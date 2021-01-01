Was out in Sale with friends yesterday, in a pub when their game was on, literally two people cheered when they scored.
How is it meaningless when they gain from their success? More money to throw at players at a club when money is not a problem anyway. All it does is increase the gap between them and everyone else including us.
It's meaningless in the same way everything any cheat does is meaningless, but sadly, like you say, they profit from the cheating to the tune of hundreds of millions in prize money and the ever more inflated fake sponsorship deals.
The PL needs to hit these hard, strip everything they have "won" from them, show that cheats will be punished