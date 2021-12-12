« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35440 on: Today at 12:11:26 am
PL Champions
22/23 Arsenal21/22 Liverpool20/21 United19/20 Liverpool18/19 Liverpool
17/18 United16/17 Chelsea15/16 Leicester14/15 Chelsea13/14 Liverpool12/13 United11/12 United
jillc

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35441 on: Today at 12:13:50 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:08:55 am
Good. Wipe out "That night in Munich" from the media's minds.

Yes thats right hope they win the treble and then when they make their squad even better dont cry on here when we cant get anywhere near them.
jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35442 on: Today at 12:16:14 am
It is good to see Nick Harris going on a rant on Twitter, one of the few journalists who comes out of this with honour for his coverage on this subject.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35443 on: Today at 12:16:32 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:13:50 am
Yes thats right hope they win the treble and then when they make their squad even better dont cry on here when we cant get anywhere near them.

We won't if the owners don't pony up the pennies.  :D
thaddeus

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35444 on: Today at 12:47:11 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:14 am
It is good to see Nick Harris going on a rant on Twitter, one of the few journalists who comes out of this with honour for his coverage on this subject.
I was only half watching but on the sports bulletin of the 10 o'clock new on the Beeb the presenter did make a comment that the Premier League was becoming uncompetitive.  Does anyone know who the presenter was?
jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35445 on: Today at 12:56:00 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:47:11 am
I was only half watching but on the sports bulletin of the 10 o'clock new on the Beeb the presenter did make a comment that the Premier League was becoming uncompetitive.  Does anyone know who the presenter was?

I didnt watch that so I am not sure, hopefully its something that will now be mentioned a lot more.
thaddeus

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35446 on: Today at 01:21:34 am
I've just watched on iplayer and it was Dan Roan.  He also talked about the "level of their [Man City's] resources" but in a sentence of gushing praise for how good they are.

I have said it before but I expect the Premier League are banking on them eventually being challenged by other state owned clubs and that the league will remain competitive because of it.  As someone that would disengage if we were bought by a state for the purposes of sportswashing it's not a very utopian vision.
GreatEx

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35447 on: Today at 04:23:04 am
You've got to take your hat off to them, they play football the way it should be played, and it's clear that the players bleed sky blue. A joy to watch, and a credit to Glorious Nation United Arab Emirates.
jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35448 on: Today at 06:21:39 am
Nick Harris's wonderful set of tweets which he put out after City's "victory." This is a journalist who has been busy uncovering the shite on City for years even before Spiegel released their evidence, he's been insulted and abused as he has uncovered the murky truth about them. A little story he lost his wife to brain cancer and one of the City forums decided to basically abuse him at the same time! Nice, eh. This is what needs highlighting time after time.

Nick Harris
@sportingintel

Even leaving aside the 115 pending Premier League charges against Man City, everything they've achieved since 2008 should be asterisked by the Uefa then CAS procedures in 2014 and 2020, and that's ignoring Spiegel

We can all acknowledge the brilliance of Pep (beyond question) and the fantastically focused spending of City & CFG. They've spent brilliantly, consistently. It doesn't erase the fact it's been systematically rigged, and they've got off lightly, as have PSG.

I even bore myself bringing this up, time and again, just when City are closer to winning stuff. But it's most relevant at precisely those times. They're an awesome machine. If you don't want to look beneath the bonnet at how that happened.

The day I don't bring this up is the day I'm not fit for purpose as a journalist.

I might just decide to do a normal job where I don't routinely get abused for doing my best, in support of fans, clubs and sports. That would be much easier. Less stressful. Quite possibly better paid.
spen71

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35449 on: Today at 07:04:42 am
At least someone is opening their mouth!

Radio 5 is nauseating, gushing over the cheats!
spider-neil

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35450 on: Today at 07:18:45 am
The amount of money City has spent (completely circumventing the rules) they should be winning the CL and league every season and its a failure on their part when they dont. 2 billion spent in 17 years. They spent 200m during the pandemic when everyone else was pulling in their purse strings.

I dont respect anything theyve done. Thats not sour grapes, thats like asking me to respect the achievement of Ben Johnson or Lance Armstrong. Fuck off.
elsewhere

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35451 on: Today at 08:04:27 am
I see that Haaland scored the goal after changing hairstyle
redk84

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35452 on: Today at 08:12:53 am
My head is telling me this season is their version of us last season...where we went for quad and took every competition to last game.
They're going for treble, and will ultimately fall short in CL but win other two.

Next season they will dropoff,  but probably won't be as noticeable as ours as they'll obviously keep spending.

