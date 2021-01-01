There was certainly talk near the time the charges were announced the other PL owners were pushing for harsh penalties.



I think owners like FSG and the Glazers have come to the conclusion that there is no competing with state owned clubs. The only way it's possible is with strictly applied ffp and we all saw UEFA failed to enforce that. If the premier league let them off with a slap on the wrist now then it's all over for any conventional owners.



The Premiership Clubs are wanting penalties, it was the extent of the charges that has been the main difference in this one, a number of journalists have been speaking to various club officials, I think it was Delaney who said a number were shocked by just how blatant their cheating had been. There is no way they are getting to forget this, also should Qatar takeover United, it could be the signal for all the other clubs to actually work together on this.