My experience is the Wirral and central Liverpool (from the bottom of the hill down to the river), are drier than the outskirts, so whilst Liverpool may have more rain than Manchester, the city centres will be different. I think its got something to do with how clouds are impacted by an areas topography with the rain from northern wales, dragged round in a curve curling round the hillier areas south of Runcorn, towards the Peak District before bending back in a big curve towards Bolton, then Lancaster.