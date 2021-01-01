As long as they're benefiting from cheating then the only effective punishment is being banned from all league competition until they put their house in order.



That means forcing them to sell players, and imposing a operational and wage structure on them where they can't entice players by paying them obscene money off the books for "consultancy work".



Every other punishment - a points deduction, relegation, stripped of trophies, whatever - is short term at best unless the underlying rot at Abu Dhabi FC addressed. Until it's made clear they won't be ever allowed to buy their way out of trouble and purchase trophies like so many trinkets, then ultimately they will endure and shrug off any punishment metered out to them.



It's the nuclear option. I'm not sure the EFL or the PL have the stomach for it.