I don watch any of their games anymore, simply cant stand it. Its even pretty boring football most of the time.



seriously though, this is going to be 5 in 6. Who the fuck wants to watch that no contest. anytime they need to get serious they just win 10-15 games in a row. theres no excitement in it at all. Arsenal only had a lead because city weren't even arsed untill after the word cup. This season was only any good to anybody because a young arsenal squad outperformed and had a glimmer for quite a while, but that was an obvious mirage. The head to head was a no contest.



The Prem had best understand these guys are killing their product. So far its only them i wont watch and more because i find it boring more than on a principal, but the essence of sport is competition. Uncompetitive sport is the fasted channel turner there is. Watching Brighton beat the mancs the other day, playing nice football at a high energy and with enthusiasm, streets better than whatver the cheats were doing. Otherwise its gonna be 9 in 10 and nobody watching.



