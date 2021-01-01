« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2352674 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:12:18 am
Clickbait Brennan can't even keep his maths consistent. He multiplies 37.5k by 2000 to get the modern equivalent, but the 230k spend is only multiplied by 1000.

He's also not mentioned that in the same period Liverpool received around 170k in transfer fees, for a net outlay of roughly 12k/year.
By his own inflation methods, translated to modern day fees that is around 12m - 25m a year net spend.
Hardly "sugar daddy" levels.
He also forgot to add that Liverpool weren't spending the money of an oppressive oil state.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:58:40 am
The writer/paid shill is trying to equate the money in terms of transfer fees rather than the increase in general spending power of money.

You know, the transfer fees that have been inflated in a big part due to sportswashing clubs  :butt :butt :butt

Even trying to do that, the writer is full of shit. The British Transfer record was broken in 1961 was Gerry Hitchens moving from Villa to Inter for £85,000 a month after we signed the Saint, the existing record was £65k when John Charles moved from Leeds to Juve in 1957.

In 61, the Mancs were buying players for £50k, so a club the size of Liverpool, even in Div2, would be able to afford £37k
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 am
Even trying to do that, the writer is full of shit. The British Transfer record was broken in 1961 was Gerry Hitchens moving from Villa to Inter for £85,000 a month after we signed the Saint, the existing record was £65k when John Charles moved from Leeds to Juve in 1957.

In 61, the Mancs were buying players for £50k, so a club the size of Liverpool, even in Div2, would be able to afford £37k
Its all just more whataboutery bollox trying to justify the sportswashing of a despotic state. Abu Dhabi and Saudi are the worst things to ever happen to football in this country. Absolutely killing the game.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:41:15 am
Is Big Sam competent ?

He can afford to make mistakes in transfer window as just rectifies if something goes wrong.

The fawning over them is annoying as the charges will be forgotten.

I'd say he is a solid PL manager or was in his prime.

He is one greedy f*cker though and after his antics with England he'd be in his element with oil money.

In saying all that look at the state of Ronaldo and soon Messi both absolutely minted and taking Saudi money.

Media love Pep but like you say he can get away with mistakes and move players on plus he is drug cheat twice he loves twice doesnt he.

If these get nothing thrown at them be time for me to walk away just no point then.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Stu Brennan is an utter embarrassment to journalism. In fact, it's an insult to even call him a journalist. He's just a shit-stirring, click-bait shill. Anyone who takes anything he says or prints seriously is a brain-dead idiot.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:46:41 am
Its all just more whataboutery bollox trying to justify the sportswashing of a despotic state. Abu Dhabi and Saudi are the worst things to ever happen to football in this country. Absolutely killing the game.

Thats it exactly. They throw figures about, dickheads trying to defend the regimes then take these at face value, without doing their own thinking and go into full on support mode.

They've had success bought for them, they're terrified they'll take the money away and they'll go back to where they belong, so they'll happily watch football die.

If ADFC get properly punished, I hope they walk away, as their sportswashing project is fucked and Manchester City goes out of business.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I'm going to love the day when this all comes crashing down on Man City. And it will happen. It's just a matter of when.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:56:14 am
Thats it exactly. They throw figures about, dickheads trying to defend the regimes then take these at face value, without doing their own thinking and go into full on support mode.

They've had success bought for them, they're terrified they'll take the money away and they'll go back to where they belong, so they'll happily watch football die.

If ADFC get properly punished, I hope they walk away, as their sportswashing project is fucked and Manchester City goes out of business.
Its critical for the game that the PL charges stick and the cheats cant squirm their way out of them.
If Abu Dhabi are not punished severely for their cheating , then that is the end of competitive football in this country.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:59:26 am
I'm going to love the day when this all comes crashing down on Man City. And it will happen. It's just a matter of when.

yes but it'll be a bitter pill to swallow after robbing us of titles and trophies
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
yes but it'll be a bitter pill to swallow after robbing us of titles and trophies

I'm lucky enough to have been in Anfield on numerous occasions to see us win the game that wins us the League, I feel for the fans who have been denied it. I went the Wolves game last season, it would have gone mental if we'd won the League that day, its shite how we've been cheated and more importantly how the players and staff have been cheated. Its badly affected them this season, good players don't become shit overnight, but you can be mentally shot and be affected by that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:12:41 pm
I'm lucky enough to have been in Anfield on numerous occasions to see us win the game that wins us the League, I feel for the fans who have been denied it. I went the Wolves game last season, it would have gone mental if we'd won the League that day, its shite how we've been cheated and more importantly how the players and staff have been cheated. Its badly affected them this season, good players don't become shit overnight, but you can be mentally shot and be affected by that.
Ive said for a while that part of our problems this year will be down to players falling out of love with the game because theyve been cheated out of titles. Who could blame them?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Apparently Mansour is down for the coronation tomorrow and City fans think he'll be sorting out the 115 charges whilst he's there.

Wonder if he'll bother heading to Manchester, the city he loves so much he's invested millions in with no ulterior motives whatsoever.....just a lovely charitable guy......as most homophobic, misogynistic autocrats who cosy up to war criminals are
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm
Apparently Mansour is down for the coronation tomorrow and City fans think he'll be sorting out the 115 charges whilst he's there.

