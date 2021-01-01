« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
There was certainly talk near the time the charges were announced the other PL owners were pushing for harsh penalties.

I think owners like FSG and the Glazers have come to the conclusion that there is no competing with state owned clubs.  The only way it's possible is with strictly applied ffp and we all saw UEFA failed to enforce that.  If the premier league let them off with a slap on the wrist now then it's all over for any conventional owners.

The Premiership Clubs are wanting penalties, it was the extent of the charges that has been the main difference in this one, a number of journalists have been speaking to various club officials, I think it was Delaney who said a number were shocked by just how blatant their cheating had been. There is no way they are getting to forget this, also should Qatar takeover United, it could be the signal for all the other clubs to actually work together on this.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Imagine if Newcastle built a team like City and added the likes of Neymar . Means more followers and viewers. Bigger TV rights.

well I can see a lot of numbnuts following and viewing that after becoming instant NU fans -- but any league that becomes less and less competitive will soon get to the point where ppl will just give up going to games or watching on tv.

the golden goose is being killed, one cut at a time.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Carragher riding the Abu Dhabi FC dick too.

https://twitter.com/carra23/status/1651471814734884869?s=46&t=Nbia1Zc48XZEEoaSyZ4Bzg


Needs removing from our history and the Michael Owen treatment. The fucking state of this. Their players and manager singing songs about Sean Cox being attacked less than 5 years ago, let alone the 100+ charges against them. He's a disgrace.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Needs removing from our history and the Michael Owen treatment. The fucking state of this. Their players and manager singing songs about Sean Cox being attacked less than 5 years ago, let alone the 100+ charges against them. He's a disgrace.

No mention of Bob Paisley either.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.


Told you Premier League clubs powerless
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.


Told you Premier League clubs powerless

Didn't they have to change their sponsorship due to the new rule where you can't be sponsored by a betting company?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal worth an estimated £25 million a year.
The Times understands that the new deal is with a company from another Middle Eastern country rather than Saudi Arabia.
Officials at St James Park plan to unveil the new commercial partner, who will replace Fun88, a betting company whose agreement with Newcastle predated the £305 million takeover in October 2021 and was worth less than £8 million a year, next month. Newcastle struck an agreement with Fun88 last year to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship two years early.

Told you Premier League clubs powerless

To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...

Even so there is no way any company will give them 25m a season. Let's wait for the name of the company and see if it's related to PIF or not and I agree they seem to have learned from City experience and playing it smart

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:44:04 am
Didn't they have to change their sponsorship due to the new rule where you can't be sponsored by a betting company?

I have no idea but if the company is connected to PIF then not only the Premier League but clubs owners also are hopeless
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
To be honest, £25 million per season for a shirt sponsorship deal is not outrageous for a club that will most likely be in the CL next season. Tottenham are getting £40 million per season from AIA. Newcastle are still playing it smart ...

No company is going to legitimately sponsor a club for £25 million when they're currently getting £8 million, regardless of where they now stand.

Leicester's shirt sponsorship during the period they won the League and got into the CL was £12 million, and even that was through a connected company.
