It's the lowest point in the history of the sport at the moment to be honest. It's not just the clubs look at FIFA and UEFA they operate like crime cartels with no consequences. For me the world cup was a watershed moment and footballs final nail in the coffin. I do want Arsenal to win the league this year but i can also understand why some fans want to see City do it also as the more titles they win the more it exposes this farce in the short term.



To see them lift old big ears in Istanbul of all places this season is going to be unbearable.



Definitely agree about FIFA and UEFA. And the PL aren't blameless either for allowing the likes of Abramovich, Mansoor and PIF to take over clubs in England. I know the government interfered in the Newcastle takeover but that in itself is another reason why everything's going to shit.It's sad but I've made my peace with them winning it, whether it's this year or in the future. Newcastle will as well. Chelsea winning it was horrible but that was just the start.