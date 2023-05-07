Ugh, it's been said before but I'm so thankful we've managed to have some success over the past few years - everything about the game is getting more and more sickening. It's been going on for a while but it seems like it's escalating now with Newcastle's ownership and the fawning over them and in particular Man City - oh, the club are great, they've done things the right way, the owners love sport and are making them so successful and sustainable. Horrible.



It's the lowest point in the history of the sport at the moment to be honest. It's not just the clubs look at FIFA and UEFA they operate like crime cartels with no consequences. For me the world cup was a watershed moment and footballs final nail in the coffin. I do want Arsenal to win the league this year but i can also understand why some fans want to see City do it also as the more titles they win the more it exposes this farce in the short term.To see them lift old big ears in Istanbul of all places this season is going to be unbearable.