If they get found guilty but don't have their league titles taken away then the game is truly gone, tells every other sportswashing project they can get away with anything.
As I understand it, it will only be league titles stripped, they'll keep the FA Cups and League Cups they cheated their way to no matter the outcome, which is a travesty and an insult to the likes of Watford and Stoke who should've enjoyed the greatest day in their history if it wasn't for the biggest cheats football has ever seen