If the likes of us and Arsenal and Utd are effectively saying that if you don't sort it then you wont have a league in the future, and the PL agree that some kind of breakaway is realistic, or even just a possibility, then we may be in business.



The thing that's bugged me for ages is that the one thing City cannot buy is the credible competition that the traditional clubs provide, and that is the ultimate threat.



Good post, CAfeWhat would be the audience for Super Sunday if the game was City smashing Crystal Palace week after week. The participation of the traditional clubs is what gives Abu Dhabi's sportswashing legitimacy.As you said, the status quo can not continue, and I don't think it will.And, as a counterpoint to those who think along the lines that "nothing will happen" or that City will get away with it", Man City being expelled from the league is less damaging for the brand than the loss of the traditional clubs.