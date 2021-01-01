« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 892 893 894 895 896 [897]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2361628 times)

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35840 on: Yesterday at 10:40:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

So our training regime is utter shite..

Or, maybe..they are doing dodgy stuff.  Tough shout without anything to support it but not out of the question by any means. Wonder what tests City players have had and what the tests have been for?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,881
  • kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35841 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Would be a fitting result for the shambles footy has become over the last few years.

Boring, sterile, clinical football. Whos arsed about how you win anymore, bragging rights to strangers on the internet are all that matter.

People talk so fondly of our great teams of the past. The power of Steve Heighway, the finesse of Dalglish, the ruthlessness of Rush. 30 years time, itll be recounting xG stats and arguing over whether John Stones was an inverted right wing back, a false number 6 or a deep lying barista. Boring.

Great post, spot on. boring as fuck now footy, dispensable forgettable fluff for the easily pleased. It's stuffed full of trendy stupid stats, terms and cliches.

'Bragging rights to strangers on the Internet' is so true as well, dumb kids hiding away on social media taking the piss who know fuck all.

Can't believe how much I've fallen out of love with the game.




Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35842 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
But how do you then seperate the statistical anomalies in football, or any sport for that matter? Is Salah on drugs or just in exceptional shape for example?

I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35843 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:32:24 pm
This Martin Samuel bashing is pretty extreme. More of it please.
He's definitely banned from local schools, the fat sex case.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35844 on: Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.

You could be right but I just think things are going with the natural curve of advances in sports and science, obviously there are drug cheats out there but as an example, De Bruyne is almost exactly a year older than Salah which is nothing really, he's nowhere near as mobile as he was and he picks his sprints a lot more carefully, funnily enough not too dissimilar to Salah.

Silva, can't stand the prick but surely the bit you've listed doesn't make sense. The aforementioned are still playing the same but Silva fluctuates between good and not so good, wouldn't he be in the group with the still playing the same if he's using performance enhancing drugs too?

I'm not ruling anything out, but at the same time I think it's a natural thing to be said when sides are winning a lot. We had it in the last few years and we laughed hysterically at claims we're cheating with performance enhancements
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35845 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

We play a very demanding play-style while they rest with the ball also if they are tired you don't notice it that much because they have good players technically while us at some positions it shows, Hendo for example if he is not in a good condition physically he isn't gifted technically as Modric to cover it.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,190
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35846 on: Today at 12:27:33 am »
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters and insulting them. That'll really help  smooth over any future transfer
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:55 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35847 on: Today at 12:29:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:33 am
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters.
We're really through the looking glass now, in thinking that Roy Keane didn't fuck him up even more than he did.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35848 on: Today at 12:56:11 am »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35849 on: Today at 02:43:19 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35850 on: Today at 05:26:36 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
We play a very demanding play-style while they rest with the ball also if they are tired you don't notice it that much because they have good players technically while us at some positions it shows, Hendo for example if he is not in a good condition physically he isn't gifted technically as Modric to cover it.

I keep hearing this but don't think it stacks up. Watch City the first 25 last night. It's full high press to an extent we never do anymore. Sure, City often get ahead and then rest on the ball, but the idea that we play heavy metal football compared to others hasn't really been true since 2018.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35851 on: Today at 06:06:37 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

It sounds like exactly the sort of thing that they were throwing against us in 19/20.

You can think their players are disgusting for taking blood money and most of them seem like bad teds (probably big Kev the red is maybe the exception) but leave the conspiracy to the loons on blue loon
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35852 on: Today at 06:18:40 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:06:37 am
It sounds like exactly the sort of thing that they were throwing against us in 19/20.

You can think their players are disgusting for taking blood money and most of them seem like bad teds (probably big Kev the red is maybe the exception) but leave the conspiracy to the loons on blue loon

You can call it conspiracist, and that's fine, cos it is to an extent, but I'm not just bitterly pointing the finger at City. More making the point that I think it's rife in the game. Some of Madrid's players similarly don't age in a normal way. Think it's far more widespread and endemic than most would think.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35853 on: Today at 06:32:55 am »
It's not like the Bald fraud would ever dream of using PEDS is it  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,818
  • Indefatigability
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35854 on: Today at 07:07:03 am »
I was at university in 1999. I was in halls with a smattering of United fans; their treble and the manner of it was pretty horrific. I hid in my room with a fellow red when they won the CL. They had achieved greatness and it hurt.

City are now on the brink of winning the same treble. Although Im older and wiser and these things matter less to me, theres no question that Citys potential accomplishment will be a fraction of what Fergusons United achieved. No comparison.

City are the embodiment of indifferent brilliance. It doesnt sting nor cut deep. Its simply the logical conclusion of what theyve built - which we all know is hugely tainted. Its killed any notion of peril or risk. Dull.
Logged

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35855 on: Today at 07:13:07 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:07:03 am
I was at university in 1999. I was in halls with a smattering of United fans; their treble and the manner of it was pretty horrific. I hid in my room with a fellow red when they won the CL. They had achieved greatness and it hurt.

City are now on the brink of winning the same treble. Although Im older and wiser and these things matter less to me, theres no question that Citys potential accomplishment will be a fraction of what Fergusons United achieved. No comparison.

City are the embodiment of indifferent brilliance. It doesnt sting nor cut deep. Its simply the logical conclusion of what theyve built - which we all know is hugely tainted. Its killed any notion of peril or risk. Dull.

Couldn't have put it better myself. Exactly how I feel about them.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35856 on: Today at 07:30:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:32:55 am
It's not like the Bald fraud would ever dream of using PEDS is it  ;D
Haaland was injury prone at Dortmund.
Hardly misses a game at the cheats.
Does make you wonder if Ped is brewing up a batch of his magic juice
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35857 on: Today at 07:32:28 am »
watched the game last night - btw hate both teams so i must be a masochist

if city do the treble then it's just something that we have to face

just remember it will be transient and what will be more important is next season

happens all the time - we win the league and now all fans talk about is us winning nothing this season

unfortunately history doesn't win you trophies

take it on the chin and then forget it


Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,598
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35858 on: Today at 07:35:22 am »
Ball went out of play before the goal.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35859 on: Today at 07:40:16 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

Pep is a known drug cheat, there is nothing conspiracy driven about your thoughts. In fact you'd want to be pretty stupid to believe the biggest sport on the planet isn't riddled with performance enhancing drug cheats. At least sports like cycling, running etc... have attempted to catch people out and do successfully, funny how that nearly never happens in football. Can't have the image tainted, too many people making too much money.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:58 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35860 on: Today at 08:03:34 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:07:03 am
I was at university in 1999. I was in halls with a smattering of United fans; their treble and the manner of it was pretty horrific. I hid in my room with a fellow red when they won the CL. They had achieved greatness and it hurt.

City are now on the brink of winning the same treble. Although Im older and wiser and these things matter less to me, theres no question that Citys potential accomplishment will be a fraction of what Fergusons United achieved. No comparison.

City are the embodiment of indifferent brilliance. It doesnt sting nor cut deep. Its simply the logical conclusion of what theyve built - which we all know is hugely tainted. Its killed any notion of peril or risk. Dull.

Nicely summed up. That end to the 99 season was genuinely traumatic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 892 893 894 895 896 [897]   Go Up
« previous next »
 