Wonder if he'll bother heading to Manchester, the city he loves so much he's invested millions in with no ulterior motives whatsoever.....just a lovely charitable guy......as most homophobic, misogynistic autocrats who cosy up to war criminals are

The most obvious reason why you worry City will get away with it is how in bed our government is with theirs, and therefore any attempt at sanctions could be squashed from above if they kick off about it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:07:04 pm
The most obvious reason why you worry City will get away with it is how in bed our government is with theirs, and therefore any attempt at sanctions could be squashed from above if they kick off about it.

This is my thoughts too.

When the blonde mophead said Saudis had to be let in our there would be consequences that confirmed it all.

Basically the UK need their money funny that as the fat fcuk was telling everyone during Brexit "we" can stand on our own two feet.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm
Apparently Mansour is down for the coronation tomorrow and City fans think he'll be sorting out the 115 charges whilst he's there...

What, they are suggesting he's here to corrupt the game further?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:06:28 pm
What, they are suggesting he's here to corrupt the game further?


Classic City fan behaviour.

We haven't done anything wrong......but our human rights abusing overlord is going to sort the 115 charges of cheating. 

We haven't broken any rules......but we are justified in breaking rules because they're all fixed for the cartel's benefit

We have done the Premier League a favour by making sure the competition isn't a closed shop.......but it's okay for us to win everything every year


The most vile club on the planet naturally has the most vile fans on the planet
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:18:36 pm

Classic City fan behaviour.

We haven't done anything wrong......but our human rights abusing overlord is going to sort the 115 charges of cheating. 

We haven't broken any rules......but we are justified in breaking rules because they're all fixed for the cartel's benefit

We have done the Premier League a favour by making sure the competition isn't a closed shop.......but it's okay for us to win everything every year


The most vile club on the planet naturally has the most vile fans on the planet
Perfectly put
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:40:35 pm
Perfectly put
Yes. Sums it up very well indeed.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:05:56 pm
Yes. Sums it up very well indeed.
It does. Having to compete with the biggest cheats in the history of sport must put you off the game. Particularly when everyone knows they are cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:12:18 am
Clickbait Brennan can't even keep his maths consistent. He multiplies 37.5k by 2000 to get the modern equivalent, but the 230k spend is only multiplied by 1000.

He's also not mentioned that in the same period Liverpool received around 170k in transfer fees, for a net outlay of roughly 12k/year.
By his own inflation methods, translated to modern day fees that is around 12m - 25m a year net spend.
Hardly "sugar daddy" levels.
Also 37.5 k in 1961 is just over a million in todays money. Hes literally pulling numbers out of his arse.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm
Also 37.5 k in 1961 is just over a million in todays money. Hes literally pulling numbers out of his arse.
Are you saying he is a Man City accountant?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm
Ive said for a while that part of our problems this year will be down to players falling out of love with the game because theyve been cheated out of titles. Who could blame them?

They have to be perfect in almost every game, its mental that 92 and 97 points don't win the title and its soul destroying. We go into next season knowing we have to post a mid 90's season to win the league.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:02:36 pm
They have to be perfect in almost every game, its mental that 92 and 97 points don't win the title and its soul destroying. We go into next season knowing we have to post a mid 90's season to win the league.
If it was against a proper club then it would be fair enough. Not when youre up against cheats tho.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm
If it was against a proper club then it would be fair enough. Not when youre up against cheats tho.

Yeah I could accept that and the players probably could too, but as you say, against cheats is just unacceptable
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
Are you saying he is a Man City accountant?

;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
Are you saying he is a Man City accountant?
No, no. I think they stick the numbers up, don't pull them out.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I don watch any of their games anymore, simply cant stand it. Its even pretty boring football most of the time.

seriously though, this is going to be 5 in 6. Who the fuck wants to watch that no contest.  anytime they need to get serious they just win 10-15 games in a row. theres no excitement in it at all. Arsenal only had a lead because city weren't even arsed untill after the word cup. This season was only any good to anybody because a young arsenal squad outperformed and had a glimmer for quite a while, but that was an obvious mirage. The head to head was a no contest.

The Prem had best understand these guys are killing their product. So far its only them i wont watch and more because i find it boring more than on a principal, but the essence of sport is competition. Uncompetitive sport is the fasted channel turner there is. Watching Brighton beat the mancs the other day, playing nice football at a high energy and with enthusiasm, streets better than whatver the cheats were doing.  Otherwise its gonna be 9 in 10 and nobody watching.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm
Ive said for a while that part of our problems this year will be down to players falling out of love with the game because theyve been cheated out of titles. Who could blame them?

Exactly, certainly not me. Like Rob above, I was at the Wolves game (and back in 2019 as well) and I have fallen out of love with the game since. Winning the European Cup in 2019 saved me that season but, the Everton game in 20/21 when VVD was allowed to be assaulted and Mane was flagged offside by VAR after Hendo rightly scored a winner and then City cheating last season has killed me. I know I keep posting about this any time it comes up but it's the truth. If I feel this way, how do our players feel?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Theres nothing that the Man City team in the Abu Dhabi era can do that has any merit. Their trophies are meaningless. They are a stain on the game and I dont watch their games.

I still love LFC and still have that passion.

I long for Man City to be held to account, and others like them, so that we can get our sport back.
