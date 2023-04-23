« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 09:18:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 23, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.
I definitely would want us to get them.
We could pick them up from the Emptyhad and parade them through the two bus stops Abu Dhabi used for their parade
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 10:23:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on April 23, 2023, 09:18:58 pm
I definitely would want us to get them.
We could pick them up from the Emptyhad and parade them through the two bus stops Abu Dhabi used for their parade

Could stop off for a water, too...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 10:36:33 pm
Two bus parade.

Rodgers and Gerrard with the 13/14 team on a bus and Jurgen and the boys from 18-19 and 21-22 on the other one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 10:49:31 pm
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 10:51:43 pm
Quote from: royhendo on April 23, 2023, 10:49:31 pm
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?

Most probably sang Sign On a couple of weeks ago though, because thats both witty and original.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 23, 2023, 10:51:52 pm
Quote from: royhendo on April 23, 2023, 10:49:31 pm
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?


You're forgetting that they also have Europe,we must also not forget how empty our ends were for our finals last year.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 07:05:37 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 23, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.

Its irrelevant as sadly we wont get them anyway. The most likely is they will be stripped of their titles and that will be that. We dont know what the players and staff think either.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 07:12:38 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 23, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.
Is that remotely likely at the moment that they will "lose" their titles etc?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 07:53:11 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:12:38 am
Is that remotely likely at the moment that they will "lose" their titles etc?

From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:32:57 am
Them being found guilty will be a good start because it will leave a big fat Asterisk by all their achievements.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:36:04 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:32:57 am
Them being found guilty will be a good start because it will leave a big fat Asterisk by all their achievements.
Yes, thats the main thing.
The world needs to know that Manchester City are the biggest cheats in the history of sport.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:45:47 am
Theyll never get punished. There isnt the appetite for it. In fact Ive never seen them as lauded as they are now. The whole nation is willing them to win the treble.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:00:17 am
All of Europe stands in awe of their magnificence and is asking just how do they do it?
Pep is simply a genius.
Who else could persuade top internationals to join and keep them happy to sit on the bench while maintaining a wage bill lower than their rivals?
Incredible man management skills.
No wonder top sponsors like 8xBet are falling over themselves to throw money at the Man City project.
They know winners when they see them.
All these accusations just sound like sour grapes from bad losers who have been shown up by the superb management of the club both on and off the pitch.


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:04:07 am
Still hope they win the FA Cup though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:53:11 am
From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?

Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:11:54 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:53:11 am
From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?
Didn't think they will go that far.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?
Agreed but will they even be found guilty?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:38:54 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

It sends the message if you have plenty of money we will turn a blind eye to it if something is in it for us ?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:01:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

They could be stripped of the titles but its just unlikely they will be given to the second placed teams Its possible they could be kicked out of the League.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:04:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:11:54 am
Didn't think they will go that far.
Agreed but will they even be found guilty?

You dont charge somebody with over one hundred charges unless you are pretty sure of your case. Also its not time barred so there is little danger of running out of time, unlike the UEFA charges.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:44:49 pm
If they get found guilty but don't have their league titles taken away then the game is truly gone, tells every other sportswashing project they can get away with anything.

As I understand it, it will only be league titles stripped, they'll keep the FA Cups and League Cups they cheated their way to no matter the outcome, which is a travesty and an insult to the likes of Watford and Stoke who should've enjoyed the greatest day in their history if it wasn't for the biggest cheats football has ever seen
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 02:44:49 pm
which is a travesty and an insult to the likes of Watford and Stoke who should've enjoyed the greatest day in their history if it wasn't for the biggest cheats football has ever seen

The thing is, they may not have beaten the team that Man City would have been replaced by. So there is no way of proving they definitely would have won a cup. Whereas when it comes to the league it's different. That's easy to prove. The runner-up would have been rightfully crowned champions.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:00:06 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm
The thing is, they may not have beaten the team that Man City would have been replaced by. So there is no way of proving they definitely would have won a cup. Whereas when it comes to the league it's different. That's easy to prove. The runner-up would have been rightfully crowned champions.


Fair point, you'd still be furious if you were a fan of those clubs though and it doesn't make City keeping the cups right. Needs to be a blank space for every year they've won either trophy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:01:17 pm
They could be stripped of the titles but its just unlikely they will be given to the second placed teams Its possible they could be kicked out of the League.

Serie A does that, so don't see why the PL can't do it too.

City are a small, insignificant club with a tiny fan base. If they moved us to 1st and gave us the trophy, in 10 years no-one would remember that City cheated to the titles and we finished second.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:00:06 pm

Fair point, you'd still be furious if you were a fan of those clubs though and it doesn't make City keeping the cups right. Needs to be a blank space for every year they've won either trophy.

