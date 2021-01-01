« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35760 on: Today at 11:51:03 am
Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:27:39 am
Absolutely pathetic club.
Welcome to the new Premier Gulf State League. Any club can be successful and reap the rewards of massive investment. Aslong as the club is owned by a despotic regime and all investments come from the sovereign state that owns the club.
No fans? Dont worry, you can fabricate companies and invest billions through them.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35761 on: Today at 12:11:46 pm
JRed on Today at 11:51:03 am
Welcome to the new Premier Gulf State League. Any club can be successful and reap the rewards of massive investment. Aslong as the club is owned by a despotic regime and all investments come from the sovereign state that owns the club.
No fans? Dont worry, you can fabricate companies and invest billions through them.
Don't forget Twitter and Facebook follower bots
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35762 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm
To be honest, I don't see a real reason why would the Premier League punish Man City. Most modern day football fans (our own included) would love to have owners like Abu Dhabi. Look at the majority of the Man Utd fans, they are wanking over the prospect of their club being owned by Qatar. You don't have to go far, just go into our transfer thread, and you will find that the majority of the posters would welcome a sportswashing regime owning our club. They are only afraid to say it out loud, so they are hiding it behind the criticism of our current owners ...
