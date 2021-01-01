« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2367230 times)

Halaand looks like some mutant villain from the turtles

He looks like and inbred Predator.
Great thread by Nicholas McGeehan, worth a read

https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1656924244331098113?s=20
Great thread by Nicholas McGeehan, worth a read

https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1656924244331098113?s=20
Great thread.
They take exactly the same approach in football.
They know they are killing the future of the game, but they dont care as long as their premier league sportswashing gives them what they want right now.
If Haaland wasn't a footballer he would 100 per cent be a virgin.
Great thread by Nicholas McGeehan, worth a read

https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1656924244331098113?s=20

They're the modern day Marlboro Man meets Chemical Ali.

Great thread.
They take exactly the same approach in football.
They know they are killing the future of the game, but they dont care as long as their premier league sportswashing gives them what they want right now.

Simon Pearce is one of the worst human beings alive, isn't he?
Simon Pearce is one of the worst human beings alive, isn't he?
Absolutely.
Is he the one who joked about the UEFA member dying? One down, 6 to go or something like that?
Great thread.
They take exactly the same approach in football.
They know they are killing the future of the game, but they dont care as long as their premier league sportswashing gives them what they want right now.

Yeah, but nice flats in Ancoats.
Yeah, but nice flats in Ancoats.
Ok, but apart from the nice flats in Ancoats, what have the Abu Dhabians ever done for manchester
Ok, but apart from the nice flats in Ancoats, what have the Abu Dhabians ever done for manchester

Fucked the skyline up with huge ugly as fuck tower blocks. Shitstain on football and shitstain on the city



Fucked the skyline up with huge ugly as fuck tower blocks. Shitstain on football and shitstain on the city


Ok, apart from the flats, the fucked up skyline and shitting on the city and the game of football, what have the Abu Dhabians ever done
