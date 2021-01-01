« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2323709 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35240 on: Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm »


@paddypower
·
1h
Man City are firmly on course for an historic treble.

Just shows you that anything can be achieved when you have a net spend of £2bn in 15 years, and break the Premier League's financial fair play rules around 100 times. What a fairytale.
Offline wampa1

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35241 on: Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm
Man City are firmly on course for an historic treble.
Quick, Salah, buy a new hat.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35242 on: Yesterday at 07:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Elblanco twatto on Yesterday at 06:19:54 pm
Seems odd Man City are spending so much on increasing the stadium capacity when so many empty seats go a begging. I guess they are planning for the future.

Its just another way for them to cook the books. The 15000 unsold seats at each game will be sold as hospitality seats at an extortionate amount to made up sponsors who reside in Abu Dhabi, obviously they wont turn up to the game to watch though

There was an article a few years ago showing which clubs reported their attendance as sold tickets, rather than actual people in the stadium. City were one of the worst offenders and on average their actual attendance of people in the stadium was around 7000 less.  2021/22 City had 17000 empty seats against RB Leipzig in a Champions League game. Money might help to buy success, but it cant buy you a decent fan base.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35243 on: Yesterday at 08:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 02:51:36 pm
Nah, I don't want any retrospective titles mate. The moments have gone. It's just sad and very annoying it's been taken away from us.

I understand your reasoning mate, but I can't agree with it. A team that gets over 90 points in a season deserves the title, even if we can celebrate it properly. Voiding just seems wrong to me.
Offline BER

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35244 on: Yesterday at 08:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
How does Pepe keep doing it? Can't figure it out. It's marvellous achievement.

Our mediocre brains can't comprehend his greatness.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35245 on: Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm

@paddypower
·
1h
Man City are firmly on course for an historic treble.

Just shows you that anything can be achieved when you have a net spend of £2bn in 15 years, and break the Premier League's financial fair play rules around 100 times. What a fairytale.
Cashchester Shity are firmly on course for an historic treble.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35246 on: Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm

@paddypower
·
1h
Man City are firmly on course for an historic treble.

Just shows you that anything can be achieved when you have a net spend of £2bn in 15 years, and break the Premier League's financial fair play rules around 100 times. What a fairytale.


They should be careful or they'll be banned from doing business in the UAE.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35247 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm »
From the BBC:

Leon Osman superbly demonstrating that complete inability by Pundits and Journos to read the room  ::)

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The whole of Europe is wowed by what Manchester City are doing and how they're playing."
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35248 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
I don't want those titles now. It's too late, the moment has passed and I'm furious about it. As will our players be. Just strip them of anything they won by cheating and relegate the c**** into oblivion.
I'd love for us to get them.

as for "no emotion involved" - what about the emotion steaming out of OT ??

be worth it just for that alone.  I'd love it.   ;D ;D
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35249 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
From the BBC:

Leon Osman superbly demonstrating that complete inability by Pundits and Journos to read the room  ::)

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The whole of Europe is wowed by what Manchester City are doing and how they're playing."

Absolutely fantastic when everything is stacked in your favour great achievement that
Offline Jshooters

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35250 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
From the BBC:

Leon Osman superbly demonstrating that complete inability by Pundits and Journos to read the room  ::)

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The whole of Europe is wowed by what Manchester City are doing and how they're playing."

Sickening statement

Edit: I assume the mandated impartial BBC jumped straight in to offer the alternative opinion that theyre being investigated for 100 breaches of premier league rules?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:35 pm by Jshooters »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35251 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm
Someone creepy, with wet palms and bad breath.

Fuck off, Im nothing like City.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35252 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm


as for "no emotion involved" - what about the emotion steaming out of OT ??



more emanation steaming out of Old Trafford, whenever Maguire plays...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35253 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm
What celebrity are city ? The person?

Mixture of Putin, Peter stringfellow and Kim Kardashian I'd say

Milli Vanilli
Offline Jshooters

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35254 on: Today at 01:24:55 am »
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35255 on: Today at 02:24:04 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
From the BBC:

Leon Osman superbly demonstrating that complete inability by Pundits and Journos to read the room  ::)

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The whole of Europe is wowed by what Manchester City are doing and how they're playing."
I mean, he's not entirely wrong to be honest. I reckon most of Europe is in wow by what they are doing, as in cooking the books and getting away with it. Surely that's what he meant?  ::)
Offline harleydanger

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35256 on: Today at 02:28:33 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
From the BBC:

Leon Osman superbly demonstrating that complete inability by Pundits and Journos to read the room  ::)

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The whole of Europe is wowed by what Manchester City are doing and how they're playing."

Over the phone from his new holiday penthouse in Abu Dhabi
Offline semit5

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35257 on: Today at 03:53:14 am »
Their own fans are so wowed and in awe that they needed a lie down at home instead of turning up to their game. An astonishing 3-0 win over the formidable Sheff Utd, such a surprise and wowing result.
Online Cesar

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35258 on: Today at 05:12:05 am »
Wrexham winning the national League was a bigger story than this lot this weekend to be honest
