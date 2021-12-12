« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 879 880 881 882 883 [884]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2329350 times)

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35320 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:38:21 am
Serious, you say? How much per charge and remember to spell clearly the off-shore bank account number in your voice mail.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:08:56 am
It'll be a nice little earner for the EPL. Nothing more than that. They hold too much influence in the right places.
What about the clubs? Will they get paid off too?

If the PL make a mess of this, the outcome will be more powers to the independent regulator.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35321 on: Today at 10:41:31 am »
I wouldnt be surprised if the punishment was already agreed with the Abu Dhabi royal family before the charges were announced.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,170
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35322 on: Today at 10:53:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:41:31 am
I wouldnt be surprised if the punishment was already agreed with the Abu Dhabi royal family before the charges were announced.

That's if there is any punishment at all. The game is corrupt from top to bottom. I hold no faith in them being found guilty and facing any meaningful punishment.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35323 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Theyll probably go on a massive spending spree then get a couple of windows transfer ban. Thats as far as itll go
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35324 on: Today at 10:57:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:53:35 am
That's if there is any punishment at all. The game is corrupt from top to bottom. I hold no faith in them being found guilty and facing any meaningful punishment.
Exactly. Its all likely just smoke and mirrors to give the appearance of the PL taking Abu Dhabis cheating seriously. When in reality, the money Abu Dhabi invest into Britain will ensure they are allowed to continue cheating with their little football project.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,024
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35325 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:57:16 am
Exactly. Its all likely just smoke and mirrors to give the appearance of the PL taking Abu Dhabis cheating seriously. When in reality, the money Abu Dhabi invest into Britain will ensure they are allowed to continue cheating with their little football project.

The PL is the clubs. Do you think FSG, Kronke, Glasers, Levy, Boehly etc give two fucks about investement into the UK?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,750
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35326 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:42 am
The PL is the clubs. Do you think FSG, Kronke, Glasers, Levy, Boehly etc give two fucks about investement into the UK?

You are wasting your breath some people just wont accept it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35327 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:42 am
The PL is the clubs. Do you think FSG, Kronke, Glasers, Levy, Boehly etc give two fucks about investement into the UK?
Yes I know that, but they didnt stop the Saudi takeover of Newcastle due to the government leaning on the PL
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35328 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:53:35 am
That's if there is any punishment at all. The game is corrupt from top to bottom. I hold no faith in them being found guilty and facing any meaningful punishment.
Man City dont seem as confident as you are.

Citys legal team did not want it reported that it was challenging the jurisdiction of Premier League arbitrators to investigate the case and that it was also fighting a request to disclose documents and information to the panel.

Lost their appeal with all their money and political influence
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35329 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:37 am
Theyll probably go on a massive spending spree then get a couple of windows transfer ban. Thats as far as itll go

Is the correct answer. Football is great in terms of talking mortality not so much enforcing it.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,750
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35330 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:50:12 pm
Man City dont seem as confident as you are.

Citys legal team did not want it reported that it was challenging the jurisdiction of Premier League arbitrators to investigate the case and that it was also fighting a request to disclose documents and information to the panel.

Lost their appeal with all their money and political influence

I am assuming they mean the oncoming case, as I know City stopped co-operating originally. I am wondering if the Premier League will have to force them once again to hand over the documents from the more recent years? They are certainly not interested in working with the PL are they?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35331 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:03:44 pm
I am assuming they mean the oncoming case, as I know City stopped co-operating originally. I am wondering if the Premier League will have to force them once again to hand over the documents from the more recent years? They are certainly not interested in working with the PL are they?
Nope. This was from 2021. Man City didn't want it reported that they were not cooperating with the investigation

I didn't provide a link earlier as I was on my phone:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/court-ruling-shows-premier-league-still-investigating-manchester-city-over-ffp

Agree with your last point. They weren't cooperating with the investigation, which is part of the rules they agreed to abide by. And for which they were later charged this year.

There's little point in a four year investigation, making charges against Man City for not providing accurate financial statements only to let City carry on as they were.

Why bother investigating them at all? Why would the other clubs stand for that?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:41 pm by zero zero »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,750
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35332 on: Today at 01:50:18 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:21:54 pm
Nope. This was from 2021. Man City didn't want it reported that they were not cooperating with the investigation

I didn't provide a link earlier as I was on my phone:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/court-ruling-shows-premier-league-still-investigating-manchester-city-over-ffp

Agree with your last point. They weren't cooperating with the investigation, which is part of the rules they agreed to abide by. And for which they were later charged this year.

There's little point in a four year investigation, making charges against Man City for not providing accurate financial statements only to let City carry on as they were.

Why bother investigating them at all? Why would the other clubs stand for that?

I absolutely agree, that's why its mad thinking nothing will come of it. You'd also imagine the PL won't want this dragging on either as that will be City's tactics to hold it up as much as possible.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35333 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:50:18 pm
I absolutely agree, that's why its mad thinking nothing will come of it. You'd also imagine the PL won't want this dragging on either as that will be City's tactics to hold it up as much as possible.
I don't think the PL are as concerned about how long it takes as to the outcomes they want. Broadly:

1. If you want to play in the PL you have to abide by the rules, all the clubs have signed up for
2. If we ask for documents during an investigation, you will comply

Otherwise, again, what is the point? There is not time-bar. There is no right of appeal. There is no running to CAS. It's all in house, with the PL able to set a punishment that will ensure the above outcomes in the future.

Because the next PL investigation and charges will be - Man City the Cheating Years 2018-Present


Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,170
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35334 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:42 am
The PL is the clubs. Do you think FSG, Kronke, Glasers, Levy, Boehly etc give two fucks about investement into the UK?

It only took them 15 years to announce charges and as said above, they all accepted Saudi Arabia into the league to protect UK investment.
The chairmen of the clubs aren't the ones handing down any punishments.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,024
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35335 on: Today at 03:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:29:55 pm
It only took them 15 years to announce charges and as said above, they all accepted Saudi Arabia into the league to protect UK investment.
The chairmen of the clubs aren't the ones handing down any punishments.

No, but now they will be holding the threat of an ESL over their heads. FSG always believed FFP would be followed, now that UEFA fucked that up with their stupid time barred rules, they have to curtail them another way and the clubs do have the power to make the PL deal with this. Saudi will be getting closely monitored on their spend as it is.

If they DONT deal with ADFC now, then it'll just be a free for all, with clubs spending what they don't have, the top teams refusing to sign up to the TV deal and threatening they'll leave if they don't get to negotiate their own deals. The future of the PL hangs on this case.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35336 on: Today at 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:35:37 pm
No, but now they will be holding the threat of an ESL over their heads. FSG always believed FFP would be followed, now that UEFA fucked that up with their stupid time barred rules, they have to curtail them another way and the clubs do have the power to make the PL deal with this. Saudi will be getting closely monitored on their spend as it is.

If they DONT deal with ADFC now, then it'll just be a free for all, with clubs spending what they don't have, the top teams refusing to sign up to the TV deal and threatening they'll leave if they don't get to negotiate their own deals. The future of the PL hangs on this case.

How can you believe this when Newcastle just self sponsored themselves?
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35337 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:15:07 pm
How can you believe this when Newcastle just self sponsored themselves?
Because they're two different things?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 879 880 881 882 883 [884]   Go Up
« previous next »
 