about it I guess. All those sorts of nicknames and all just seem an overly immature way of facing up to a serious issue. I know we dont solve the worlds problem on here, but if we want to get the problems surrounding City and Newcastle taken seriously then I think we need to deal with it in that manner. The second anyone sees them referred to in that manner whether its on here, on Twitter, down the pub, on the radio, or in a newspaper comments section, that persons argument becomes easier to dismiss as trivial. Sorry for taking an innocent post and reacting without any sense of humour, Im just sick of everything that comes with having these regimes involved in sport.

I can see your point, Chelsea was a shite name. The nicknames are because the club that was Manchester City no longer exists, its now just the face of Abu Dhabi in the UK and Newcastle will cease to exist and will be the face of Saudi Arabia.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:04:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
I can see your point, Chelsea was a shite name. The nicknames are because the club that was Manchester City no longer exists, its now just the face of Abu Dhabi in the UK and Newcastle will cease to exist and will be the face of Saudi Arabia.

True, and I do agree thats all they are now, so whilst Abu Dhabi FC as a name is closer to the truth, its not how enough of the  world sees them still, and so calling them that, although getting straight to the point, can still be seen as lowering the tone of the conversation by resorting to name calling. Anyway, Ill leave it there as Ive made my point and I dont think the forum needs to be clogged up with me elaborating further on it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:07:21 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on May 12, 2023, 08:26:40 pm
I've lived in all three places and I find that staggering, completely the opposite of my experience
.ive lived in southport and liverpool and visited Manchester loads and i thought the same. Saying that though. i was a postie in southport for years and tt pissed down all the time from what i remember when i was doin my rounds. Since i moved back to liverpool its felt like its pretty much pissed down the majority of the time ive been back here,

When i used to visit manchester it always seemed to rain so when i found out the stats i read a few years ago i also couldnt believe it
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:09:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2023, 08:05:53 pm
That Sunny Southport tag needs dropping then ;D
Haha fucking Bingo Town or Twirly Town for all the fucking pensioners ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:12:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 12, 2023, 09:09:16 pm
Haha fucking Bingo Town or Twirly Town for all the fucking pensioners ;D

;D

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:19:10 pm
My experience is the Wirral and central Liverpool (from the  bottom of the hill down to the river), are drier than the outskirts, so whilst Liverpool may have more rain than Manchester, the city centres will be different. I think its got something to do with how clouds are impacted by an areas topography with the rain from northern wales, dragged round in a curve curling round the hillier areas south of Runcorn, towards the Peak District before bending back in a big curve towards Bolton, then Lancaster.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:26:13 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 12, 2023, 09:07:21 pm
.ive lived in southport and liverpool and visited Manchester loads and i thought the same. Saying that though. i was a postie in southport for years and tt pissed down all the time from what i remember when i was doin my rounds. Since i moved back to liverpool its felt like its pretty much pissed down the majority of the time ive been back here,

When i used to visit manchester it always seemed to rain so when i found out the stats i read a few years ago i also couldnt believe it

Maybe you're just the Rain Maker, Capon... :D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:28:10 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 12, 2023, 09:19:10 pm
My experience is the Wirral and central Liverpool (from the  bottom of the hill down to the river), are drier than the outskirts, so whilst Liverpool may have more rain than Manchester, the city centres will be different. I think its got something to do with how clouds are impacted by an areas topography with the rain from northern wales, dragged round in a curve curling round the hillier areas south of Runcorn, towards the Peak District before bending back in a big curve towards Bolton, then Lancaster.
The articles i read and the figures i saw were around 5 years ago. I dont know how much it can change over time but i went looking for it cos  when I moved back to liverpool it was almost pissing down everyday compared to southport which didnt seem like it did as much
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:28:44 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 12, 2023, 09:26:13 pm
Maybe you're just the Rain Maker, Capon... :D
:P
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 09:33:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
I can see your point, Chelsea was a shite name. The nicknames are because the club that was Manchester City no longer exists, its now just the face of Abu Dhabi in the UK and Newcastle will cease to exist and will be the face of Saudi Arabia.
Cant we just call them Horrific-despot owned cheating c*nts FC?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 11:15:59 am
It's just so boring and predictable. We and Arsenal can have great seasons but in the end, unlimited money and two first-teams will win you the title most of the time. I'm so bored by it all that I cannot even be bothered to write a proper paragraph.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 12:24:47 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:15:59 am
It's just so boring and predictable. We and Arsenal can have great seasons but in the end, unlimited money and two first-teams will win you the title most of the time. I'm so bored by it all that I cannot even be bothered to write a proper paragraph.
Their aim is to kill the competitiveness of the game so only they can win. Thats why theyve cheated so much from the formation of the club in 2008.
They were not interested in joining the elite clubs in a fair competition. They just wanted to claim the trophies for sportswashing purposes.
The end result is the death of the sport of football.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 12:28:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:24:47 pm
Their aim is to kill the competitiveness of the game so only they can win. Thats why theyve cheated so much from the formation of the club in 2008.
They were not interested in joining the elite clubs in a fair competition. They just wanted to claim the trophies for sportswashing purposes.
The end result is the death of the sport of football.
Qatar have done likewise in France, which was formerly the most competitive league in Europe, with something like 9 different champions in 20 years, the Sportswashers can't do it in Germany though, due to the fan ownership model.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 12:37:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm
Qatar have done likewise in France, which was formerly the most competitive league in Europe, with something like 9 different champions in 20 years, the Sportswashers can't do it in Germany though, due to the fan ownership model.