 Yep. Strip them of everything they've won and relegate them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:17:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

Obviously depends on forward sanctions.

If they get demoted to league 2, banned from the premier league for 10 years etc etc then Id imagine Newcastle et al will be more arsed about that than they would previous tittles being stripped anyway.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:17:33 pm
Obviously depends on forward sanctions.

If they get demoted to league 2, banned from the premier league for 10 years etc etc then Id imagine Newcastle et al will be more arsed about that than they would previous tittles being stripped anyway.

Only cos Newcastle don't have any ;)

The punishment does need to be stripping of titles and relegation, they've cheated and lied for over a decade now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Serie A does that, so don't see why the PL can't do it too.

City are a small, insignificant club with a tiny fan base. If they moved us to 1st and gave us the trophy, in 10 years no-one would remember that City cheated to the titles and we finished second.

We are in unprecedented times though I would guess it will go on how many charges are proven. If they prove the majority of charges football will ignite like never before. Dont be surprised to see clubs threatening to sue the authorities if they are not satisfied with the overall punishment. Its why its stupid people saying nothing will happen if they are found guilty the other clubs will insist the authorities act seriously or otherwise there will be all sorts of mayhem.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm
Theyve cheated their competitors, fellow members of a very elite business. Why would they put up with it? Obviously they (the FA and EPL) care very little about the fans who support the teams and often pay a lot of money to do so. But why would fellow owners, chairmen or CEOs be happy to go along with the cheating? These people are taking the piss to their faces. Some no doubt fancy a bit of the dishonest action, but most spend self generated money. American Pro Sports would have these chancers heavily sanctioned and the owners forced out if the behaviour persisted.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm
We are in unprecedented times though I would guess it will go on how many charges are proven. If they prove the majority of charges football will ignite like never before. Dont be surprised to see clubs threatening to sue the authorities if they are not satisfied with the overall punishment. Its why its stupid people saying nothing will happen if they are found guilty the other clubs will insist the authorities act seriously or otherwise there will be all sorts of mayhem.

Do you know how many of the 100, are 'serious' charges?  Are some in there, for fairly minor indisgressions? I know cheating is cheating, but weren't we fined or emabargoed for signing unerage players or something.   I'd like to think there are enough charges in the list to see them seriously punished. But I have no idea what's actually in the 100.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Do you know how many of the 100, are 'serious' charges?  Are some in there, for fairly minor indisgressions? I know cheating is cheating, but weren't we fined or emabargoed for signing unerage players or something.   I'd like to think there are enough charges in the list to see them seriously punished. But I have no idea what's actually in the 100.

What are Manchester City accused of?
The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give a true and fair view of the clubs financial position; a failure to include full details of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/manchester-city-premier-league-charges-key-questions-answered


All the charges are serious, imo. Especially the failure cooperate with the investigation.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:10:22 pm by zero zero »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Do you know how many of the 100, are 'serious' charges?  Are some in there, for fairly minor indisgressions? I know cheating is cheating, but weren't we fined or emabargoed for signing unerage players or something.   I'd like to think there are enough charges in the list to see them seriously punished. But I have no idea what's actually in the 100.

They are all serious charges it's just how many get proved which will probably dictate what punishment they will get. Although I think the other clubs will get together and make a lot of trouble for the authorities, if they don't punish them severely.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Do you know how many of the 100, are 'serious' charges?  Are some in there, for fairly minor indisgressions? I know cheating is cheating, but weren't we fined or emabargoed for signing unerage players or something.   I'd like to think there are enough charges in the list to see them seriously punished. But I have no idea what's actually in the 100.

They all are. It's all to do with Sponsorship, Manager contracts, such as Mancinis off the books contract, player contracts, UEFA FFP breaches, profit and sustainability breaches and failure to co-operate.

In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club ( Club ) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

Details of the Premier League Rules that the Club is alleged to have breached are as follows:

1. In respect of each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those seasons that required provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs, namely:
(a) for Season 2009/10, Premier League Rules B.13, C.71, C.72, C.75 (amended to C.79 from 10 September 2009 for the remainder of Season 2009/10) and C.80;
(b) for Season 2010/11, Premier League Rules B.13, C.78, C.79, C.86 and C.87;
(c) for Season 2011/12, Premier League Rules B.13, E.3, 4, E.11 and E.12;
(d) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11 and E.12;
(e) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rules 15, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.49;
(f) for Season 2014/15, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;
(g) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;
(h) for Season 2016/17, Premier League Rules16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51; and
(i) for Season 2017/18, Premier League Rules B.16, 3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51.

