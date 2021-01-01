Seems odd Man City are spending so much on increasing the stadium capacity when so many empty seats go a begging. I guess they are planning for the future.



Its just another way for them to cook the books. The 15000 unsold seats at each game will be sold as hospitality seats at an extortionate amount to made up sponsors who reside in Abu Dhabi, obviously they wont turn up to the game to watch thoughThere was an article a few years ago showing which clubs reported their attendance as sold tickets, rather than actual people in the stadium. City were one of the worst offenders and on average their actual attendance of people in the stadium was around 7000 less. 2021/22 City had 17000 empty seats against RB Leipzig in a Champions League game. Money might help to buy success, but it cant buy you a decent fan base.