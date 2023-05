Given that I spent about twenty odd years of my life being completely wound up by Man Utd, detesting everything they did and feeling depressed after every cup they won (I’ve grown up a bit now), it shows my complete ambivalence to City that i believe any treble they won wouldn’t even come close to Utd’s. It would barely register in my mind. I still think that 99 treble was remarkable really, considering squad sizes and the physical aggression of football then.