Great thread by Nicholas McGeehan, worth a readhttps://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1656924244331098113?s=20
Great thread. They take exactly the same approach in football. They know they are killing the future of the game, but they dont care as long as their premier league sportswashing gives them what they want right now.
Simon Pearce is one of the worst human beings alive, isn't he?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah, but nice flats in Ancoats.
Ok, but apart from the nice flats in Ancoats, what have the Abu Dhabians ever done for manchester
Fucked the skyline up with huge ugly as fuck tower blocks. Shitstain on football and shitstain on the city
