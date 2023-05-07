« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2358765 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35760 on: May 7, 2023, 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May  7, 2023, 11:27:39 am
Absolutely pathetic club.
Welcome to the new Premier Gulf State League. Any club can be successful and reap the rewards of massive investment. Aslong as the club is owned by a despotic regime and all investments come from the sovereign state that owns the club.
No fans? Dont worry, you can fabricate companies and invest billions through them.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,227
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35761 on: May 7, 2023, 12:11:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May  7, 2023, 11:51:03 am
Welcome to the new Premier Gulf State League. Any club can be successful and reap the rewards of massive investment. Aslong as the club is owned by a despotic regime and all investments come from the sovereign state that owns the club.
No fans? Dont worry, you can fabricate companies and invest billions through them.
Don't forget Twitter and Facebook follower bots
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,835
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35762 on: May 7, 2023, 12:15:54 pm »
To be honest, I don't see a real reason why would the Premier League punish Man City. Most modern day football fans (our own included) would love to have owners like Abu Dhabi. Look at the majority of the Man Utd fans, they are wanking over the prospect of their club being owned by Qatar. You don't have to go far, just go into our transfer thread, and you will find that the majority of the posters would welcome a sportswashing regime owning our club. They are only afraid to say it out loud, so they are hiding it behind the criticism of our current owners ...
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35763 on: May 7, 2023, 12:18:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  7, 2023, 12:15:54 pm
To be honest, I don't see a real reason why would the Premier League punish Man City. Most modern day football fans (our own included) would love to have owners like Abu Dhabi. Look at the majority of the Man Utd fans, they are wanking over the prospect of their club being owned by Qatar. You don't have to go far, just go into our transfer thread, and you will find that the majority of the posters would welcome a sportswashing regime owning our club. They are only afraid to say it out loud, so they are hiding it behind the criticism of our current owners ...
A lot of level-headed posters have also rightly criticized our owners. Are they also in favour of sportswashers?
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35764 on: May 7, 2023, 12:19:01 pm »
So they are not saying it, but you know that they think it? Impressive.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,835
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35765 on: May 7, 2023, 12:26:07 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  7, 2023, 12:18:45 pm
A lot of level-headed posters have also rightly criticized our owners. Are they also in favour of sportswashers?

There are no level-headed posters in the Transfer Thread ...
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35766 on: May 7, 2023, 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  7, 2023, 12:26:07 pm
There are no level-headed posters in the Transfer Thread ...

Glad to see some excellent self reflection there Mac.  ;D
Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35767 on: May 7, 2023, 03:47:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1655150859754283008?s=20

This disgusting excuse for a journalist isn't even trying to hide the fact he's on the Abu Dhabi payroll anymore.

 PSG bad, Man City good? How could anyone believe this absolute drivel?
Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 62
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35768 on: May 7, 2023, 03:52:35 pm »
Is this the fat sweaty lump of shill that is martin samuel
The spam king
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 72,775
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35769 on: May 7, 2023, 03:53:58 pm »
Fat waste of space. There's no reason for him to defend them unless he's got some sort of agenda.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35770 on: May 7, 2023, 03:56:02 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on May  7, 2023, 03:47:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1655150859754283008?s=20

This disgusting excuse for a journalist isn't even trying to hide the fact he's on the Abu Dhabi payroll anymore.

 PSG bad, Man City good? How could anyone believe this absolute drivel?

It's actually funny, at this point, whilst still being disgraceful. And shame on the Times for allowing such propaganda, too. We know you're lying. You know you're lying. You know we know you're lying. You don't give a fuck. Welcome to 2023.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,685
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35771 on: May 7, 2023, 03:56:49 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on May  7, 2023, 03:47:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1655150859754283008?s=20

This disgusting excuse for a journalist isn't even trying to hide the fact he's on the Abu Dhabi payroll anymore.

 PSG bad, Man City good? How could anyone believe this absolute drivel?
Headline put me off. Load of crap.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,362
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35772 on: May 7, 2023, 04:08:17 pm »
It's Martin Samuel guys, what do you expect? His son is still working there so it's pretty obvious he is going to be biased.
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
  • Red since '64
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35773 on: May 7, 2023, 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May  7, 2023, 04:08:17 pm
It's Martin Samuel guys, what do you expect? His son is still working there so it's pretty obvious he is going to be biased.

Biased?

Im biased Jill, and you - in favour of Liverpool. That hateful fat fuck is a professional journalist - an honourable profession at its best; but hes far more than biased. Hes an utter disgrace and a stranger to the integrity that should be the least we expect from paid scribblers.
Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35774 on: May 7, 2023, 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on May  7, 2023, 04:22:30 pm
Biased?

