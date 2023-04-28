A good article, although it was quite muted in regards to how much Man City have actually cheated. It is true that these state-owned clubs cannot be regulated, that for me is the main issue and why state owned clubs cannot be allowed if the game is to continue as a competitive sport. Any time they need money for the next big signing, the state of Abu Dhabi just instructs one of the states companies to sponsor Manchester City and then refunds them the money. Or, they get say, £500m investment from a company like silverlake, then Abu Dhabi invests £2B in that company.
Its been said many times, but if Man City are let off again, then that is me done. I will be in support of any breakaway domestic league by the proper clubs, failing that its local non-league time.