I absolutely agree, that's why its mad thinking nothing will come of it. You'd also imagine the PL won't want this dragging on either as that will be City's tactics to hold it up as much as possible.



I don't think the PL are as concerned about how long it takes as to the outcomes they want. Broadly:1. If you want to play in the PL you have to abide by the rules, all the clubs have signed up for2. If we ask for documents during an investigation, you will complyOtherwise, again, what is the point? There is not time-bar. There is no right of appeal. There is no running to CAS. It's all in house, with the PL able to set a punishment that will ensure the above outcomes in the future.Because the next PL investigation and charges will be - Man City the Cheating Years 2018-Present