2. In respect of:
(a) each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2009/10 to 2011/12 inclusive, Premier League Rules Q.7 and Q.8; and
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules P.7 and P.8; and
(b) each of Seasons 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of player remuneration in its relevant contracts with its players, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2010/11 and 2011/12, Premier League Rules K.12 and K.20;
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.20;
(3) for Seasons 2013/14 and 2014/15, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.19; and
(4) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules T.13 and T.20.

3. In respect of each of Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to comply with UEFAs regulations, including UEFAs Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, namely:
(a) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rule B.14.6; and
(b) for Seasons 2014/15 to 2017/18 inclusive, Premier League Rule B.15.6.



4. In respect of each of the Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons on Profitability and Sustainability, namely:
(a) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules E.52 to E.60; and
(b) for Seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18, Premier League Rules E.53 to E.60.

5. In respect of the period from December 2018 to date, the Premier League Rules applicable in the relevant Seasons requiring a member club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information to the Premier League in the utmost good faith, namely:
(a) for Season 2018/19, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(b) for Season 2019/20, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(c) for Season 2020/21, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(d) for Season 2021/22, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16; and
(e) for Season 2022/23, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-city-ffp-premier-league-29144551
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm


All the charges are serious, imo. Especially the failure cooperate with the investigation.

it used to be that if someone was in a car crash and refused a breathalyser test, it was an automatic 12 month suspension.

Non cooperation isn't like pleading the fifth. That alone should come with a 12 point deduction.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:18:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
it used to be that if someone was in a car crash and refused a breathalyser test, it was an automatic 12 month suspension.

Non cooperation isn't like pleading the fifth. That alone should come with a 12 point deduction.

Rio missed a drugs test, banned as if he'd provided a positive sample.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
it used to be that if someone was in a car crash and refused a breathalyser test, it was an automatic 12 month suspension.

Non cooperation isn't like pleading the fifth. That alone should come with a 12 point deduction.
I agree. All the clubs agree to these rules as part of being able to compete in the PL.

Not cooperating just strengthens the idea that they are deliberately misleading the PL.

And, I do thing there will be severe sanctions. No point having the rules if one club can just choose to ignore them. The PL are all the other clubs, after all. And no point going through a four year investigation to try and sweep it under the rug or give City a slap on the wrist. At least 18 of the other clubs aren't going to stand for it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
the other club owners are business people.  why in Christ's name would (or should) they allow a competitor to blatantly and repeatedly cheat them out of anything?  they wouldn't sit back and accept it in the other business(es) they own.

another (kinda small) issue .... our players and staff - and same with other clubs - individually lost bonus compensation from missing out on league positions.  City should be forced to cough up that money for each person who lost out.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
the other club owners are business people.  why in Christ's name would (or should) they allow a competitor to blatantly and repeatedly cheat them out of anything?  they wouldn't sit back and accept it in the other business(es) they own.

another (kinda small) issue .... our players and staff - and same with other clubs - individually lost bonus compensation from missing out on league positions.  City should be forced to cough up that money for each person who lost out.

Prize money, sponsorship deals, shirt sales, merchandise sales, victory parades and the income for the relevant city, it's millions
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on April 22, 2023, 07:49:24 pm
Its just another way for them to cook the books. The 15000 unsold seats at each game will be sold as hospitality seats at an extortionate amount to made up sponsors who reside in Abu Dhabi, obviously they wont turn up to the game to watch though

There was an article a few years ago showing which clubs reported their attendance as sold tickets, rather than actual people in the stadium. City were one of the worst offenders and on average their actual attendance of people in the stadium was around 7000 less.  2021/22 City had 17000 empty seats against RB Leipzig in a Champions League game. Money might help to buy success, but it cant buy you a decent fan base.

Merci Jonny. So, even with the 100 odd breaches they are under investigation for, they make no attempt to keep a low profile and tis business as usual. Maybe their arrogance will be their comeuppance. Fingers crossed and all that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:38:21 am
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm
What are Manchester City accused of?
The Premier League has charged the champions with 101 breaches of competition rules. The charges cover four areas: a failure to give a true and fair view of the clubs financial position; a failure to include full details of player and manager remuneration; breaches of national and continental financial fair play regulations; and a failure to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations. These charges will be heard by an independent commission.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/manchester-city-premier-league-charges-key-questions-answered


All the charges are serious, imo. Especially the failure cooperate with the investigation.

Serious, you say? How much per charge and remember to spell clearly the off-shore bank account number in your voice mail.
