



A good article, although it was quite muted in regards to how much Man City have actually cheated. It is true that these state-owned clubs cannot be regulated, that for me is the main issue and why state owned clubs cannot be allowed if the game is to continue as a competitive sport. Any time they need money for the next big signing, the state of Abu Dhabi just instructs one of the states companies to sponsor Manchester City and then refunds them the money. Or, they get say, £500m investment from a company like silverlake, then Abu Dhabi invests £2B in that company.Its been said many times, but if Man City are let off again, then that is me done. I will be in support of any breakaway domestic league by the proper clubs, failing that its local non-league time.