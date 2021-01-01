« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

So our training regime is utter shite..

Or, maybe..they are doing dodgy stuff.  Tough shout without anything to support it but not out of the question by any means. Wonder what tests City players have had and what the tests have been for?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Would be a fitting result for the shambles footy has become over the last few years.

Boring, sterile, clinical football. Whos arsed about how you win anymore, bragging rights to strangers on the internet are all that matter.

People talk so fondly of our great teams of the past. The power of Steve Heighway, the finesse of Dalglish, the ruthlessness of Rush. 30 years time, itll be recounting xG stats and arguing over whether John Stones was an inverted right wing back, a false number 6 or a deep lying barista. Boring.

Great post, spot on. boring as fuck now footy, dispensable forgettable fluff for the easily pleased. It's stuffed full of trendy stupid stats, terms and cliches.

'Bragging rights to strangers on the Internet' is so true as well, dumb kids hiding away on social media taking the piss who know fuck all.

Can't believe how much I've fallen out of love with the game.




Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
But how do you then seperate the statistical anomalies in football, or any sport for that matter? Is Salah on drugs or just in exceptional shape for example?

I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:32:24 pm
This Martin Samuel bashing is pretty extreme. More of it please.
He's definitely banned from local schools, the fat sex case.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.

You could be right but I just think things are going with the natural curve of advances in sports and science, obviously there are drug cheats out there but as an example, De Bruyne is almost exactly a year older than Salah which is nothing really, he's nowhere near as mobile as he was and he picks his sprints a lot more carefully, funnily enough not too dissimilar to Salah.

Silva, can't stand the prick but surely the bit you've listed doesn't make sense. The aforementioned are still playing the same but Silva fluctuates between good and not so good, wouldn't he be in the group with the still playing the same if he's using performance enhancing drugs too?

I'm not ruling anything out, but at the same time I think it's a natural thing to be said when sides are winning a lot. We had it in the last few years and we laughed hysterically at claims we're cheating with performance enhancements
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
We play a very demanding play-style while they rest with the ball also if they are tired you don't notice it that much because they have good players technically while us at some positions it shows, Hendo for example if he is not in a good condition physically he isn't gifted technically as Modric to cover it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters and insulting them. That'll really help  smooth over any future transfer
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:33 am
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters.
We're really through the looking glass now, in thinking that Roy Keane didn't fuck him up even more than he did.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
We play a very demanding play-style while they rest with the ball also if they are tired you don't notice it that much because they have good players technically while us at some positions it shows, Hendo for example if he is not in a good condition physically he isn't gifted technically as Modric to cover it.

I keep hearing this but don't think it stacks up. Watch City the first 25 last night. It's full high press to an extent we never do anymore. Sure, City often get ahead and then rest on the ball, but the idea that we play heavy metal football compared to others hasn't really been true since 2018.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It sounds like exactly the sort of thing that they were throwing against us in 19/20.

You can think their players are disgusting for taking blood money and most of them seem like bad teds (probably big Kev the red is maybe the exception) but leave the conspiracy to the loons on blue loon
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:06:37 am
It sounds like exactly the sort of thing that they were throwing against us in 19/20.

You can think their players are disgusting for taking blood money and most of them seem like bad teds (probably big Kev the red is maybe the exception) but leave the conspiracy to the loons on blue loon

You can call it conspiracist, and that's fine, cos it is to an extent, but I'm not just bitterly pointing the finger at City. More making the point that I think it's rife in the game. Some of Madrid's players similarly don't age in a normal way. Think it's far more widespread and endemic than most would think.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It's not like the Bald fraud would ever dream of using PEDS is it  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I was at university in 1999. I was in halls with a smattering of United fans; their treble and the manner of it was pretty horrific. I hid in my room with a fellow red when they won the CL. They had achieved greatness and it hurt.

City are now on the brink of winning the same treble. Although Im older and wiser and these things matter less to me, theres no question that Citys potential accomplishment will be a fraction of what Fergusons United achieved. No comparison.

City are the embodiment of indifferent brilliance. It doesnt sting nor cut deep. Its simply the logical conclusion of what theyve built - which we all know is hugely tainted. Its killed any notion of peril or risk. Dull.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:07:03 am
Couldn't have put it better myself. Exactly how I feel about them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:32:55 am
It's not like the Bald fraud would ever dream of using PEDS is it  ;D
Haaland was injury prone at Dortmund.
Hardly misses a game at the cheats.
Does make you wonder if Ped is brewing up a batch of his magic juice
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
watched the game last night - btw hate both teams so i must be a masochist

if city do the treble then it's just something that we have to face

just remember it will be transient and what will be more important is next season

happens all the time - we win the league and now all fans talk about is us winning nothing this season

unfortunately history doesn't win you trophies

take it on the chin and then forget it


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Ball went out of play before the goal.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Pep is a known drug cheat, there is nothing conspiracy driven about your thoughts. In fact you'd want to be pretty stupid to believe the biggest sport on the planet isn't riddled with performance enhancing drug cheats. At least sports like cycling, running etc... have attempted to catch people out and do successfully, funny how that nearly never happens in football. Can't have the image tainted, too many people making too much money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:07:03 am
Nicely summed up. That end to the 99 season was genuinely traumatic.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:07:03 am
Same for me. Seeing Whiskey Nose's smug face with those trophies made me vomit. It actually hurt. Just like it hurts them when we win big things. Despite the mutual dislike I think most of us can acknowledge that we've both had some fantastic sides too.

