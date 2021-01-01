« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
There was 4 games left when we beat them 3-2 in 2014.  I'm now going to get sad again.

Sterling playing for Liverpool and Milner playing for City. Meh.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Shame the hearing will be behind closed doors but the possible punishment look pretty tasty


Imagine having to re-play some games from years ago, I didn't realise that was an option.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
80% around £250 million a year of their commercial deals are with the Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala.

Mansour and Khaldoon sit on the board of Mubadala and every Mubadala company that sponsors City, Khaldoon is also on the board of them.

Not to mention the deals themselves are massively inflated. Then there are the off the books payments to players and managers as implied by Mancini as well as buying a football club for the current managers brother.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Can most of us do that though?  I've watched even less than you , and am equally sickened by the cheating. But I don't think I'll ever have a weekend that isn't better when it involves a liverpool win. Yes, even when Putin is the club owner and Gary Neville is picking the team.

Neville is definitely a line that once crossed there is no return, even more than despotic ownership.
The only thing that keeps me interested is Klopp really but your right a weekend is always better if we've won.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Good post, CAfe  :thumbup
If the likes of us and Arsenal and Utd are effectively saying that if you don't sort it then you wont have a league in the future, and the PL agree that some kind of breakaway is realistic, or even just a possibility, then we may be in business.

What would be the audience for Super Sunday if the game was City smashing Crystal Palace week after week. The participation of the traditional clubs is what gives Abu Dhabi's sportswashing legitimacy.
As you said, the status quo can not continue, and I don't think it will.

As you said, the status quo can not continue, and I don't think it will.

And, as a counterpoint to those who think along the lines that "nothing will happen" or that City will get away with it", Man City being expelled from the league is less damaging for the brand than the loss of the traditional clubs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
There was 4 games left when we beat them 3-2 in 2014.  I'm now going to get sad again.

Had wiped that from my brain.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Not to mention the deals themselves are massively inflated. Then there are the off the books payments to players and managers as implied by Mancini as well as buying a football club for the current managers brother.
Remember when the PL announced around Dec 2021 that owner linked deals that are over £1 million would be scrutinized by the PL, due to the vote of 18 clubs ( Cheats voted against it) to stop Saudi FC from getting Instant sponsorship from PIF.

2 months later the Cheats announced 3 deals in quick succession from 3 Mubadala companies, Emirates Palace Hotel, Aldar and Masdar, their commercial revenues jumped from £270 million to £330 million.

The Cheats just stuck their middle finger at the new rules the PL club's voted for.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It has to be proved. The PL haven't ignored it. You said "Anyone who think something will be done is dreaming". I'm not dreaming. Something is being done. Man City have been charged for breaking the rules over 100 times between 2009-2018. So, now it's with the independent commission. There will be PL lawyers on one side trying to prove Man City broke the rules and City's lawyers arguing the opposite. It's taken four years to get to this point.

If the real intention was for the PL to do nothing as keeps being claimed, by you and others, then wouldn't it have been easier to actually do nothing. The was a government white paper (policy outline). The PL were against it, but it will become law.

English footballs regulator: what will it do and is it a blow for Premier League?

What will the regulator do?
It will exist to ensure that English football is sustainable and resilient, for the benefit of fans and the local communities football clubs serve. The broader mission breaks into four specific thresholds a club must cross before being given a licence to compete by the regulator: appropriate resources; fit and proper custodians; fan interests; and approved competitions.
Being proven to be cheats and relegated cannot be good for City in any way. Unless you still think Lance Armstrong is greatest cyclist that's ever lived?

Some of the charges will be proved no doubt. The whole world knows they did break some rules.
Nothing means punishments that will not stop City from self-sponsoring themselvs. You are talking about formalities but I am talking about the root. They shouldn't be allowed to play in the Premier League anymore or not allowed to be sponsored by companies linked to UAE otherwise what is the point ? they will happily take the other punishments and keep going as they already successfully inflated their revenue.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Had wiped that from my brain.
Not surprised. Looking back, I think the Norwich game the following Sunday was the one that broke my brain.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Good post, CAfe  :thumbup What would be the audience for Super Sunday if the game was City smashing Crystal Palace week after week. The participation of the traditional clubs is what gives Abu Dhabi's sportswashing legitimacy.

As you said, the status quo can not continue, and I don't think it will.

And, as a counterpoint to those who think along the lines that "nothing will happen" or that City will get away with it", Man City being expelled from the league is less damaging for the brand than the loss of the traditional clubs.