But they have Bayern who have won it 10 years on the trot

I have a friend who supports schalke  - he says all the teams know they wont win the league so just look forward to a good game of football and some beers - it will be like that here soon
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 01:53:14 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
But they have Bayern who have won it 10 years on the trot

I have a friend who supports schalke  - he says all the teams know they wont win the league so just look forward to a good game of football and some beers - it will be like that here soon
Yeah, but it would be even worse if Bayern were Sportswashing too
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 03:06:50 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:15:59 am
It's just so boring and predictable. We and Arsenal can have great seasons but in the end, unlimited money and two first-teams will win you the title most of the time. I'm so bored by it all that I cannot even be bothered to write a proper paragraph.

Yeah city are destroying the league big time. Hopefully Pep will do one once they win the CL.. A few of their players have stuck around for what feels like an eternity
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 03:26:20 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
But they have Bayern who have won it 10 years on the trot

I have a friend who supports schalke  - he says all the teams know they wont win the league so just look forward to a good game of football and some beers - it will be like that here soon

Thats most fans thought, most will go through their football supporting lives not getting to celebrate a trophy, let alone a league. I spose fans of teams like Liverpool, Man United or Real may not think of that. Nothing wrong with enjoying the friendship, social and community side of football above all, its what many fans in all leagues do. And for a great fan base like Schalke they do it knowing this is the club they own, pretty cool if you ask me.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 04:28:38 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
But they have Bayern who have won it 10 years on the trot

I have a friend who supports schalke  - he says all the teams know they wont win the league so just look forward to a good game of football and some beers - it will be like that here soon
Such adifferent mentality to the British.

That is such a fucking lame attitude, where is the dreaming seeing your team top of the pile.

It's no wonder Dortmund never have the belief.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
May 12, 2023, 11:33:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm
Such adifferent mentality to the British.

That is such a fucking lame attitude, where is the dreaming seeing your team top of the pile.

It's no wonder Dortmund never have the belief.

I can't tell if you're being serious.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:04:41 am
https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/manchester-city-jude-bellingham-didnt-want-to-sign-for-a-plastic-club-report

Manchester City: Jude Bellingham didn't want to sign for a 'plastic club'
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:21:00 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm
Such adifferent mentality to the British.

That is such a fucking lame attitude, where is the dreaming seeing your team top of the pile.

It's no wonder Dortmund never have the belief.

Is this a joke?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:23:09 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:04:41 am
https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/manchester-city-jude-bellingham-didnt-want-to-sign-for-a-plastic-club-report

Manchester City: Jude Bellingham didn't want to sign for a 'plastic club'

Had to have a look,caused quite a stir in the rat nest otherwise known as Blueloon.  :lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:27:12 am
Absolutely brilliant, tells you he has a great circle around him.

Bravo, first of hopefully many to do this.

What a meltdown over there, most in denial and saying Real created the story before the 2nd leg, and accusing LFC, Real and United of actually being "plastic clubs" because we have fans outside of the cities. ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:55:03 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:27:12 am
Absolutely brilliant, tells you he has a great circle around him.

Bravo, first of hopefully many to do this.

What a meltdown over there, most in denial and saying Real created the story before the 2nd leg, and accusing LFC, Real and United of actually being "plastic clubs" because we have fans outside of the cities. ;D

Soooo, if they don't have support outside of Manchester, where's all the commercial income come from?

Get your story straight you cheating c*nts
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:03:10 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:55:03 am
Soooo, if they don't have support outside of Manchester, where's all the commercial income come from?

Get your story straight you cheating c*nts

Spot on
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:04:08 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:04:41 am
https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/manchester-city-jude-bellingham-didnt-want-to-sign-for-a-plastic-club-report

Manchester City: Jude Bellingham didn't want to sign for a 'plastic club'

"according to German journalist Patrick Berger" ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:27:07 am
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:03:10 am
Spot on

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United. One thing we all have in common is a global fanbase and why we legitimately earn our money. They have 30,000 supporters in Manchester and a few worldwide, as we all know, their true commercial value is about £50 million.

Shit stain on the sport
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:33:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:27:07 am
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United. One thing we all have in common is a global fanbase and why we legitimately earn our money. They have 30,000 supporters in Manchester and a few worldwide, as we all know, their true commercial value is about £50 million.

Shit stain on the sport

Cant be right that Rob. Think I saw they have more followers on Twitter or Instagram than us and I see no reason not to believe them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:36:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:27:07 am
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United. One thing we all have in common is a global fanbase and why we legitimately earn our money. They have 30,000 supporters in Manchester and a few worldwide, as we all know, their true commercial value is about £50 million.

Shit stain on the sport

This is the thing. As a player, getting to play for any of those four puts your personal sponsoship through the roof.  Though, in fairness, the off-the books payments into offshore accounts would make up for the losses.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:40:40 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:04:08 am
"according to German journalist Patrick Berger" ;D

Not that one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:36:16 am
This is the thing. As a player, getting to play for any of those four puts your personal sponsoship through the roof.  Though, in fairness, the off-the books payments into offshore accounts would make up for the losses.

Didn't they handle that with selling the players image rights to that company for £25 million?

They'll do shit like giving them Bugatti Chirons for their birthdays and other such nonsense
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:00:44 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:55:03 am
Soooo, if they don't have support outside of Manchester, where's all the commercial income come from?

Get your story straight you cheating c*nts
It's bizarre, isn't it. 

They'll be lucky if they have even a quarter of Manchester, and they have absolutely nothing nationally and globally, yet post revenues that supposedly eclipse the biggest clubs on the planet and insist it's genuine.  :rollseyes

Despite that, it's Liverpool, United etc that are the plastic clubs.  :lmao

Anyway, I like Bellingham even more now. He would appear to have his head firmly screwed on the right way. Hopefully more young, talented footballers take his lead.
