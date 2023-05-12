Abu Dhabi FC, Saudicastle both are pretty easy to work out to be honest, so that would do.



I had to have a few goes to work out how to get the auticorrect he who fannies about and dives around. (its C R7 without the space) I wasn't sure if it referred to Ronaldo or The diving crying rat faced c*nt Bruno Fernandes



Maybe. Just prefer talking straight about it I guess. All those sorts of nicknames and all just seem an overly immature way of facing up to a serious issue. I know we dont solve the worlds problem on here, but if we want to get the problems surrounding City and Newcastle taken seriously then I think we need to deal with it in that manner. The second anyone sees them referred to in that manner whether its on here, on Twitter, down the pub, on the radio, or in a newspaper comments section, that persons argument becomes easier to dismiss as trivial. Sorry for taking an innocent post and reacting without any sense of humour, Im just sick of everything that comes with having these regimes involved in sport.