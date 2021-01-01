Its all just more whataboutery bollox trying to justify the sportswashing of a despotic state. Abu Dhabi and Saudi are the worst things to ever happen to football in this country. Absolutely killing the game.
Thats it exactly. They throw figures about, dickheads trying to defend the regimes then take these at face value, without doing their own thinking and go into full on support mode.
They've had success bought for them, they're terrified they'll take the money away and they'll go back to where they belong, so they'll happily watch football die.
If ADFC get properly punished, I hope they walk away, as their sportswashing project is fucked and Manchester City goes out of business.