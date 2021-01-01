I can honestly say that if Abu Dhabi lift the treble it will not hurt me. It won't sting. I won't have that sickly feeling in my stomach. I'll just be sad for the game and feel for whoever they've cheated out of those trophies.
Same here, they just don't exist as far as I'm concerned. I honestly can't believe how many on here continue to watch their games, I've stopped years ago. I understand watching hoping they'll lose, but how often does that happen? I'll happily watch the highlights knowing they've lost, but I haven't watched them live in years apart from when we play them. As others have said above, I still haven't seen that Kompany goal, or their famous comeback against Villa last year, and I never will.
And unlike some others above, I haven't fallen out of love with football. I watch all of our games, and a lot more. I'll watch tonight's semifinal, but I'll skip the final if City are in it. I watched Monday's PL games, I'll watch the Championship playoffs, and games from other top leagues, but not City or Newcastle.
There's another aspect to it, too. I think the authorities are reluctant to do anything about the cheating in fear that scandals will damage their product. It's therefore important to let them know that their product is badly damaged already. They won't do anything until they start suffering financially, and for that to happen viewing figures must drop. FIFA, UEFA, the PL, the broadcasters and the advertisers need to realise that people will stop watching if their competitions are no longer competitive, the games are boring, and, most of all, cheats are allowed to get away with it.