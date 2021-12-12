Nick Harris's wonderful set of tweets which he put out after City's "victory." This is a journalist who has been busy uncovering the shite on City for years even before Spiegel released their evidence, he's been insulted and abused as he has uncovered the murky truth about them. A little story he lost his wife to brain cancer and one of the City forums decided to basically abuse him at the same time! Nice, eh. This is what needs highlighting time after time.



Nick Harris

@sportingintel



Even leaving aside the 115 pending Premier League charges against Man City, everything they've achieved since 2008 should be asterisked by the Uefa then CAS procedures in 2014 and 2020, and that's ignoring Spiegel



We can all acknowledge the brilliance of Pep (beyond question) and the fantastically focused spending of City & CFG. They've spent brilliantly, consistently. It doesn't erase the fact it's been systematically rigged, and they've got off lightly, as have PSG.



I even bore myself bringing this up, time and again, just when City are closer to winning stuff. But it's most relevant at precisely those times. They're an awesome machine. If you don't want to look beneath the bonnet at how that happened.



The day I don't bring this up is the day I'm not fit for purpose as a journalist.



I might just decide to do a normal job where I don't routinely get abused for doing my best, in support of fans, clubs and sports. That would be much easier. Less stressful. Quite possibly better paid.