And yeah nothing they do matters...nobody really cares apart from pointing out how they've cheated
spider-neil

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35453 on: Today at 08:47:25 am
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:12:53 am
My head is telling me this season is their version of us last season...where we went for quad and took every competition to last game.
They're going for treble, and will ultimately fall short in CL but win other two.

Next season they will dropoff,  but probably won't be as noticeable as ours as they'll obviously keep spending.

And yeah nothing they do matters...nobody really cares apart from pointing out how they've cheated

I can definitely see them doing the treble. Real dont look strong and I think they will comfortably wrap up the league and FA Cup. Once upon a time City winning the treble would have bothered me now I couldnt care less.
Jshooters

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35454 on: Today at 08:47:36 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:23 am
Who wrote that, Bluto?

No, one of the writers at football365. I may have been a bit hyperbolic in retrospect  :D
JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35455 on: Today at 08:57:46 am
The more they win, the more their cheating comes under the spotlight.

Despite winning the title last night, they are still moaning about Thiago not giving away a penalty for handball last night.
This despite winning the league because Rodri was not penalised for the most blatant handball you could ever see, against Everton. 😂
A-Bomb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35456 on: Today at 09:05:40 am
Right, when is the PL investigation and 100+ charges coming to fruition?

How long can it take to read a fucking report, get round a table, establish consensus then what the outcomes will look like.

koptommy93

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35457 on: Today at 09:08:24 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:05:40 am
Right, when is the PL investigation and 100+ charges coming to fruition?

How long can it take to read a fucking report, get round a table, establish consensus then what the outcomes will look like.


will take years
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35458 on: Today at 09:09:07 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:08:24 am
will take years
That's what they're telling us.
I don't believe a word they say.
koptommy93

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35459 on: Today at 09:10:10 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:09:07 am
That's what they're telling us.
I don't believe a word they say.
well the initial investigation took 5 years so.
zero zero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35460 on: Today at 09:16:30 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:05:40 am
Right, when is the PL investigation and 100+ charges coming to fruition?

How long can it take to read a fucking report, get round a table, establish consensus then what the outcomes will look like.
Once they go through all the evidence and if (ha ha) found guilty the commission have to decide on the precedent they are going to set with the punishment.

So much to choose from unlimited fined and/or relegation and/or suspended from playing in the league indefinitely or... any other punishment they see fit.
zero zero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35461 on: Today at 09:18:01 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:10:10 am
well the initial investigation took 5 years so.
Would have been quicker if Man City cooperated with the investigation.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35462 on: Today at 09:19:17 am
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:12:53 am
My head is telling me this season is their version of us last season...where we went for quad and took every competition to last game.
They're going for treble, and will ultimately fall short in CL but win other two.

Next season they will dropoff,  but probably won't be as noticeable as ours as they'll obviously keep spending.

And yeah nothing they do matters...nobody really cares apart from pointing out how they've cheated

They can field two full sides with no drop off in quality. We didnt have that luxury.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35463 on: Today at 09:22:25 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:16:30 am
Once they go through all the evidence and if (ha ha) found guilty the commission have to decide on the precedent they are going to set with the punishment.

So much to choose from unlimited fined and/or relegation and/or suspended from playing in the league indefinitely or... any other punishment they see fit.

They should forced to play all their matches in Abu Dhabi dressed as women in a rainbow hockey skirt and top combo for the rest of their existence.
Would go nicely with Vigo the Carpathian's pigtails as well.
zero zero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35464 on: Today at 09:35:28 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:22:25 am
They should forced to play all their matches in Abu Dhabi dressed as women in a rainbow hockey skirt and top combo for the rest of their existence.
Would go nicely with Vigo the Carpathian's pigtails as well.
;D Not sure it get to the nub of the problem of industrial scale cheating, but could put a dent in their recruiting ability
A-Bomb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35465 on: Today at 09:37:11 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:16:30 am
Once they go through all the evidence and if (ha ha) found guilty the commission have to decide on the precedent they are going to set with the punishment.

So much to choose from unlimited fined and/or relegation and/or suspended from playing in the league indefinitely or... any other punishment they see fit.

I've sat in and managed disciplinary meetings at work for employees (not a too dissimilar process), very quickly a consensus is made - the time taken is upon creating the roadmap for the process (outcome) and establishing the necessary evidence to execute, said process.

Now they have all the evidence, as that has been collated by the PL....the roadmap should take a few hours of thrashing out around the table, covering all angles.

Put the charges and consequences out there, for the inevitable push back from City - the fact the decision and consequences haven't been put out there, smacks of not wanting to 'derail Citys season' - Piss weak frankly.