Abu Dhabi just leave me cold. Only their relentless cheating stirs the emotions. It's just not real. The whole thing is just cynical smoke and mirrors. If great sides are the topic of conversation, I don't ever think of them. They don't cross my mind. Them coming first doesn't hurt at all in itself. It only hurts those who are cheated into second place. When it's been us, the cheating has hurt, but them 'winning' just doesn't.

I can honestly say that if Abu Dhabi lift the treble it will not hurt me. It won't sting. I won't have that sickly feeling in my stomach. I'll just be sad for the game and feel for whoever they've cheated out of those trophies.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Set up nicely for them to bottle it again

Real Madrid should had scored more last night. They don't care if its home or away as they showed us already in a far greater atmosphere than what they face in the Etihad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:30:47 am
Set up nicely for them to bottle it again

It'll be fun watching them bottle it on penalties at home.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:23:56 am
I can honestly say that if Abu Dhabi lift the treble it will not hurt me. It won't sting. I won't have that sickly feeling in my stomach. I'll just be sad for the game and feel for whoever they've cheated out of those trophies.

Same here, they just don't exist as far as I'm concerned. I honestly can't believe how many on here continue to watch their games, I've stopped years ago. I understand watching hoping they'll lose, but how often does that happen? I'll happily watch the highlights knowing they've lost, but I haven't watched them live in years apart from when we play them. As others have said above, I still haven't seen that Kompany goal, or their famous comeback against Villa last year, and I never will.

And unlike some others above, I haven't fallen out of love with football. I watch all of our games, and a lot more. I'll watch tonight's semifinal, but I'll skip the final if City are in it. I watched Monday's PL games, I'll watch the Championship playoffs, and games from other top leagues, but not City or Newcastle.

There's another aspect to it, too. I think the authorities are reluctant to do anything about the cheating in fear that scandals will damage their product. It's therefore important to let them know that their product is badly damaged already. They won't do anything until they start suffering financially, and for that to happen viewing figures must drop. FIFA, UEFA, the PL, the broadcasters and the advertisers need to realise that people will stop watching if their competitions are no longer competitive, the games are boring, and, most of all, cheats are allowed to get away with it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Will the Abu Dhabians still boo Uefa anthem if they win it? Now they have Ceferin in their pocket it seems only a matter of time before they win it anyway. They seemed to get a lot of decisions in their favour last night and Grealish shouldve been booked about 5 times for falling over. I think Madrid will still go through, but if the cheats do get to the final, it would be glorious if the latest punishment for their cheating is announced on the day of the final and this time it was a proper and fit punishment for what they have done.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:40:16 am
Pep is a known drug cheat, there is nothing conspiracy driven about your thoughts. In fact you'd want to be pretty stupid to believe the biggest sport on the planet isn't riddled with performance enhancing drug cheats. At least sports like cycling, running etc... have attempted to catch people out and do successfully, funny how that nearly never happens in football. Can't have the image tainted, too many people making too much money.

So are our players on PEDs too?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:16 am
So are our players on PEDs too?
Were not managed by a convicted drugs cheat.
If Ped did it as a player, I dont see why he wouldnt encourage it as a manager.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:27:58 am
Were not managed by a convicted drugs cheat.
If Ped did it as a player, I dont see why he wouldnt encourage it as a manager.

Ok, but Mr Flip said 'you'd want to be pretty stupid to believe the biggest sport on the planet isn't riddled with performance enhancing drug cheats', not that managers who have a history of PED abuse pass that on to their teams.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:04 am
Ok, but Mr Flip said 'you'd want to be pretty stupid to believe the biggest sport on the planet isn't riddled with performance enhancing drug cheats', not that managers who have a history of PED abuse pass that on to their teams.
I know, it was a bit of a sweeping statement.
I think there will still be people in most sports that take PEDs. I dont see football being any different.
It does seem suspicious how Abu Dhabis players keep going year after year without any drop off in performance levels and hardly any injuries.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Picture this,
they're a bag of dicks
Ceferin takes licks...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:39:52 am
I know, it was a bit of a sweeping statement.
I think there will still be people in most sports that take PEDs. I dont see football being any different.
It does seem suspicious how Abu Dhabis players keep going year after year without any drop off in performance levels and hardly any injuries.

It's just as likely that it's a combination of a squad that can rotate players in and out without losing quality, and they're right at the top end of the sport and are making the most of modern techniques/science to ensure their players don't pick up injuries as frequently.  And they've just sold off whoever can't be relied on.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:43:07 am
It's just as likely that it's a combination of a squad that can rotate players in and out without losing quality, and they're right at the top end of the sport and are making the most of modern techniques/science to ensure their players don't pick up injuries as frequently.  And they've just sold off whoever can't be relied on.
There is obviously that but Haaland instantly going from an injury prone player to hardly missing a game in a much tougher league is strange.