Im biased Jill, and you - in favour of Liverpool. That hateful fat fuck is a professional journalist - an honourable profession at its best; but hes far more than biased. Hes an utter disgrace and a stranger to the integrity that should be the least we expect from paid scribblers.

Exactly, he's clearly being paid by a human rights abusing autocracy to try and convince the general public that the Man City project is a feel good story and not the cancer on the sport it truly is. He's not just biased, he's a scumbag enabling football's decay
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,835
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35775 on: May 7, 2023, 04:31:38 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on May  7, 2023, 03:47:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1655150859754283008?s=20

This disgusting excuse for a journalist isn't even trying to hide the fact he's on the Abu Dhabi payroll anymore.

 PSG bad, Man City good? How could anyone believe this absolute drivel?

To be fair, the French have more self awareness than the English. Most of the football fans in England (especially the younger ones) consider Man City a success story ...
Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35776 on: May 7, 2023, 04:34:49 pm »
I don't follow our Women's team but Twitter tells me that we've apparently thrown a massive spanner in the Abu Dhabi works today.  ;D



Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,362
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35777 on: May 7, 2023, 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on May  7, 2023, 04:22:30 pm
Biased?

Im biased Jill, and you - in favour of Liverpool. That hateful fat fuck is a professional journalist - an honourable profession at its best; but hes far more than biased. Hes an utter disgrace and a stranger to the integrity that should be the least we expect from paid scribblers.

Its not news though is it? Hes always been that way which is why I couldnt give a damn about him. Support the journalists who deserve to be supported rather than worry about tits like him.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,453
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35778 on: May 7, 2023, 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May  7, 2023, 04:34:49 pm
I don't follow our Women's team but Twitter tells me that we've apparently thrown a massive spanner in the Abu Dhabi works today.  ;D

Well yeah but it means the mancs have a chance of the title now though.  :D
Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35779 on: May 7, 2023, 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  7, 2023, 04:59:04 pm
Well yeah but it means the mancs have a chance of the title now though.  :D

Hobson's choice. I feel dirty saying it but having had a look at the table, I'd rather Chelsea won it  :mindblown
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35780 on: May 7, 2023, 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  7, 2023, 04:59:04 pm
Well yeah but it means the mancs have a chance of the title now though.  :D
I think it's the Chelsea vs Arsenal game that will decide whether Man Utd wins the title.

What the current result means that Arsenal may finish 3rd above Abu Dhabi and qualify for WUCL.

Honestly, Arsenal is the better side at this point than all of them - just don't seem to catch break with injuries. Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson ALL have ACL injuries right now. These are the 3 best players in Arsenal.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35781 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on May  7, 2023, 03:47:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1655150859754283008?s=20

This disgusting excuse for a journalist isn't even trying to hide the fact he's on the Abu Dhabi payroll anymore.

 PSG bad, Man City good? How could anyone believe this absolute drivel?

The Guardian also following suit:
Quote
Manchester Citys history shows there never was a golden age of ownership

Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have different visions of future in football with aims and models not interchangeable

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/08/manchester-city-ownership-qatar-abu-dhabi
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,775
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35782 on: Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm »
Ugh, it's been said before but I'm so thankful we've managed to have some success over the past few years - everything about the game is getting more and more sickening. It's been going on for a while but it seems like it's escalating now with Newcastle's ownership and the fawning over them and in particular Man City - oh, the club are great, they've done things the right way, the owners love sport and are making them so successful and sustainable. Horrible.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35783 on: Yesterday at 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Ugh, it's been said before but I'm so thankful we've managed to have some success over the past few years - everything about the game is getting more and more sickening. It's been going on for a while but it seems like it's escalating now with Newcastle's ownership and the fawning over them and in particular Man City - oh, the club are great, they've done things the right way, the owners love sport and are making them so successful and sustainable. Horrible.
Yeah, the way the game is going is not for me. Ive seen us win everything again recently which has been fantastic, and will make it easier to give up on the game if it is not saved from these despotic regimes that are killing it.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,775
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35784 on: Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:26:14 pm
Yeah, the way the game is going is not for me. Ive seen us win everything again recently which has been fantastic, and will make it easier to give up on the game if it is not saved from these despotic regimes that are killing it.

Yeah, can't see things changing, it's only going to get worse. I know Man City have been charged but not holding out much hope of that coming to much.
Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35785 on: Today at 10:21:03 am »
https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1655859575445225473

Just more of Man City's overlords doing nothing wrong
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35786 on: Today at 10:40:58 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  7, 2023, 10:00:27 am
Is that Sam Wheat sitting next to Dr Malcolm Crowe in the top tier ?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,752
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35787 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Ugh, it's been said before but I'm so thankful we've managed to have some success over the past few years - everything about the game is getting more and more sickening. It's been going on for a while but it seems like it's escalating now with Newcastle's ownership and the fawning over them and in particular Man City - oh, the club are great, they've done things the right way, the owners love sport and are making them so successful and sustainable. Horrible.