I suspect we'll get the next instalment once the season is over and will be suffocated by transfer headlines.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35466 on: Today at 09:40:51 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Haaland's now broken Salah's record of 32 and is on 49 for the season overall. Those are Messi numbers. :o
He was a great signing for £51m.
zero zero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35467 on: Today at 10:14:33 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:37:11 am
I've sat in and managed disciplinary meetings at work for employees (not a too dissimilar process), very quickly a consensus is made - the time taken is upon creating the roadmap for the process (outcome) and establishing the necessary evidence to execute, said process.

Now they have all the evidence, as that has been collated by the PL....the roadmap should take a few hours of thrashing out around the table, covering all angles.
As have I. But I was following clear policy documents and guidelines as to possible punishments. I could call HR for advice if needed.

This situation is unprecedented though
Quote
Put the charges and consequences out there, for the inevitable push back from City - the fact the decision and consequences haven't been put out there, smacks of not wanting to 'derail Citys season' - Piss weak frankly.
I dunno. I think they want to get it right. The current charges only apply to 2009-2018. What about 2018-2023/4/5? I think that might be a factor
A-Bomb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35468 on: Today at 10:24:36 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:14:33 am
As have I. But I was following clear policy documents and guidelines as to possible punishments. I could call HR for advice if needed.

This situation is unprecedented thoughI dunno. I think they want to get it right. The current charges only apply to 2009-2018. What about 2018-2023/4/5? I think that might be a factor

The release of their charges, was the PL saying (we've done our bit, full due diligence) Over to the sentencing committee.....

What are we waiting for? evaluate and execute.... now. Get on with it....
JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35469 on: Today at 10:30:55 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:40:51 am
He was a great signing for £51m.
Bargain. Great business. Ped unearthing another hidden gem.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35470 on: Today at 10:40:00 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:30:55 am
Bargain. Great business. Ped unearthing another hidden gem.

I've got the wrong type of fly on today  ;)
JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35471 on: Today at 10:44:50 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:40:00 am
I've got the wrong type of fly on today  ;)
One of the most corrupt transfers in the history of the game.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35472 on: Today at 11:25:11 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm
Haaland won't be in this league long thankfully.

Once players are there, they aren't allowed to leave.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35473 on: Today at 11:31:25 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:21:39 am
Nick Harris's wonderful set of tweets which he put out after City's "victory." This is a journalist who has been busy uncovering the shite on City for years even before Spiegel released their evidence, he's been insulted and abused as he has uncovered the murky truth about them. A little story he lost his wife to brain cancer and one of the City forums decided to basically abuse him at the same time! Nice, eh. This is what needs highlighting time after time.

Nick Harris
@sportingintel

Even leaving aside the 115 pending Premier League charges against Man City, everything they've achieved since 2008 should be asterisked by the Uefa then CAS procedures in 2014 and 2020, and that's ignoring Spiegel

We can all acknowledge the brilliance of Pep (beyond question) and the fantastically focused spending of City & CFG. They've spent brilliantly, consistently. It doesn't erase the fact it's been systematically rigged, and they've got off lightly, as have PSG.

I even bore myself bringing this up, time and again, just when City are closer to winning stuff. But it's most relevant at precisely those times. They're an awesome machine. If you don't want to look beneath the bonnet at how that happened.

The day I don't bring this up is the day I'm not fit for purpose as a journalist.

I might just decide to do a normal job where I don't routinely get abused for doing my best, in support of fans, clubs and sports. That would be much easier. Less stressful. Quite possibly better paid.

Fair play to him, as you say he's been putting this out from day 1. One of the only journalists worthy of the job description.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35474 on: Today at 11:33:12 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:40:51 am
He was a great signing for £51m.

And a bargain salary of only £350k a week. He's playing for peanuts really.
rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35475 on: Today at 11:34:55 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:25:11 am
Once players are there, they aren't allowed to leave.


Madrid would find the £1 million a week to attract him.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:33:12 am
And a bargain salary of only £350k a week. He's playing for peanuts really.

That'll be in the charges for 2018 to 2023 ;)
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35476 on: Today at 11:37:08 am
You can have the best players, cheat the rules to get them, but watching that game: the way Guardiola has adapted over the years, made the most of them in the league, very likely ends with him. Wonder if he'll call it a day if they win the CL.
jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #35477 on: Today at 11:39:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:31:25 am
Fair play to him, as you say he's been putting this out from day 1. One of the only journalists worthy of the job description.

Add to that Miguel Delaney as well.
