Personally, I think the only way oil clubs are stopped, is if fans up and down the country temporarily park rivalries, and come together to form an organised protest. Everyone would need to be involved though. I.E. the moderators of fan forums, all the big YouTube personalities, podcasters and blog writers. If they all bought into it and created some sort of movement then the PL would have no choice but to throw the book at City



Perhaps it could be something along the lines of home fans refusing to go in the ground when City come to play? Or at the very least, have everyone walk out with 7 minutes to go, in protest of the 7 titles they've stolen through their blatant flaunting of FFP. Anything that would make the footballing authorities realise that we the fans (i.e. their customers) are not going to sit back and allow our respective clubs to be fucked over by greed and incompetence



It'll be interesting to see how the AFTV gang deal with being swindled out of a title after spending almost 2 decades without one. Because in fairness to Arsenal, if we were living in the pre-oil money era, they'd more than likely be champions elect. I'm just sitting back now, quietly confident that all of the pain and frustration that we experienced is now in the post for them. It could well be the spark that ignites some sort of fan backlash. Lord knows, they have the popularity and scale of platform to fo it. Let's see



While I agree with you, sportswashing arrived in this country just at the right time for it to flourish. We live in times of insane greed and self-interest. A time when the masses are more divided than ever. Deliberately divided too. A divided population squabbles amongst itself while the abusers at the top cream off everything and abuse their power.Sadly, football fans in general are far too busy taunting each other over the poverty that exists in every village, town and city and taunting each other over fatal tragedies. It seems most would rather do that than come together to save the game they say they love. We also see fans of even the biggest clubs in the country begging for a murdering sportswasher of their own. Those people don't care about football. They care only about themselves and getting into a position of being able to lord it over others.For people to come together there has to be principles we can all agree on. We have to care about the greater good rather than just ourselves. Sadly though, we live in times where principles are thin on the ground and selfish greed is the new god. Who'd have believed that fanbases from the great, working class cities of Newcastle and Manchester could abandon all decency and embrace murdering, human-rights abusing, homophobic despots just because they buy them shiny pots and the opportunity to brag? You sort of expected it from Chelsea because they are largely raving Tories and fascists. I'd have expected more from the likes of Mancunians and Geordies though.Unfortunately, greed, bragging and self-interest are the zeitgeist, so the population is absolutely ripe for being used by sportswashers just like it's used as useful idiots by the right and far-right. Rich abusers know that they can buy people very cheaply by throwing them a few peanuts. Look at how they have a quarter of Manchester and virtually all of Newcastle in their pockets by buying a few tin pots and the opportunity to brag over their sporting rivals. We also see Man United's vast following sat on the subs bench hoping Qatar sportswash them too so they can join in. Everton fans have been on their knees praying for a sportswasher to replace Putin's mate as well. They'd sell what little is left of their souls in order to worship at the feet of a murdering oil state. It costs the sportswashers comparative peanuts to buy people who will abandon any principles they had for a run at the CL and the title. That's the world we live in. Thatcher's world of everyone for themselves. No such thing as coming together for the common good. Just interest in the good of the self.It really is a tragic state of affairs, not just for football, but for society itself.