But do greedy owners seeking billions for clubs really have the appetite for putting off potential sports washers from buying them?
All the money is destroying the sport. Look at the corruption and dodgy deals everywhere, UEFA, FIFA even stuff like West Ham getting a cheap deal for the olympic stadium where London council tax revenue pays for the upkeep of a stadium for a multi millionaire football club because bunter was mayor. This all ramped up once Abramovich, then Abu Dhabi came to town.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Some of the charges will be proved no doubt. The whole world knows they did break some rules.
Nothing means punishments that will not stop City from self-sponsoring themselvs. You are talking about formalities but I am talking about the root. They shouldn't be allowed to play in the Premier League anymore or not allowed to be sponsored by companies linked to UAE otherwise what is the point ?
I agree with all this

they will happily take the other punishments and keep going as they already successfully inflated their revenue.
I'm sure, but Man City don't get to pick their punishment. And they haven't successfully done anything, because they are having the case heard by an independent commission. The punishment needs to be for the rules that were broken and a deterrent so the same thing won't happen again.

Anyway, my particular favourite from the possible punishments:

Suspension of a club from playing in league matches, with an unlimited timeframe

Man City can't force the PL to let them play if the club won't abide by the rules.

Man City can't force the PL to let them play if the club won't abide by the rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Suspension of a club from playing in league matches, with an unlimited timeframe

how about the PL institute a one-time "4 up, 3-plus-MC down" relegation policy for this year?  who would complain other than MC?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
These fucks should be stripped of the title if they win it this season and it should be handed to Arsenal.

Theyve taken financial doping to a level that is nauseating and so obvious. I didnt think Chelsea could be topped but this is like a 100m sprinter taking steroids and coke right on the track, winning, and then celebrating with a gold medal round their neck. Like dude, we saw you shoot up on the track. Dont you feel a bit gross for celebrating and robbing everyone of a proper race?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
But do greedy owners seeking billions for clubs really have the appetite for putting off potential sports washers from buying them?
All the money is destroying the sport. Look at the corruption and dodgy deals everywhere, UEFA, FIFA even stuff like West Ham getting a cheap deal for the olympic stadium where London council tax revenue pays for the upkeep of a stadium for a multi millionaire football club because bunter was mayor. This all ramped up once Abramovich, then Abu Dhabi came to town.


Jack Walker seems like a distant memory now
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
how about the PL institute a one-time "4 up, 3-plus-MC down" relegation policy for this year?  who would complain other than MC?


Just bump everyone up and put them in Notts County's place, much like Rangers, let them crawl back up in shame see how many real fans they have when they play Boreham Wood.
Re: Man City
how about the PL institute a one-time "4 up, 3-plus-MC down" relegation policy for this year?  who would complain other than MC?
Nah. If you won't abide by the rules you don't get to play in the PL. Hopefully the EFL wouldn't want a club that wanted to continue cheating either.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
There was 4 games left when we beat them 3-2 in 2014.  I'm now going to get sad again.

I forgot that it was that amount of games left.

Feel sick. Rotten luck that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Problem with relegating them is they have such blood bought quality they will stroll their way to promotion - and in the process, deny a team of whichever league they're banished to the chance of going up.

Abu Dhabi owns the souls of the club's players.  There won't be a mass exodus of players looking for CL clubs if they're sent down to League Two. They don't get a say.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Problem with relegating them is they have such blood bought quality they will stroll their way to promotion - and in the process, deny a team of whichever league they're banished to the chance of going up.

Abu Dhabi owns the souls of the club's players.  There won't be a mass exodus of players looking for CL clubs if they're sent down to League Two. They don't get a say.

If they were relegated it would be for financial cheating & the EFL would be all over that like a dirty little sex rash
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I just hope the PL realise how important it is to properly punish these cheating c*nts. If they dont then there is no point to the game and many proper fans will just walk away.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Nah. If you won't abide by the rules you don't get to play in the PL. Hopefully the EFL wouldn't want a club that wanted to continue cheating either.
so you're saying the PL should ban them forever?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
so you're saying the PL should ban them forever?
Lance Armstrong received a lifetime ban
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
so you're saying the PL should ban them forever?
Until they agree abide by the rules. Plus, due to their track record of duplicity, they'd have to agree to complete transparency for their financial dealings.

