Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2350370 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35640 on: Yesterday at 05:23:10 am »
One big asterisk.

Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35641 on: Yesterday at 06:37:54 am »
Quote from: swoopy on May  3, 2023, 10:04:57 pm
Guard of honour for Haaland for breaking the PL scoring record, and barely any one left in the stadium to see it. Embarassing.
Embarrassing. Theyll be giving him a 2 bus stop parade next

Still not as many goals as charges tho.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35642 on: Yesterday at 06:43:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  3, 2023, 10:10:48 pm
Just seen on SSN they will try and hijack the Bellingham to Real transfer.

113 breaches for cheating and they're still wanting to spend £100 million plus on a player.
Wouldn't surprise me. They aren't going to get punished for spending as much as they want.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35643 on: Yesterday at 08:50:30 am »
Johnathan (I suck Satan's cock) Liew in today's Guardian.,....with another hard hitting critique


Record-breaking Haaland is the perfection of Manchester Citys vision

As the elvish Norse phenomenon surpasses Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, this is the culmination of perhaps the most audacious and complex project undertaken in English football


The most notable thing, watching them all back, is how simple it looks. Elementary tap-ins at the far post. Slotted finishes into an empty net with the goalkeeper sprawled several yards away like a battlefield casualty. Two-yard headers levered from the shoulders of punier, more beta males. Penalties dispatched with all the certainty of a bow and arrow. These are the goals that gild the legend: the ballast, the meat and potatoes, the dull matter of which Premier League record goal hauls are made.

And when we say simple, we should not labour under any delusions that what Erling Haaland does is easy. On the contrary: this is the culmination of perhaps the most audacious and complex project undertaken in English football. A club purchased and refitted with the sole aim of assembling and training a team whose sole aim is to deliver the ball into dangerous attacking areas, again and again and again and again.

To this end, Citys Abu Dhabis ownership have been prepared to stop at virtually nothing. Transfer records have been written and rewritten. The worlds best coach has been hired and given pretty much whatever he wants. There was a slight misconception last summer that the signing of Haaland somehow represented a break with the classical Pep Guardiola method. And yet go back through Guardiolas previous teams and there is a common evolutionary theme to them: a machine slowly being assembled, a process being refined, honed and finally sharpened to a single spectacular point.

At Barcelona, the goals were initially shared out among the front three of Samuel Etoo, Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi. By Guardiolas final season, in 2011-12, the team had been comprehensively rebuilt around Messi, who scored 50 league goals (the next highest was Alexis Sánchez on 12). Robert Lewandowskis god-tier scoring form at Bayern Munich only surfaced in Guardiolas final season. Guardiolas time at City has followed a similar pattern: only once the constituent parts are in place has he felt ready to entrust the goalscoring responsibilities to a single generational talent. Remarkably, this will be the first time a City player has won the Golden Boot in Guardiolas seven seasons in charge.

In this context the arrival of Haaland can be seen not as a departure from his vision, but the perfection of it. The roles are now strictly defined: Ilkay Gündogan is no longer a floating goal threat, Bernardo Silva now no longer makes his late diagonal runs into the six-yard box. Phil Foden, perhaps the least disciplined of Citys attackers, has found himself marginalised this season. Everything is curated and modulated to a single purpose: to present Haaland with the ball as close to goal as possible.

But lets turn to Haaland himself. What are we to make of this strange goal orc, the genetic product of an encounter between 90s midfielder Alf Inge Haaland and a copy of Tekken 3 on Playstation? There is, perhaps, an in-built tedium to the existence of the career goalscorer, this largely unglamorous pursuit of brute volume: easy goals, ugly goals, pointless goals, the goals nobody recalls. How many of Alan Shearers 260 Premier League goals were genuinely memorable? What are the moments that stir the soul? Put more simply: is there any more to this elvish Norse phenomenon than cold numbers?

Clearly, there is an element of theatre to Haaland in full flow: the visceral and often thrilling spectacle of a large man simply shrugging off other large men and whacking the ball into a net. Even so, there is a curious and mesmeric consistency to how he scores his goals. All but one have come from inside the penalty area. The vast majority of his goals have come with his left foot, and the vast majority of those have gone to the goalkeepers right. Perhaps this helps to explain his relative goal drought in mid-season, a drought that at its most acute extended to all of three games.

There is an intellect at work here too, a mind that sees angles and spaces before they develop, that sniffs out the weaknesses in defence, that learns on the job. The Haaland we have seen in the second half of the season has been a subtly different animal to the one we saw in the first: more comfortable coming deep to receive the ball and start counterattacks, happier getting involved in buildup play, sharper out of possession. There are improvements still to come, new tricks to learn.

But ultimately it comes back to goals and to gauge the real importance of Haaland this season lets consider an alternative universe without him. Lets say that instead of Haaland, City sign a striker in a broadly similar target-man role, using his strength to win the ball and create chances for others while somehow managing to score zero goals. Lets call this fictional character, for the purposes of argument, Wout Weghorst.

