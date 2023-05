Yeah, but nice flats in Ancoats.



It's amazing that some people fall for that kind of thing. That investment is chicken feed to them. It's akin to grooming kiddies with sweeties.Fans of the ex club Manchester City have been groomed to within an inch of their lives and have lapped it up. Grateful to their own abusers. That's how perverse this whole mess is, yet they just can't see it.