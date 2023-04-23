Do you know how many of the 100, are 'serious' charges? Are some in there, for fairly minor indisgressions? I know cheating is cheating, but weren't we fined or emabargoed for signing unerage players or something. I'd like to think there are enough charges in the list to see them seriously punished. But I have no idea what's actually in the 100.



They all are. It's all to do with Sponsorship, Manager contracts, such as Mancinis off the books contract, player contracts, UEFA FFP breaches, profit and sustainability breaches and failure to co-operate.In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club ( Club ) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.Details of the Premier League Rules that the Club is alleged to have breached are as follows:1. In respect of each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those seasons that required provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs, namely:(a) for Season 2009/10, Premier League Rules B.13, C.71, C.72, C.75 (amended to C.79 from 10 September 2009 for the remainder of Season 2009/10) and C.80;(b) for Season 2010/11, Premier League Rules B.13, C.78, C.79, C.86 and C.87;(c) for Season 2011/12, Premier League Rules B.13, E.3, 4, E.11 and E.12;(d) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11 and E.12;(e) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rules 15, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.49;(f) for Season 2014/15, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;(g) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;(h) for Season 2016/17, Premier League Rules16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51; and(i) for Season 2017/18, Premier League Rules B.16, 3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51.2. In respect of:(a) each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager, namely:(1) for Seasons 2009/10 to 2011/12 inclusive, Premier League Rules Q.7 and Q.8; and(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules P.7 and P.8; and(b) each of Seasons 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of player remuneration in its relevant contracts with its players, namely:(1) for Seasons 2010/11 and 2011/12, Premier League Rules K.12 and K.20;(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.20;(3) for Seasons 2013/14 and 2014/15, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.19; and(4) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules T.13 and T.20.3. In respect of each of Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to comply with UEFAs regulations, including UEFAs Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, namely:(a) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rule B.14.6; and(b) for Seasons 2014/15 to 2017/18 inclusive, Premier League Rule B.15.6.4. In respect of each of the Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons on Profitability and Sustainability, namely:(a) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules E.52 to E.60; and(b) for Seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18, Premier League Rules E.53 to E.60.5. In respect of the period from December 2018 to date, the Premier League Rules applicable in the relevant Seasons requiring a member club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information to the Premier League in the utmost good faith, namely:(a) for Season 2018/19, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;(b) for Season 2019/20, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;(c) for Season 2020/21, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;(d) for Season 2021/22, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16; and(e) for Season 2022/23, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16.