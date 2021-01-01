Yeah its understandable. The only time we do manage to get one over city too and win the title is through covid. I feel sorry for the players as theyve been mentally shot but its us fans I feel sorry for the most. We had to wait decades for that title. I still love going the games and watching us but Ive gone from watching all televised prem games to only the main ones now. I fear Imdrifting away from the sport as its being ruined by a few.



I'd have to chip in there to say we had the title won before Covid arrived. We were already that far ahead that if we'd have declared there Abu Dhabi still wouldn't have caught us if they'd played the rest of the season without us.But yes, the relentless cheating by that lot really must hit people's love for the modern game. The psychological hit the players must have taken can't be underestimated either. To have almost unimaginably great seasons like they did, only to be cheated out of titles and medals in that way is simply heartbreaking.Footballers have relatively short careers, especially at the very top. They can't get those years back. To be consistently robbed like they have been is an absolute disgrace. It's a shameful stain on the game, its reputation and its integrity.These days I only watch Liverpool games. I have no interest left outside of our games. To me, the game as a whole is dead. Killed by greed and incompetence. Its corpse leeched off by absurd punditry and media. Parasites all gorging on the final drops of the games lifeblood. What makes it even more bizarre is the fact most of the media have dressed the desecration of our game by these Frankenstein 'clubs' up as fairytales where the underdog finally triumphs.It's no fairytale. It's a dystopia.