Might not have the example exactly right, but I believe the Man City/Puma deal works something like this

Mubadala invested in --> Company A --> Who invested in Puma --> Who gave Man City a comparable sponsorship deal to far more renowned football clubs
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
As long as they're benefiting from cheating then the only effective punishment is being banned from all league competition until they put their house in order.

That means forcing them to sell players, and imposing a operational and wage structure on them where they can't entice players by paying them obscene money off the books for "consultancy work".

Every other punishment - a points deduction, relegation, stripped of trophies, whatever - is short term at best unless the underlying rot at Abu Dhabi FC addressed. Until it's made clear they won't be ever allowed to buy their way out of trouble and purchase trophies like so many trinkets, then ultimately they will endure and shrug off any punishment metered out to them.

It's the nuclear option. I'm not sure the EFL or the PL have the stomach for it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Lance Armstrong received a lifetime ban
hardly relevant ....
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Problem with relegating them is they have such blood bought quality they will stroll their way to promotion - and in the process, deny a team of whichever league they're banished to the chance of going up.

Abu Dhabi owns the souls of the club's players.  There won't be a mass exodus of players looking for CL clubs if they're sent down to League Two. They don't get a say.

They'd never be able to pay the wages and the fucking fannies couldn't deal with the physicality in the lower leagues anyway, they'd all fuck off.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Until they agree abide by the rules. Plus, due to their track record of duplicity, they'd have to agree to complete transparency for their financial dealings.

Might not have the example exactly right, but I believe the Man City/Puma deal works something like this

Mubadala invested in --> Company A --> Who invested in Puma --> Who gave Man City a comparable sponsorship deal to far more renowned football clubs

assuming they do pay a price like getting kicked out of the PL, from that point forward the only thing that "might" work is that they are forced to submit their books to the PL for independent audit (at MC expense) at the end of every month .... forever.  anything that even looks slightly off gets them immediately kicked out again, for 2x as long as last time.

oh, and 3 strikes and you're out forever, and AD is banned from having any kind of ownership interest in a UK sports establishment.


(meanwhile, in other parts of dreamland ....)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They'd never be able to pay the wages and the fucking fannies couldn't deal with the physicality in the lower leagues anyway, they'd all fuck off.

Exactly they would be racing out of the door the moment the axe falls.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
assuming they do pay a price like getting kicked out of the PL, from that point forward the only thing that "might" work is that they are forced to submit their books to the PL for independent audit...
If they can't be trusted to be honest, they will have to expect extra scrutiny and to be transparent going forward.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Exactly they would be racing out of the door the moment the axe falls.
... off to the pub for a pint of water.  :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
... off to the pub for a pint of water.  :)

 :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
... off to the pub for a pint of water.  :)


 ;D


Hope these get smashed tonight. Think it will be the reverse though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
... off to the pub for a pint of water.  :)

;D

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:20:24 pm
Exactly they would be racing out of the door the moment the axe falls.

Imagine any of them wanting to get booted all over the place at Stoke on a wet Wednesday night
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They'd never be able to pay the wages and the fucking fannies couldn't deal with the physicality in the lower leagues anyway, they'd all fuck off.

Is the blatant off the books payments supplementing their wages part of the investigation though? I thought it was largely just their fake sponsorship deals under scrutiny.

If they're still getting paid, they stay imo, whether they want to or not. Abu Dhabi says when they leave.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Is the blatant off the books payments supplementing their wages part of the investigation though? I thought it was largely just their fake sponsorship deals under scrutiny.

If they're still getting paid, they stay imo, whether they want to or not. Abu Dhabi says when they leave.

No, they have been charged over wages too. there are charges in relation to manager remunerations from 2009 to 2013 and player renumerations from 2011 to 2016. So they know there is dodgy shit goinT on in relation to wages.

2. In respect of:
(a) each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2009/10 to 2011/12 inclusive, Premier League Rules Q.7 and Q.8; and
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules P.7 and P.8; and
(b) each of Seasons 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of player remuneration in its relevant contracts with its players, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2010/11 and 2011/12, Premier League Rules K.12 and K.20;
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.20;
(3) for Seasons 2013/14 and 2014/15, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.19; and
(4) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules T.13 and T.20.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Is the blatant off the books payments supplementing their wages part of the investigation though? I thought it was largely just their fake sponsorship deals under scrutiny.

If they're still getting paid, they stay imo, whether they want to or not. Abu Dhabi says when they leave.

If they did they'd soon find themselves in the National League.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I'm beginning to think that City fans are even more deluded and unbearable  than United fans, and that's saying something!

Maybe it's a mancunian thing
