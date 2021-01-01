Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.