Swap Haaland for Weghorst  and leave everything else unchanged  and City are out of the title race by Christmas. Theyre 12th by the time the season pauses for the Qatar World Cup, with even Champions League qualification a remote object on the horizon. They lose against Newcastle and Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, draw with Manchester United and Brighton and Fulham. Guardiolas future is being called into question long before the late-spring rally that helps them recover to seventh place and a tilt at the Europa Conference League.

So for all the sense of certainty, Haaland was a lavish gamble that paid off. There is a kind of audacity to remodelling your entire team around a striker who had never played in the Premier League, who had never been top scorer in any of the domestic leagues he played in. Perhaps it doesnt work. Perhaps Haaland gets injured in August and is out for months.

'That it turned out this way is a testament not simply to Haaland but the clarity of the vision that placed him at its centre: the machine within the machine within the machine. Haaland was once just a rangy young kid from Bryne and City were once a punchline club bumbling around the divisions and Abu Dhabi was once just a pile of stones in the desert. It all looks so simple now. But zoom out and theres a breathtaking chutzpah at work.'

Online Bob Harris

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35644 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 am »
"Elvish Norse Phenomenon"

FFS..........the fawning is just embarrassing
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35645 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:05:16 am
And the Telegraphs Jason Burt was on SSN all evening explaining why an even better move for Bellingham would be City. Its like a Brian Rix farce now, or a Kafka script; what the fuck is going on? Do these hacks know something we dont? Are they deluded, or is it us?

Because they report on the PL and make their money doing so, therefore they want the biggest stars there. Theyll be banging the transfer drum for Messi to Newcastle next.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35646 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:34:47 am
Because they report on the PL and make their money doing so, therefore they want the biggest stars there. Theyll be banging the transfer drum for Messi to Newcastle next.

Exactly.

It seems that many people don't realise that the only thing these people care about, is money.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35647 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 am »
Totally amazing performance last night
How did pep unearth such a young talent like Haaland and for so little?
Man City are truly the 8th wonder of the world!
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35648 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:57:23 am
How did pep unearth such a young talent like Haaland and for so little?

Good scouting mate, and clever negotiating.

They signed Haaland for £53m who has broken the scoring records this season.
Yet we wasted over £120m on Nunez who hasn't even scored this season, or something like that anyway.
Online lamonti

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35649 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 am »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35650 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 am »
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35651 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:19:51 am
https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1648100380469780483?s=20

God bless Nick Harris an example of everything that is good in English journalism.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35652 on: Yesterday at 02:19:50 pm »
"What are we to make of this strange goal orc, the genetic product of an encounter between 90s midfielder Alf Inge Haaland and a copy of Tekken 3 on Playstation?" ;D
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35653 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:26:56 am
115 charges by the PL and it's all gone quiet.

Money buys just as much silence as it does sycophantic praise
Offline RJH

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35654 on: Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm »
That piece by Jonathan Liew is just dreadful.


Quote
There is a kind of audacity to remodelling your entire team around a striker who had never played in the Premier League, who had never been top scorer in any of the domestic leagues he played in.

He scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, it's not like Guardiola plucked him from obscurity.
And I assume the "domestic" has been deliberately placed to avoid the fact that he was the top scorer in the Champions League 2 years ago.


Quote
To this end, Citys Abu Dhabis ownership have been prepared to stop at virtually nothing.
To write this sentence and then not mention City's alleged and actual rule breaking is the journalistic equivalent of missing an opening goal when there have been suspicious betting patterns. 
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35655 on: Yesterday at 04:33:41 pm »
I fucking hate these cheating c*nts and the shills who open their arse cheeks for them
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35656 on: Yesterday at 04:57:10 pm »
The weird thing about Jonathan Liew is he did an article on how bad it would be Qatar owning United and then he comes out with a piece like this
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35657 on: Yesterday at 05:10:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:57:10 pm
The weird thing about Jonathan Liew is he did an article on how bad it would be Qatar owning United and then he comes out with a piece like this

For City, it would be bad having Qatar own United.
Offline Red46

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35658 on: Yesterday at 05:26:59 pm »
Its like the fawning over Guardiola, youd swear hed done a Clough or a Toshack or a Graham Taylor or something and taken them from the lower divisions to the top reaches of the English game. Both of his predecessors won the title themselves.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35659 on: Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 05:26:59 pm
Its like the fawning over Guardiola, youd swear hed done a Clough or a Toshack or a Graham Taylor or something and taken them from the lower divisions to the top reaches of the English game. Both of his predecessors won the title themselves.
Exactly. Hes won nothing that Pellegrini  and Mancini wouldve won anyway. Even Allardyce would win the league with the backing/ cheating of a sovereign state.
Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35660 on: Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm
Exactly. Hes won nothing that Pellegrini  and Mancini wouldve won anyway. Even Allardyce would win the league with the backing/ cheating of a sovereign state.

Hes clearly a great coach and kept them consistently amazing with no drop off. Binned players to keep it fresh.

The funds are a huge factor but Allardyce would win fuck all.

Hes still a hugely dislikable c*nt who hasnt won the CL.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35661 on: Yesterday at 05:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm
Hes clearly a great coach and kept them consistently amazing with no drop off. Binned players to keep it fresh.

