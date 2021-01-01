« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 885 886 887 888 889 [890]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2342085 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35560 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
There was certainly talk near the time the charges were announced the other PL owners were pushing for harsh penalties.

I think owners like FSG and the Glazers have come to the conclusion that there is no competing with state owned clubs.  The only way it's possible is with strictly applied ffp and we all saw UEFA failed to enforce that.  If the premier league let them off with a slap on the wrist now then it's all over for any conventional owners.

The Premiership Clubs are wanting penalties, it was the extent of the charges that has been the main difference in this one, a number of journalists have been speaking to various club officials, I think it was Delaney who said a number were shocked by just how blatant their cheating had been. There is no way they are getting to forget this, also should Qatar takeover United, it could be the signal for all the other clubs to actually work together on this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35561 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Imagine if Newcastle built a team like City and added the likes of Neymar . Means more followers and viewers. Bigger TV rights.

well I can see a lot of numbnuts following and viewing that after becoming instant NU fans -- but any league that becomes less and less competitive will soon get to the point where ppl will just give up going to games or watching on tv.

the golden goose is being killed, one cut at a time.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35562 on: Today at 02:57:54 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 07:47:02 am
Carragher riding the Abu Dhabi FC dick too.

https://twitter.com/carra23/status/1651471814734884869?s=46&t=Nbia1Zc48XZEEoaSyZ4Bzg


Needs removing from our history and the Michael Owen treatment. The fucking state of this. Their players and manager singing songs about Sean Cox being attacked less than 5 years ago, let alone the 100+ charges against them. He's a disgrace.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35563 on: Today at 03:54:43 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:57:54 am
Needs removing from our history and the Michael Owen treatment. The fucking state of this. Their players and manager singing songs about Sean Cox being attacked less than 5 years ago, let alone the 100+ charges against them. He's a disgrace.

No mention of Bob Paisley either.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35564 on: Today at 08:23:11 am »

Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.


Told you Premier League clubs powerless
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35565 on: Today at 09:44:04 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:23:11 am
Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.


Told you Premier League clubs powerless

Didn't they have to change their sponsorship due to the new rule where you can't be sponsored by a betting company?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35566 on: Today at 10:05:59 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:23:11 am
Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.

Told you Premier League clubs powerless

To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35567 on: Today at 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:59 am
To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...

Even so there is no way any company will give them 25m a season. Let's wait for the name of the company and see if it's related to PIF or not and I agree they seem to have learned from City experience and playing it smart

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:44:04 am
Didn't they have to change their sponsorship due to the new rule where you can't be sponsored by a betting company?

I have no idea but if the company is connected to PIF then not only the Premier League but clubs owners also are hopeless
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:23 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35568 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:59 am
To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...

No company is going to legitimately sponsor a club for £25 million when they're currently getting £8 million, regardless of where they now stand.

Leicester's shirt sponsorship during the period they won the League and got into the CL was £12 million, and even that was through a connected company.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35569 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:54:22 am
No company is going to legitimately sponsor a club for £25 million when they're currently getting £8 million, regardless of where they now stand.

Leicester's shirt sponsorship during the period they won the League and got into the CL was £12 million, and even that was through a connected company.

I know, but Man City are currently getting £67.5 million per season from Etihad ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,390
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35570 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:33:53 pm
I know, but Man City are currently getting £67.5 million per season from Etihad ...
The figure is even more impressive when you express it per match goers.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35571 on: Today at 09:26:51 pm »
Decent article here, explains a lot without being deferential. On my phone so apologies for not posting its entirety

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/apr/29/manchester-city-are-magnificent-but-struggle-to-match-thrills-of-uniteds-treble?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
Believer

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35572 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:26:51 pm
Decent article here, explains a lot without being deferential. On my phone so apologies for not posting its entirety

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/apr/29/manchester-city-are-magnificent-but-struggle-to-match-thrills-of-uniteds-treble?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Quote
Manchester City are magnificent but struggle to match thrills of Uniteds treble
Jonathan Wilson

Manchester City are brilliant. They can win games with and without the ball. They can stifle teams with possession or eviscerate them on the counter. They can produce moments of breathtaking combination play but also have in Erling Haaland a centre-forward with a set of attributes, physical and technical, that has been seen only perhaps half a dozen times before. They are magnificent and seemingly on course for a treble. They are also a symptom of the financial structures that are destroying the game football was once understood to be.

The naive and the wilfully blind will say there have been dominant teams before, but not like this there havent. Assuming City do go on to win the Premier League, this will be the third time in English history a club have won five titles in six seasons: Liverpool did it between 1979 and 1984 and Manchester United between 1996 and 2001.

John Stones celebrates scoring against Arsenal for Manchester City
Manchester Citys perfection is laced with coldness and unease
Read more
But Liverpools average points total over that six-year span, scaled down to a 20- rather than 22-team division and awarding three points for a win throughout, was 75.40. Uniteds over their six years of dominance was 80.67. Citys average, extrapolating this season pro rata to 89.48 points, is 91.25. Which is to say that City are 17.4% more dominant than the previously most dominant team in the history of Englands elite league.

Perhaps there is a significant constituency who do only want to see who the big boy will beat up this week  nobody, after all, ever went to the Colosseum wondering if the Christians might compete. Couple of big names rested, Alan: any danger of complacency from the lions? But this feels problematic.

