Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2368868 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:22 pm
Abu Dhabi FC, Saudicastle both are pretty easy to work out to be honest, so that would do.

I had to have a few goes to work out how to get the auticorrect he who fannies about and dives around. (its C R7 without the space) I wasn't sure if it referred to Ronaldo or The diving crying rat faced c*nt Bruno Fernandes

Maybe. Just prefer talking straight about it I guess. All those sorts of nicknames and all just seem an overly immature way of facing up to a serious issue. I know we dont solve the worlds problem on here, but if we want to get the problems surrounding City and Newcastle taken seriously then I think we need to deal with it in that manner. The second anyone sees them referred to in that manner whether its on here, on Twitter, down the pub, on the radio, or in a newspaper comments section, that persons argument becomes easier to dismiss as trivial. Sorry for taking an innocent post and reacting without any sense of humour, Im just sick of everything that comes with having these regimes involved in sport.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Maybe. Just prefer talking straight about it I guess. All those sorts of nicknames and all just seem an overly immature way of facing up to a serious issue. I know we dont solve the worlds problem on here, but if we want to get the problems surrounding City and Newcastle taken seriously then I think we need to deal with it in that manner. The second anyone sees them referred to in that manner whether its on here, on Twitter, down the pub, on the radio, or in a newspaper comments section, that persons argument becomes easier to dismiss as trivial. Sorry for taking an innocent post and reacting without any sense of humour, Im just sick of everything that comes with having these regimes involved in sport.

I can see your point, Chelsea was a shite name. The nicknames are because the club that was Manchester City no longer exists, its now just the face of Abu Dhabi in the UK and Newcastle will cease to exist and will be the face of Saudi Arabia.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:24 pm
I can see your point, Chelsea was a shite name. The nicknames are because the club that was Manchester City no longer exists, its now just the face of Abu Dhabi in the UK and Newcastle will cease to exist and will be the face of Saudi Arabia.

True, and I do agree thats all they are now, so whilst Abu Dhabi FC as a name is closer to the truth, its not how enough of the  world sees them still, and so calling them that, although getting straight to the point, can still be seen as lowering the tone of the conversation by resorting to name calling. Anyway, Ill leave it there as Ive made my point and I dont think the forum needs to be clogged up with me elaborating further on it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:26:40 pm
I've lived in all three places and I find that staggering, completely the opposite of my experience
.ive lived in southport and liverpool and visited Manchester loads and i thought the same. Saying that though. i was a postie in southport for years and tt pissed down all the time from what i remember when i was doin my rounds. Since i moved back to liverpool its felt like its pretty much pissed down the majority of the time ive been back here,

When i used to visit manchester it always seemed to rain so when i found out the stats i read a few years ago i also couldnt believe it
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:53 pm
That Sunny Southport tag needs dropping then ;D
Haha fucking Bingo Town or Twirly Town for all the fucking pensioners ;D