The funds are a huge factor but Allardyce would win fuck all.

Hes still a hugely dislikable c*nt who hasnt won the CL.
Any competent manager would win the league with unlimited funds. Its just cheat codes.
Might get a bit more difficult now there are multiple clubs with unlimited funds.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35662 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm
Exactly. Hes won nothing that Pellegrini  and Mancini wouldve won anyway. Even Allardyce would win the league with the backing/ cheating of a sovereign state.

I do think one of those would have won the CL by now
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35663 on: Today at 06:05:15 am »
Not sure if already mentioned but CFG have just bought their 13th! club, Bahia in Brazil.

Another addition for the Roy of the Rovers tale, truly inspiring.

The future of football looks promising!  ::)
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35664 on: Today at 06:37:45 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:05:15 am
Not sure if already mentioned but CFG have just bought their 13th! club, Bahia in Brazil.

Another addition for the Roy of the Rovers tale, truly inspiring.

The future of football looks promising!  ::)
I wonder if any Man City players are also on the Bahia payroll?
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35665 on: Today at 07:34:27 am »
In much like how City cheat and it never gets mentioned it's also the same with 'Pep' of failing a drugs test 'twice' is never a thing anymore. It's like if you cheat are successful and have the media on your side then those kind of 'things' just seem to disappear.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35666 on: Today at 07:59:41 am »
Had a (rather pointless) debate with some jolly fellows about these and their impact on the League and they quoted me an article from Manchester Evening News.

Quote
Up until that point, Liverpools famous history had been underwhelming. They had won five league titles and no FA Cups in their 68-year history, one more trophy than City, with one league title and three FA Cups  in an era when the cup was more prestigious than the league.

Liverpool were a second division club but started spending money like a first division giant, They splashed out £37,500 on centre forward Ian St John from Motherwell, and quickly followed that with £30,000 on centre half Ron Yeats from Dundee United.

Translated into modern terms, it was like the current Huddersfield Town spending £75million on a striker and £60million on a centre back. Not much organic growth going on there.

The spending did not stop there  in the next four seasons they totted up £230,000 in purchases for players like Willie Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Phil Chisnall and Geoff Strong. Again, translated to modern-day fees, that is around £230million just to get out of the second division and become competitive in the first division.

Allied with Shanklys excellence, it was a winning formula as they won promotion in 1961, took the league title in 1964, won their first FA Cup in 1965  51 years after no history City had won it  and went on, after a brief interlude when Manchester ruled the English football roost in the late 60s, to become the dominant force in the country.

Evidence that every big, successful club needs a sugar daddy at some stage of their history  its just a matter of timing.

I mean. What does one even say to that? How far will they go to whatabout their way out of it?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35667 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:59:41 am
Had a (rather pointless) debate with some jolly fellows about these and their impact on the League and they quoted me an article from Manchester Evening News.

I mean. What does one even say to that? How far will they go to whatabout their way out of it?

Thats incredible.

I just watched a piece on the BBC in Moscow where the Russians have started equating world war 2 soldiers in their museums with the ones from the Ukrainian invasion. Claiming both are the same and both great victories for the motherland.

Seems the truth doesnt matter these days, whats more important is lying to yourself so hard you believe a truth that makes you feel better rather than the reality.

What makes it sadder in this reality is that its football they are doing this over. Its so sad and meaningless.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35668 on: Today at 08:15:41 am »
But the scope of it is insane. Inflating numbers to make them sound like huge transfers in todays money and comparing what, five, six players spread out over five years in the 60s to two billion pounds over more than a decade with no sign of slowing down. Its beyond brazen.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35669 on: Today at 08:22:09 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:34:27 am
In much like how City cheat and it never gets mentioned it's also the same with 'Pep' of failing a drugs test 'twice' is never a thing anymore. It's like if you cheat are successful and have the media on your side then those kind of 'things' just seem to disappear.

Builds a picture of what kind of a person he is doesn't it for those who can look,along with his choice of employers.

No-one's disputing his ability as a manager but history is littered with manic,less than honest or even not very nice people with similar ability in their fields.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35670 on: Today at 08:27:59 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:59:41 am
Had a (rather pointless) debate with some jolly fellows about these and their impact on the League and they quoted me an article from Manchester Evening News.

I mean. What does one even say to that? How far will they go to whatabout their way out of it?
Yeah, didnt we used to imprison people for having different opinions or sexuality aswell?
Online Riquende

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35671 on: Today at 08:33:28 am »
I think the difference lies in spending big (record-breakingly so perhaps), a couple of times, on key players for the team vs having the funds to spend big packing out the squad. It's the same in recent years - pointing to a defence containing VVD's transfer fee as if it's equivalent to having 4 40-50m players in defence plus 2-3 20-30m backups on the bench.

Our success in recent years wasn't just to do with spending a lot of money (which we did) - it was getting that money spent on the exact right player, because we didn't have the same amount to splash again if it had gone wrong the same way other clubs have been able to do.
