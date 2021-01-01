« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 878 879 880 881 882 [883]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2326875 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35280 on: Yesterday at 09:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.
I definitely would want us to get them.
We could pick them up from the Emptyhad and parade them through the two bus stops Abu Dhabi used for their parade
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,211
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35281 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:18:58 pm
I definitely would want us to get them.
We could pick them up from the Emptyhad and parade them through the two bus stops Abu Dhabi used for their parade

Could stop off for a water, too...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35282 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
Two bus parade.

Rodgers and Gerrard with the 13/14 team on a bus and Jurgen and the boys from 18-19 and 21-22 on the other one.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35283 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm »
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,305
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35284 on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?

Most probably sang Sign On a couple of weeks ago though, because thats both witty and original.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35285 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Loving these Man City fans complaining about how dear it is for a day at Wembley. Amazing how other clubs manage it eh?


You're forgetting that they also have Europe,we must also not forget how empty our ends were for our finals last year.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,735
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35286 on: Today at 07:05:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.

Its irrelevant as sadly we wont get them anyway. The most likely is they will be stripped of their titles and that will be that. We dont know what the players and staff think either.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,446
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35287 on: Today at 07:12:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm
If they do get stripped, I definitely would want them to go to us!  The squad and staff deserve them.
Is that remotely likely at the moment that they will "lose" their titles etc?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,735
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35288 on: Today at 07:53:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:12:38 am
Is that remotely likely at the moment that they will "lose" their titles etc?

From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,163
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35289 on: Today at 08:32:57 am »
Them being found guilty will be a good start because it will leave a big fat Asterisk by all their achievements.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35290 on: Today at 09:36:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:32:57 am
Them being found guilty will be a good start because it will leave a big fat Asterisk by all their achievements.
Yes, thats the main thing.
The world needs to know that Manchester City are the biggest cheats in the history of sport.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35291 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Theyll never get punished. There isnt the appetite for it. In fact Ive never seen them as lauded as they are now. The whole nation is willing them to win the treble.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35292 on: Today at 10:00:17 am »
All of Europe stands in awe of their magnificence and is asking just how do they do it?
Pep is simply a genius.
Who else could persuade top internationals to join and keep them happy to sit on the bench while maintaining a wage bill lower than their rivals?
Incredible man management skills.
No wonder top sponsors like 8xBet are falling over themselves to throw money at the Man City project.
They know winners when they see them.
All these accusations just sound like sour grapes from bad losers who have been shown up by the superb management of the club both on and off the pitch.


Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,305
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35293 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Still hope they win the FA Cup though.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,976
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35294 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:53:11 am
From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?

Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,446
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35295 on: Today at 11:11:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:53:11 am
From what I can make out no its not likely. The journalists who have been the most useful on this story have said its not going to happen. But things may change who knows?
Didn't think they will go that far.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?
Agreed but will they even be found guilty?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35296 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

It sends the message if you have plenty of money we will turn a blind eye to it if something is in it for us ?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,735
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35297 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:50 am
Pretty pointless if they aren't stripped of the titles. Yes you cheated, but have them anyway, what message does that send out the Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

They could be stripped of the titles but its just unlikely they will be given to the second placed teams Its possible they could be kicked out of the League.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,735
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35298 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:11:54 am
Didn't think they will go that far.
Agreed but will they even be found guilty?

You dont charge somebody with over one hundred charges unless you are pretty sure of your case. Also its not time barred so there is little danger of running out of time, unlike the UEFA charges.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35299 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
If they get found guilty but don't have their league titles taken away then the game is truly gone, tells every other sportswashing project they can get away with anything.

As I understand it, it will only be league titles stripped, they'll keep the FA Cups and League Cups they cheated their way to no matter the outcome, which is a travesty and an insult to the likes of Watford and Stoke who should've enjoyed the greatest day in their history if it wasn't for the biggest cheats football has ever seen
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,677
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35300 on: Today at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 02:44:49 pm
which is a travesty and an insult to the likes of Watford and Stoke who should've enjoyed the greatest day in their history if it wasn't for the biggest cheats football has ever seen

The thing is, they may not have beaten the team that Man City would have been replaced by. So there is no way of proving they definitely would have won a cup. Whereas when it comes to the league it's different. That's easy to prove. The runner-up would have been rightfully crowned champions.
Logged

Online taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35301 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:53:05 pm
The thing is, they may not have beaten the team that Man City would have been replaced by. So there is no way of proving they definitely would have won a cup. Whereas when it comes to the league it's different. That's easy to prove. The runner-up would have been rightfully crowned champions.


Fair point, you'd still be furious if you were a fan of those clubs though and it doesn't make City keeping the cups right. Needs to be a blank space for every year they've won either trophy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 878 879 880 881 882 [883]   Go Up
« previous next »
 