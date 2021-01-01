« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:50:01 am
At worst they'll get a paltry fine. The records books will still record all of their tainted titles. And Pep won't resign because the owners lied to him.

Absolutely pointless giving Man City a fine and the Premier League know it. As I said above, if City gets off with this the Premier League will be unable to punish any other club for anything ever again. They'll have to be made an example of otherwise the game will be well and truly gone. A lot rests on the outcome of this.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:50:01 am
At worst they'll get a paltry fine. The records books will still record all of their tainted titles. And Pep won't resign because the owners lied to him.

I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:00:29 am
I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.

I just don't get their line of thinking. If the PL were going to just fine them, they'd have already done it, rather than go through this.
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:00:29 am
I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.

Pretty sure I'm not. But you keep that bet going sunshine.

If you're so sure that there will be some sort of substantial punishment by the FA then why don't you detail it here.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:09:28 am
Pretty sure I'm not. But you keep that bet going sunshine.

If you're so sure that there will be some sort of substantial punishment by the FA then why don't you detail it here.

I have put plenty on here from journalists who have been following this story from years on end. Go back a few pages and see all the Miguel Delaney and Nick Harris stuff I have put on which highlights exactly what could happen to them. We are in a situation we've never been in before and that is why there is a huge number of options that the authorities could do, providing the case is proved. Loss of points, stripping of titles, relegation, fines the sky is the limit on this particular subject. Which is why its crazy for people to claim nothing will happen or they will just get a fine. Football has never been in this position before.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Hopefully this doesn't drag out much longer and a decision is made.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:13:41 am
I have put plenty on here from journalists who have been following this story from years on end. Go back a few pages and see all the Miguel Delaney and Nick Harris stuff I have put on which highlights exactly what could happen to them. We are in a situation we've never been in before and that is why there is a huge number of options that the authorities could do, providing the case is proved. Loss of points, stripping of titles, relegation, fines the sky is the limit on this particular subject. Which is why its crazy for people to claim nothing will happen or they will just get a fine. Football has never been in this position before.

Quote
providing the case is proved

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
