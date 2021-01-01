« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

andy07

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35840 on: Yesterday at 10:40:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

So our training regime is utter shite..

Or, maybe..they are doing dodgy stuff.  Tough shout without anything to support it but not out of the question by any means. Wonder what tests City players have had and what the tests have been for?
We are Loyal Supporters

mikeb58

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35841 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Would be a fitting result for the shambles footy has become over the last few years.

Boring, sterile, clinical football. Whos arsed about how you win anymore, bragging rights to strangers on the internet are all that matter.

People talk so fondly of our great teams of the past. The power of Steve Heighway, the finesse of Dalglish, the ruthlessness of Rush. 30 years time, itll be recounting xG stats and arguing over whether John Stones was an inverted right wing back, a false number 6 or a deep lying barista. Boring.

Great post, spot on. boring as fuck now footy, dispensable forgettable fluff for the easily pleased. It's stuffed full of trendy stupid stats, terms and cliches.

'Bragging rights to strangers on the Internet' is so true as well, dumb kids hiding away on social media taking the piss who know fuck all.

Can't believe how much I've fallen out of love with the game.




decosabute

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35842 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
But how do you then seperate the statistical anomalies in football, or any sport for that matter? Is Salah on drugs or just in exceptional shape for example?

I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35843 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:32:24 pm
This Martin Samuel bashing is pretty extreme. More of it please.
He's definitely banned from local schools, the fat sex case.
RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35844 on: Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
I don't know. This isn't at all me saying that all the other big clubs are bad and we could never do that. It's simply a feeling I had watching the game today and that's been building for me for a while - I think it's too often that players (especially midfielders who rely on mobility or power) are showing very little dropoff at ages where it starts to make little sense. I just think it's  generally more rife than people believe.

To address your specific example, Salah's continuing excellence is also defying age a tiny bit, but first of all, he's hardly ancient (he's only 30, while Modric is 37, Benzema is 35 and DeBruyne's nearly 32), and second of all, I think it's clear he's less explosively fast than when he first joined us, and has had to adapt his game over the years. The others I mention seem to be playing mostly the same as they were years ago.

Bernardo is another one, who, even though he's not old, I've always found strange. He has seasons where he's incredible and seasons where he's a bit off it. His running stats are ridiculous and yet he never misses a game. Didn't he top the charts for both sprints and distance covered in that game against us in 2019? Doesn't seem possible.

You could be right but I just think things are going with the natural curve of advances in sports and science, obviously there are drug cheats out there but as an example, De Bruyne is almost exactly a year older than Salah which is nothing really, he's nowhere near as mobile as he was and he picks his sprints a lot more carefully, funnily enough not too dissimilar to Salah.

Silva, can't stand the prick but surely the bit you've listed doesn't make sense. The aforementioned are still playing the same but Silva fluctuates between good and not so good, wouldn't he be in the group with the still playing the same if he's using performance enhancing drugs too?

I'm not ruling anything out, but at the same time I think it's a natural thing to be said when sides are winning a lot. We had it in the last few years and we laughed hysterically at claims we're cheating with performance enhancements
Egyptian36

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35845 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
These are obviously financial cheats, but I watched that game today and all I could think of was how many players might be on drugs here. I don't really care if that sounds conspiracist, but I've felt it for a while.

And it's not just City either. Both these teams in general just seem a little off to me. Madrid have a crazily high average age, play 60 odd games every single season, and yet produce a ridiculous level in the big games. Where's the fatigue or loss of legs?

And then on the other side, City play more games than any other club in the sport, have a smaller squad than you'd think and also show minimal fatigue. Their players are rarely injured, and when they do have injuries, they always come back extremely quickly.

Compare the ridiculous physical condition that Modric is in (still running as hard as Valverde and Camavinga) to James Milner, who's a model pro and a year younger, yet now looks like me getting around the pitch.

Compare DeBruyne, who's nearly 32 and relies on power as much as his passing, to someone like Henderson. Again, Jordan is a model pro, but he looks like his legs have at least partially gone, whilst DeBruyne is still dominating the PL, dragging City out of the shit in the CL and showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course it's all wild speculation, and fine if people think it's a bit out there, but I can't help feeling that performance enhancing substances are more rife than anyone really wants to imagine.

We play a very demanding play-style while they rest with the ball also if they are tired you don't notice it that much because they have good players technically while us at some positions it shows, Hendo for example if he is not in a good condition physically he isn't gifted technically as Modric to cover it.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35846 on: Today at 12:27:33 am
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters and insulting them. That'll really help  smooth over any future transfer
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35847 on: Today at 12:29:19 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:33 am
There's video of Haaland's dad being ejected from the Bernabeu for throwing food at Madrid supporters.
We're really through the looking glass now, in thinking that Roy Keane didn't fuck him up even more than he did.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35848 on: Today at 12:56:11 am
RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35849 on: Today at 02:43:19 am