City have spent wisely. There have been few missteps in terms of transfers. They identified the best manager in the world, employed him and built the club to his specification. They are that rarest of things in football: rich and clever. Even then, when at some point Pep Guardiola leaves, a downturn is likely. For now, though, the combination of a deep and richly talented squad and a tactically imaginative coach has produced a team that are essentially untouchable.

When United won the treble in 1998-99 there was the sense they could slip up at any time. Late comebacks became a defining theme. To be sure, rivals and neutrals found their continued success aggravating but there was an undeniable sense of excitement.

FA Cup games such as their fourth-round win over Liverpool (Dwight Yorke 88, Ole Gunnar Solskjær 90) and their semi-final replay victory over Arsenal (Roy Keanes red card, Dennis Bergkamps missed penalty, Ryan Giggss goal) remain classics.

Does anybody, even now, remember that without an effort City beat Chelsea and Arsenal in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup? A Manchester derby in the final, the chance for United to be the treble-deniers, just as they denied Liverpool in 1976-77, perhaps holds the possibility of a historic encounter, but only if United find a new level in the next five weeks.

Uniteds final 15-game Premiership surge in 1998-99 featured only three wins by more than a single goal. City still have seven of their final 15 games to play but have already won six by more than a single goal, including Wednesdays title showdown, in which they were wholly dominant. The title is likely to be confirmed three or four games from the end of the season  and that despite Arsenal having an exceptional campaign.

In the late 90s, Europe still had the nature of a quest for English teams. By the time United won the Champions League, there had been 15 years without an English winner. The group games against Barcelona, the wins over Internazionale and Juventus, even before the characteristically dramatic victory over Bayern Munich in the final, all had a sense of the epic.

Does anybody other than City fans recall any of their group games this season? Haalands five goals in the last-16 victory over RB Leipzig were eye-catching, but the game never felt like a serious contest. Even Bayern were cuffed aside 3-0 in the first leg.

Real Madrid, of course, should represent a proper challenge in the semi-final. If they are not, there is a serious danger that the fulfilment of Citys owners European dream comes without real jeopardy. To ask for a repeat of the Sergio Agüero moment that sealed a first Premier League title in 2012 is perhaps too much, but City could do with something that will lodge in the neutrals memory. Glory, after all, lies not merely in excellence but in drama.

Which is to say what? That City are too good to be loved? Perhaps. Its not their fault that it has become customary to field weakened sides in the FA Cup. Nor is it their fault that the Premier Leagues broadcast revenues allowed it to ride out the pandemic better than Europes other leagues, with the result that six of the continents 10 richest clubs are based in England. They are now benefiting from the rich-get-richer model Europes elite clubs instituted to satisfy their own greed, a mindset that now has Aleksandar Ceferin, the Uefa president, imagining Champions League finals played in other continents, of clubs as essentially global franchises.

The story of Citys disruption of that model, meanwhile, remains shrouded in Premier League charges of 101 breaches of competition rules. Repressive state throws money at project in a perfectly legal way until it crushes opponents doesnt sound much like the inspiring sporting fables of old.

Erling Haaland takes on Rob Holding and Oleksandr Zinchenko
Manchester City took Arsenal to a horrible place and didnt let them leave
Read more
The Premier Leagues unique selling point among Europes big five leagues used to be its competitiveness. Below City, to an extent, it still is. But it is in danger of tipping into Ligue 1 or Bundesliga territory.

Perhaps Newcastle, another state-backed side, will become notable rivals  which presents problems of its own, not only for ethical reasons given the nature of the states involved, but because state clubs are essentially unable to be regulated. If footballs authorities struggled to deal with the Oystons at Blackpool, you cant expect them to deal with the House of Saud.

And if another competition is transformed into a monopoly, what purpose is served by defending domestic leagues? If the current model is broken, why not try a new one?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35573 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm »
Quote
The Premier Leagues unique selling point among Europes big five leagues used to be its competitiveness. Below City, to an extent, it still is. But it is in danger of tipping into Ligue 1 or Bundesliga territory.

Perhaps Newcastle, another state-backed side, will become notable rivals  which presents problems of its own, not only for ethical reasons given the nature of the states involved, but because state clubs are essentially unable to be regulated. If footballs authorities struggled to deal with the Oystons at Blackpool, you cant expect them to deal with the House of Saud.

And if another competition is transformed into a monopoly, what purpose is served by defending domestic leagues? If the current model is broken, why not try a new one?

They're starting to get bored of Abu Dhabi already.

Let's hope it continues.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35574 on: Today at 09:55:08 pm »
If City get nothing but a slapped wrist......

New breakaway, a proper fit owners requirements, state ownership being banned, banning commercial deals that have links to owners and stringent FFP rules.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35575 on: Today at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:32:00 pm

A good article, although it was quite muted in regards to how much Man City have actually cheated. It is true that these state-owned clubs cannot be regulated, that for me is the main issue and why state owned clubs cannot be allowed if the game is to continue as a competitive sport. Any time they need money for the next big signing, the state of Abu Dhabi just instructs one of the states companies to sponsor Manchester City and then refunds them the money. Or, they get say, £500m investment from a company like silverlake, then Abu Dhabi invests £2B in that company.

Its been said many times, but if Man City are let off again, then that is me done. I will be in support of any breakaway domestic league by the proper clubs, failing that its local non-league time.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:32 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35576 on: Today at 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:57:01 pm
Its been said many times, but if Man City are let off again, then that is me done. I will be in support of any breakaway domestic league league by the proper clubs, failing that its local non-league time.

My feelings too.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 885 886 887 888 889 [890]   Go Up
« previous next »
 