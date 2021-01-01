« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 885 886 887 888 889 [890]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2340797 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,938
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35560 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
There was certainly talk near the time the charges were announced the other PL owners were pushing for harsh penalties.

I think owners like FSG and the Glazers have come to the conclusion that there is no competing with state owned clubs.  The only way it's possible is with strictly applied ffp and we all saw UEFA failed to enforce that.  If the premier league let them off with a slap on the wrist now then it's all over for any conventional owners.

The Premiership Clubs are wanting penalties, it was the extent of the charges that has been the main difference in this one, a number of journalists have been speaking to various club officials, I think it was Delaney who said a number were shocked by just how blatant their cheating had been. There is no way they are getting to forget this, also should Qatar takeover United, it could be the signal for all the other clubs to actually work together on this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35561 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Imagine if Newcastle built a team like City and added the likes of Neymar . Means more followers and viewers. Bigger TV rights.

well I can see a lot of numbnuts following and viewing that after becoming instant NU fans -- but any league that becomes less and less competitive will soon get to the point where ppl will just give up going to games or watching on tv.

the golden goose is being killed, one cut at a time.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35562 on: Today at 02:57:54 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 07:47:02 am
Carragher riding the Abu Dhabi FC dick too.

https://twitter.com/carra23/status/1651471814734884869?s=46&t=Nbia1Zc48XZEEoaSyZ4Bzg


Needs removing from our history and the Michael Owen treatment. The fucking state of this. Their players and manager singing songs about Sean Cox being attacked less than 5 years ago, let alone the 100+ charges against them. He's a disgrace.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 885 886 887 888 889 [890]   Go Up
« previous next »
 