It's the lowest point in the history of the sport at the moment to be honest. It's not just the clubs look at FIFA and UEFA they operate like crime cartels with no consequences. For me the world cup was a watershed moment and footballs final nail in the coffin. I do want Arsenal to win the league this year but i can also understand why some fans want to see City do it also as the more titles they win the more it exposes this farce in the short term.

To see them lift old big ears in Istanbul of all places this season is going to be unbearable.
Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35788 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:35:53 pm
It's the lowest point in the history of the sport at the moment to be honest. It's not just the clubs look at FIFA and UEFA they operate like crime cartels with no consequences. For me the world cup was a watershed moment and footballs final nail in the coffin. I do want Arsenal to win the league this year but i can also understand why some fans want to see City do it also as the more titles they win the more it exposes this farce in the short term.

To see them lift old big ears in Istanbul of all places this season is going to be unbearable.

That's why tonight - and feel dirty even typing it - I'm a Madridista!

 :)
Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 98
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35789 on: Today at 01:54:37 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:41:37 pm
That's why tonight - and feel dirty even typing it - I'm a Madridista!

 :)

Do we have a valid reason to hate Real Madrid, other than them being arguably the biggest brand in football and hijacking our targets  ;D ?

Never been a problem for me to cheer for them against English clubs.

Their fans are sound and the club as a whole is not as bad as some Barcelona fans make it to be on twitter..


Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,584
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35790 on: Today at 02:11:50 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 01:54:37 pm
Do we have a valid reason to hate Real Madrid, other than them being arguably the biggest brand in football and hijacking our targets  ;D ?

Never been a problem for me to cheer for them against English clubs.

Their fans are sound and the club as a whole is not as bad as some Barcelona fans make it to be on twitter..
I think it goes back to them having strong ties with Franco's fascist dictatorship back in the day. Spain's establishment club.

They are the biggest name in world football though. Their fans seem ok from what I've seen and heard. I just grew up with leaning towards Barcelona. Probably since seeing us play them and Johan Cruyff at Anfield back in 1976.

It's actually mad that Abu Dhabi are even discussed in the same conversation as the likes of Real Madrid. Talk about imposters.
Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35791 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 01:54:37 pm
Do we have a valid reason to hate Real Madrid, other than them being arguably the biggest brand in football and hijacking our targets  ;D ?

Never been a problem for me to cheer for them against English clubs.

Their fans are sound and the club as a whole is not as bad as some Barcelona fans make it to be on twitter..

You're probably right - but I still have this 'Franco's Club' thing in my subconscious.

When I was growing up, Real were perceived as being the preferred team of Spain's political establishment - certainly in my extended family of both Reds and Blues - with the King of Spain originally and later Falange/Franco.

Two of my great uncles fought in the International Brigade (in the late 30s) and got their ar5es kicked by Franco's troops. They hated him with a passion. Both of them were actually Blues - but they would always tell me how 'bad'/'wrong' it was to give Real Madrid any credit.

It kinda stays with you. :)

Plus (apart from once or twice) they always f*cking beat us.  ;D
Online A Red Abroad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35792 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:11:50 pm
It's actually mad that Abu Dhabi are even discussed in the same conversation as the likes of Real Madrid. Talk about imposters.

That's the real criminal thing here. :(
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,584
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35793 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:13:58 pm
That's the real criminal thing here. :(
It is indeed. 🫤
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,835
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35794 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 01:54:37 pm
Do we have a valid reason to hate Real Madrid, other than them being arguably the biggest brand in football and hijacking our targets  ;D ?

Well, I grew up in a socialist country where Franco's fascist regime was hated and despised. Since Real Madrid were always Franco's sportswashing project, they were always hated and despised too ...
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,555
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35795 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:12:16 pm
You're probably right - but I still have this 'Franco's Club' thing in my subconscious.

When I was growing up, Real were perceived as being the preferred team of Spain's political establishment - certainly in my extended family of both Reds and Blues - with the King of Spain originally and later Falange/Franco.

Two of my great uncles fought in the International Brigade (in the late 30s) and got their ar5es kicked by Franco's troops. They hated him with a passion. Both of them were actually Blues - but they would always tell me how 'bad'/'wrong' it was to give Real Madrid any credit.

It kinda stays with you. :)

Plus (apart from once or twice) they always f*cking beat us.  ;D

They've been referred to in the past as the Man Utd of Spain, I think in relation to being hated by the rest of Spain (surprised they didn't say us) - they're now the Man City of Spain
