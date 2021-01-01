To be honest, I don't see a real reason why would the Premier League punish Man City. Most modern day football fans (our own included) would love to have owners like Abu Dhabi. Look at the majority of the Man Utd fans, they are wanking over the prospect of their club being owned by Qatar. You don't have to go far, just go into our transfer thread, and you will find that the majority of the posters would welcome a sportswashing regime owning our club. They are only afraid to say it out loud, so they are hiding it behind the criticism of our current owners ...